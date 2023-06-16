Airpark Business News: June 2023

Thunderbird Field II adds board member
Airpark-based Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial has added Maj. Gen. Shanna Woyak of the U.S. Air Force to its board of directors.
Tbird2 is a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve the rich history and culture of aviation in Scottsdale, provide a tribute to veterans, promote aviation, create unique educational opportunities for the public, provide aviation scholarships for Arizona college students, and support Dogs4Vets and other specific veteran assistance programs.
“It is an honor to be a new board member of this incredible organization,” she says.
“The unique mission set of Tbird2 in advancing the education and training of our young aviation students combined with their support of the Dogs4Vets program, assisting disabled veterans in living more productive lives, is beyond a privilege to be a part of. I am looking forward to working with this talented team.”
A senior health care executive, Woyak is a registered nurse with a master’s degree in business administration and health care management.
She has received executive leadership certificates from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York; and Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Spanning a 37-year career, Woyak deployed in 2002 as the chief nurse assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron, Combined Task Force, Incirlik, Air Base, Turkey, in support of Operation Northern Watch and in 2007 as a staff nurse assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group, Joint Force Theater Hospital in Balad, Iraq.
Woyak is the recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to have such a valuable asset in the form of Maj. Gen. Woyak, join the Tbird2 Board of Directors,” says Stephen P. Ziomek, chairman and president of Tbird 2.
“She has devoted her life to serving the armed forces and veteran community. Her experiences will definitely help us as we continue to fulfill our mission of providing scholarships to our students and supporting the veteran community.”
Tbird2 has a permanent veterans memorial at the entrance to the Scottsdale Airport, located at 15000 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale. The centerpiece of the memorial is a 1942 Stearman biplane, and inside the business center is a historical display honoring the service of men and women of the U.S. armed forces as well as POW-MIAs.
Info: tbird2.org
Lance Keller receives leadership award
Titan CEO, a C-suite networking organization, and its headline sponsor Wipfli LLP named Lance Keller to their 2023 Phoenix 100.
Keller is the managing partner of Lifestyle Homes, a Scottsdale-based general contractor that specializes in build-to-rent communities and commercial construction. Keller will be honored with others at an awards ceremony held at the Desert Diamond Arena on Thursday, August 24.
The Titan 100 program annually selects the Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in leading cities across the United States.
Collectively, the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and its companies employ upward of 43,000 individuals and generate over $11 billion in annual revenues.
“The Titan 100 honorees are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix,” says Jaime Zawmon, Titan CEO president.
“These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.”
In addition to recognition at the awards event in August, honorees will be featured in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled online.
Keller is an Arizona native who built his career in residential and commercial construction. In 2009, he founded Lifestyle Homes and began building spec homes. The construction company has approximately 10 communities and more than 1,000 homes, plus infrastructure and amenities in various stages of construction.
“I am honored to be named a 2023 Titan 100 honoree,” Keller says. “As a business owner and longtime Arizona resident, I have weathered the ups and downs of the real estate business and learned that true leadership is building a strong team that will help to persevere through any challenges presented.”
Info: lifestylehomesaz.com
TruWest honored with Service Excellence Award
Priority Financial Group, a registered investment adviser serving financial advisers and financial institutions, presented its annual Service Excellence Award to Scottsdale-based TruWest Credit Union, which has served members in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, since 1952.
Priority Financial Group has partnered with financial institution clients for the past 20 years and selected TruWest for the credit union’s commitment to excellence in wealth management services.
The Service Excellence Award is based on the highest growth in gross revenue and assets in 2022 over the prior year across the more than 20 financial institutions Priority Financial Group serves.
“TruWest’s best practices approach is driven by visionary leadership and a long-standing dedication to delivering outstanding member service,” says Mike Prior, Priority Financial Group founder and chief executive officer.
“It’s demonstrated through healthy growth, high-quality financial advisers, a dedicated administrative assistant team, and complete support from the branches and marketing teams. This truly is a fun culture with the team focused on delivering quality advice.”
Since 2005, PFG has partnered with TruWest, serving as its RIA and assisting with the growth and management of its wealth management department. The PFG-TruWest partnership has resulted in year-over-year growth since its inception. Today, approximately 83% of TruWest’s gross revenue is derived from its advisory business. The credit union’s seven financial advisers manage $385 million in assets under administration (AUA), serving 1,770 clients.
“Through our partnership with PFG, we are able to deliver on our promise to provide financial education and solutions that make a difference in our members’ lives,” TruWest Vice President Finance Abby Johnson says.
Priority Financial Group provides turnkey compliance, operations and sales support to more than 20 financial institutions, using Charles Schwab, Fidelity and AssetMark platforms. TruWest is the No. 1 financial institution on the PFG platform in terms of total revenue, assets, and number of clients.
Info: truwest.org
Scottsdale Bar Association unveils June CLE program
The Scottsdale Bar Association will host Mark Osborn of Kutak Rock as part of its Wednesday, June 14, CEL program. Osborn will give a legislative update in a program sponsored by JS Held (general sponsor) and Paige Martin, Esq. (lawyer sponsor).
The program will be presented at Gainey Ranch Golf Club 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
To register, go to scottsdalebar.org and find the events page for registration information.
Scottsdale joins the Organization of World Heritage Cities
The Organization of World Heritage Cities recently granted the city of Scottsdale membership among an elite group of more than 200 cities from around the world that are home to UNESCO World Heritage sites.
With this acceptance, the organization recognizes Scottsdale as the location of Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert home and laboratory, Taliesin West, and welcomes the city as an active participant in international efforts to protect and preserve the heritage of mankind.
“Scottsdale is proud to join the Organization of World Heritage Cities in solidarity with communities from around the world,” Mayor David D. Ortega says.
“Taliesin West truly exemplifies where exceptional design intersects with our Sonoran Desert environment, here in Scottsdale.”
Established in 1937, Wright’s winter home in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains was forged from the natural elements of the desert, with most of the labor done by the architect and his apprentices, making it one of his most personal works and a premier example of organic architecture.
Taliesin West was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, alongside seven other Frank Lloyd Wright sites, in 2019. The list recognizes natural and cultural sites that demonstrate significance and influence on a global scale.
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s work was added to the World Heritage List because it changed the way people design, build and live throughout the world,” says Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
“Those of us who live and work in Scottsdale, and the visitors who come here, also know how his work shaped our community. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is pleased that the city now benefits as a World Heritage City because of Wright’s work at Taliesin West.”
The site has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974, was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1982 and was added to the Scottsdale Historic Register in 2006.
“Long ago, Frank Lloyd Wright saw the beauty and potential of Scottsdale’s Sonoran Desert, and his influence on the city remains clear to this day. Taliesin West draws travelers from around the world to Scottsdale, and this recognition will further elevate Scottsdale’s status as a renowned destination where art, architecture and design are not only experienced, but created and celebrated,” says Rachel Sacco, Experience Scottsdale president and chief executive officer.
Ortega will serve as the city’s communication liaison with the OWHC, with the help of tourism and events director Karen Churchard.
Info: franklloydwright.org
onorHealth breaks ground on cardiovascular center
HonorHealth broke ground recently on an expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
The $60 million project will involve the construction of a new state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Center of Excellence that creates a complete ecosystem dedicated to treating patients with heart and vascular conditions of all complexities.
The expansion, at 9003 E. Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale, will be completed in phases over a two-year period. Construction was scheduled to begin in May, with the entire project slated to be complete in 2025.
“We are proud and excited for this expansion. Our goal is to offer patients the most advanced, comprehensive and personalized treatments possible,” says Dr. Maulik Shah, executive director of the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.
“The HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence expansion will build upon our reputation as one of the leading heart hospitals in the nation. The new facilities will offer our patients the most sophisticated technology and treatments available. Equally important, the center will be a magnet to recruit and retain top physicians and nursing teams in our region.”
The first phase of construction will involve a new lobby entrance, a conference room and a cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center. The surgery center will provide patients with the benefits of a traditional surgery center, but lower costs and increase the ease of scheduling.
Phase one will also include the addition of new patient rooms equipped with technology to care for a variety of heart and vascular conditions.
Phase two will be the construction of a cardiac intensive care unit for patients requiring complex and life-saving care, along with a remodel of existing cardiac units. The architects for this project are Cunningham Group Architecture. The general contractor is Gilbane Building Company.
Info: honorhealth.com
