Airpark Business News: July

Optima opens final tour at Kierland
Optima celebrated the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland, the fifth and final tower within the Optima Kierland development in North Scottsdale.
The 10-story tower comprises 216 residences including studio, one-, two-, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments, along with the development’s first Olympic-length pool and 24-hour concierge. The amenity-rich building has already been met with high demand, achieving 30% leased even before residents moved in.
The final tower features a rooftop sky deck with a 50-meter Olympic-length lap pool, as well as a quarter-mile running track, spa and cold plunge, lounge seating, fire pits, outdoor bar and kitchen with televisions, and views of the McDowell Mountains.
Additional amenities include an indoor basketball court; an outdoor pickleball court; an expansive indoor/outdoor fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and fitness equipment, free weights, a yoga studio and a Pilates studio; an indoor golf simulator; a sports lounge; and an outdoor putting and chipping area.
The apartments, which range from $2,600 to over $11,000 per month, are complete with high-quality designer materials and fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens, spa-quality bathrooms and smart-home technology.
7190 Optima Kierland features fire pits and grills on the terraces of the three-bedroom and corner two-bedroom residences.
Residents will have access to a 24-hour concierge as well as Optimized Service, which offers complimentary white-glove services within each resident’s home, including in-home package delivery, grocery delivery and plant watering, available seven days a week. Additionally, residents will be able to utilize Optima Kierland’s 24/7 Virtual Personal Assistant. This virtual concierge is available by phone, email or text to provide customized assistance with reservations, travel and tickets.
Sustainable features include the efficient architectural shading system comprising louvers and curved, perforated panels, as well as the advanced building materials utilized to maximize the tower’s longevity such as a post-tension concrete structure, aluminum sunscreens and louvers, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
7190 Optima Kierland is near Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons.
Info: optimakierlandapartments.com
Scottsdale certified ‘gold’ by What Works Cities
Scottsdale has been awarded the Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Certification at the gold level for “exceptional use of data to inform policy decisions, allocate funding, improve services, evaluate program effectiveness and engage residents,” according to a statement.
What Works Cities Certification sets the standard of excellence for data-informed, well-managed local government.
“Our community deserves the best from its city government, and this higher level of certification from the What Works Cities program confirms that we are delivering that in Scottsdale,” Mayor David D. Ortega says. “This award recognizes our commitment to maximize valuable data to benefit everyone.”
Scottsdale leveled up from being named on the honor roll in 2018 to silver certification in 2019 and recertification in 2020 and is among an elite group of 62 cities worldwide to have achieved certification.
Among recent accomplishments, the What Works Cities team spotlighted Scottsdale’s data-driven approach to tackling tough issues with short-term/vacation rental properties.
The city’s short-term rental resource center allows residents to view the license status and understand the impact of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods. The map tool draws on the city’s Data Service Standard (Scottsdale is one of the first cities in the United States to publish one) that guides the city in developing reliable and informative data services and products for its residents and businesses.
Other notable examples include the role of analysis and data in managing Scottsdale’s water resources and managing water policies such as the recently relaunched residential water rebate program, in evaluating and implementing compensation programs to ensure the city remains a competitive employer in critical public safety positions and other areas, and in expanding ways to engage residents through technology such as the new Speak Up Scottsdale platform.
The What Works Cities Certification program, launched in 2017 by Bloomberg Philanthropies (bloomberg.org) and led by Results for America (results4america.org), is the first-of-its-kind standard of excellence for data-informed, well-managed local government.
What Works Cities Certification recognizes and celebrates local governments for their exceptional use of data to inform policy decisions, allocate funding, improve services, evaluate the effectiveness of programs and engage residents.
“The Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Certification continues to raise the bar for policymakers committed to leveraging data to understand community needs and deliver on resident priorities,” says James Anderson, who leads the government innovation program at Bloomberg Philanthropies.
“We’re proud to welcome these newly certified cities into this fast-growing international community and see the use — and impact — of the What Works Cities’ standard of excellence expand and improve lives.”
Info: whatworkscities.org
Scottsdale Bar plans August program
The Scottsdale Bar Association is hosting Scottsdale attorney Wendy Anderson at its Aug. 8 CLE program.
Anderson will discuss “corporate transparency act” and give an overview of this new law as it relates to practices.
This month’s program is sponsored by Herder & Associates Court Reporters and Vitality Law PLLC.
The program will be presented at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
To register, visit scottsdalebar.org and find the “events” page for information.
Dhyana Pond affiliates with North Scottsdale office
Dhyana Pond has associated with the North Scottsdale office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. Before working in real estate, she taught elementary through college courses and worked in high-end retail sales and theater/film. She earned an MFA in performance.
“Both of my parents were real estate agents in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas for many years before retiring, so I had the opportunity to watch and learn from them,” Pond says.
“I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because I am so impressed with the professionalism and reputation of the company. Also, there are so many opportunities for education and growth. The support systems at my office have been amazing so far.”
Info: coldwellbankerhomes.com
More than 5K attend Plexus convention
Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide, a direct-selling health and wellness company, attracted 5,000 “brand ambassadors” to its 2023 One Convention, held in Nashville June 16 to June 18.
The three-day event featured product launches and an informative lineup of workshops, panels and presentations. Keynote speakers and trainers included John C. Maxwell, Valorie Burton and Sara Ross.
“One Convention was focused on empowering our passionate Brand Ambassadors to help them reach new heights with their businesses,” says Gene Tipps, chief executive officer of Plexus Worldwide.
“This annual event brings together thousands of leaders to connect, learn from one another and become inspired to take their entrepreneurial goals to the next level.”
Attendees were also the first to learn about the newly unveiled Plexus Sleep, a gummy that has 5 mg of melatonin as well as 1.7 g of gut-healthy prebiotic fiber, ashwagandha, GABA, lemon balm and L-tryptophan.
The company also launched a limited-time cucumber melon flavor for its Plexus Hydrate line. Plexus Hydrate is a balanced blend of electrolytes, antioxidants and minerals. Plexus Hydrate also replenishes necessary electrolyte levels lost during daily activities.
Plexus Sleep and Hydrate products can be integrated seamlessly with existing Plexus products, including Active, Slim and Ease.
Throughout the three-day event, attendees were encouraged to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Collectively, Plexus donated over $19,000 and over 1,000 pounds of food for those experiencing hunger in Middle and West Tennessee.
Info: plexusworldwide.com
Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale of a 120-key Residence Inn by Marriott hotel asset in North Scottsdale.
Located at 17011 N. Scottsdale Road, the property was built in 2002 but renovated in 2018. The buyer was Austin-based Summit Hotel Properties, which acquired the property for an undisclosed price.
Bill Murney with Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.
“This is a strong, modern branded hotel asset very well-located in the heart of North Scottsdale’s premier dining, shopping and business district,” Executive Managing Director Bill Murney says.
“The Residence Inn by Marriott property adds to the buyer’s North Scottsdale hospitality portfolio, which also includes a Courtyard by Marriott hotel and SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel that are both located across the street. The buyer will complex operations of the properties with Aimbridge managing all three assets.”
Residence Inn by Marriott features an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center and on-site parking. It is also close to many amenities, including popular restaurants, outdoor recreation such as golf and parks, and other attractions. The property is also near major health care facilities and in close proximity to Loop 101.
