Airpark Business News

Mr. Pickle’s among fastest-growing eateries
Airpark-based Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop — which has grown to more than 60 locations across Arizona and California — has been named among the fastest-growing emerging restaurants in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News in its annual “100 Under 100” program.
With this list of the top 100 emerging chains with fewer than 100 locations, Nation’s Restaurant News set out to quantify which emerging brands truly possessed the most momentum across the United States. Mr. Pickle’s, which is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide, came in at No. 70.
To create this list, National’s Restaurant News partnered with Datassential to review sales and unit-count information for the top 750 restaurant chains. The list was cut to only those with 100 locations or fewer at the end of 2022, then sorted by the rate of unit-count growth between 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, Mr. Pickle’s formally expanded to Arizona with the opening of a location in Scottsdale, and now under the leadership of franchise veterans Mike Nelson and Dean Johnson is looking to grow nationwide. Currently, the brand has 62 locations and counting.
“In the past six months, we’ve opened four locations in Arizona, with two more to come in 2023, and welcomed new franchise groups in California,” Nelson says.
“The brand is unique in that it doesn’t turn to big-box vendors for its ingredients, instead partnering with artisan bakers, regional farms and ranches to source its products, making every item unique to us. You will not see 6-inch and footlong sizing from us, but more specialty breads than uniform options.”
Nelson also focused heavily on technology, partnering with DoorDash and investing in Paytronix Systems Inc. Through the partnership, Mr. Pickle’s uses the full Paytronix Platform for its loyalty, order, delivery, mobile and gift system.
Info: mrpickles.com
Scottsdale chamber elects board of directors
The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the election of its fiscal year 2023-24 Board of Directors leadership, which will continue the the organization’s legacy of strength, advocacy and community engagement.
Michelle Pabis, vice president of government and community affairs for HonorHealth, has been elected as chair of the board of directors. Pabis brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in the health care industry.
Working alongside Pabis is a slate of officers, including:
• Eric Luoma, Cactus Flower Florists: vice chair.
• Matt Benson, Veridus LLC: immediate past chair.
• George Jackson, Wells Fargo Advisors: treasurer.
• Mark Stanton, Scottsdale Chamber: secretary.
• Each board member brings a unique set of skills and experiences.
• Mark Stanton, chamber CEO and president, said he believes the new board officers will continue to drive the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce’s mission and vision forward.
“The Scottsdale chamber welcomes our newly elected board, who will be pivotal in steering us toward growth, profitability and ensuring maximum benefit for all stakeholders. We are confident knowing that their commitment to pursuing our mission and vision will guide us toward an even brighter future,” Stanton says.
For Pabis, the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce plays an essential role in shaping the community’s business landscape and quality of life.
“As the chair of the board, it is my privilege to oversee an organization that plays such a vital role in supporting the business community,” Pabis says. “The chamber operates as a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes, advocating for their interests and promoting their growth.”
Info: scottsdalechamber.com
Special Olympics Arizona receives $130K grant from Thunderbirds
Special Olympics Arizona received a $130,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable arm of The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open.
The funds will be used to support Special Olympics Arizona’s 2023-24 athletic season that will include area and regional competitions and four major statewide competitions in the fall and spring/summer.
With this grant from Thunderbirds Charities, Special Olympics Arizona athletes will have more opportunities to demonstrate excellence, improve their physical fitness and create relationships through sports.
“Special Olympics Arizona holds a special place in the heart of The Thunderbirds, and witnessing the remarkable growth and success of this organization over the years fills us with immense gratitude,” says Pat Williams, president of Thunderbirds Charities and Big Chief of The Thunderbirds. “By providing an outstanding platform and support network, Special Olympics Arizona empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities to embrace a healthy lifestyle and champion inclusivity. It is an absolute honor for The Thunderbirds to play a part in advancing this significant mission, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing these extraordinary athletes compete in the upcoming year.”
Info: specialolympicsarizona.org
Scottsdale City Council adopts water-saving landscape ordinance
The Scottsdale City Council took a significant step toward amplifying the city’s water conservation efforts by adopting an ordinance that limits water-intensive landscapes at new single-family homes.
Scottsdale Ordinance 4606 prohibits natural grass in the front yards of new single-family homes constructed or permitted after August 15 — a measure supported unanimously by the City Council and a nod to Scottsdale’s collaboration with Colorado Basin Municipal and Public Water Providers to implement new water efficiency practices.
Feedback gathered from Scottsdale Water customers in June found that 86% support the initiative, prompting the adjustment to the city’s revised code.
“The City Council’s decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” says Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale Water’s executive director. “By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region.”
In 2022, the city set out to reduce municipal water use by at least 5% and asked residents and businesses to do the same. In 2023, Scottsdale again challenged its water customers to save 5%. In the first six months of this year, city government operations led the charge, reducing water use by 9% when compared to the average past three years. Residents and businesses stepped up as well, reducing water use by 7% when compared to the average past three years and 5% better than last year. Those results combined to save about 657 million gallons of water.
“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer says.
Info: scottsdaleaz.gov
Airpark resident Jonathan P. Fagan joins Wilde Wealth Management
Wilde Wealth Management Group hired Jonathan P. Fagan, CLTC, as an investment professional.
In his role, Fagan will focus on helping clients be prepared for critical financial events in their lives such as retirement, strategic investing and caring for future generations. He will also offer risk assessments. Fagan will work from the firm’s Scottsdale headquarters office at 7025 N. Scottsdale Road.
Fagan is a veteran of the industry, joining Northwestern Mutual’s team in Newport Beach, California, in 1999. There, he reached the Million Dollar Round Table in his first year and continued to do so in subsequent years until joining the organization’s leadership team as chief development officer in 2008.
Fagan remained in that executive role until 2012, when he relocated to Phoenix to serve as the managing director of the organization’s Southwest team.
In 2015, eager to get back into working directly with clients, Fagan moved back into his personal practice while taking on a slew of community leadership roles across the Valley.
Notably, he is a past advisory board member for Notre Dame Preparatory and Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where he and his family have been parishioners since planting roots in Arizona. He is a past president of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and has coached his three sons — Ryan, Noah and Caleb — across several youth sports. For many years, Fagan is also active with the Scottsdale Cal Ripken, a volunteer-led, recreational nonprofit baseball league serving the youth of North Phoenix and Scottsdale, where he has served as president since 2019.
“When I met Wilde Wealth founder Trevor Wilde, I immediately knew I had found a like-minded colleague and friend,” Fagan says.
“Both involved husbands and fathers focused on helping people both through investing as well as community leadership roles, I moved over to Wilde to join Trevor and plan to finish my career with him. I look forward to being a part of this team, once that in recent months was named among 2023 Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams in the nation by Barron’s, one of only two Arizona wealth management firms recognized on national list.”
Info: wildewealth.com
Set Jet becomes public via merger with Revelstone
Set Jet Inc., a membership-based private jet charter program, and Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
Upon closing of the proposed business combination, expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, the newly combined company will operate as Set Jet and plans to continue listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol SJET.
The proposed business combination reflects an implied pro-forma enterprise value for Set Jet of approximately $80 million plus an additional $65 million earnout for Set Jet shareholders and management.
Most recently, Revelstone entered into an amendment to the investment management trust agreement to extend the time to complete a business combination until December 21, on a month-to-month basis. At June 30, there was approximately $36.8 million remaining in the Revelstone’s trust account, subject to possible redemption at the closing of the proposed business combination.
“Today marks a very important milestone for our company,” says Tom Smith, Set Jet chief executive officer.
“As we embark on a journey that will result in Set Jet becoming a publicly traded company, I look to the incredible support from our membership base, our commitment to what we believe are strong business fundamentals and the shortage of competitive solutions as a catalyst for timing in entering the public space. Today’s announcement and partnership with RCAC will enable Set Jet access to the capital markets to further expand and build on our unique and differentiated model and allow us to increase flights between current cities, open new routes and continue to grow.”
Morgan Callagy, co-chief executive officer of Revelstone, commented, “The announcement of the union between RCAC and Set Jet is truly the result of an extremely thorough vetting process. Upon the launch of RCAC, our management team had one very defined goal we committed to adhere to: to find a target that would deliver a unique value proposition for our shareholders. We believe our qualifiers are evident in Set Jet’s business model. Importantly, the leadership team of Set Jet embodies a true passion for the business, having been founded and led by seasoned aviation professionals. I could not be more pleased with the result of our process and encouraged by the financial commitment of the Coleman Group with their $18 million investment.”
Info: setjet.com
Bloomberg Philanthropies certifies Scottsdale gold
Scottsdale has been awarded the Bloomberg Philanthropies What Works Cities Certification at the gold level for exceptional use of data to inform policy decisions, allocate funding, improve services, evaluate program effectiveness and engage residents.
What Works Cities Certification sets the standard of excellence for data-informed, well-managed local government.
“Our community deserves the best from its city government, and this higher level of certification from the What Works Cities program confirms that we are delivering that in Scottsdale,” Mayor David D. Ortega says. “This award recognizes our commitment to maximize valuable data to benefit everyone.”
Scottsdale leveled up from being named on the honor roll in 2018 to silver certification in 2019 and recertification in 2020 and is among an elite group of 62 cities worldwide to have achieved certification.
Among recent accomplishments, the What Works Cities team spotlighted Scottsdale’s data-driven approach to tackling tough issues with short-term/vacation rental properties. The city’s Short-term Rental Resource Center allows residents to view the license status and understand the impact of short-term rentals in their neighborhoods. The map tool draws on the city’s Data Service Standard (Scottsdale is one of the first cities in the United States to publish one) that guides the city in developing reliable and informative data services and products for its residents and businesses.
Other notable examples include the role of analysis and data in managing Scottsdale’s water resources and managing water policies such as the recently relaunched residential water rebate program, in evaluating and implementing compensation programs to ensure the city remains a competitive employer in critical public safety positions and other areas, and in expanding ways to engage residents through technology such as the new Speak Up Scottsdale platform.
Info: whatworkscities.org
