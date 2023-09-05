Airpark Business News

Thunderbirds donate $50K to Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) has been awarded a $50,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities.
The funds will be used to support the organization’s GS Impact program, which provides year-round leadership training, extracurricular activities and after school programming to girls across Maricopa County who may otherwise face a lack of access to Girl Scouting.
“Thanks to the generous support from the Thunderbirds and Thunderbirds Charities, we will be able to continue to eliminate financial barriers for families in Maricopa County and introduce 500 girls to our impactful life skills, leadership, outdoor activities and STEM programming,” says Mary Mitchell, the council’s co-CEO.
“As girls and their families navigate difficult circumstances due to the effects of the pandemic and rising costs of rent, groceries and basic needs, Thunderbird Charities is helping us create an environment where every girl can find a sisterhood and themselves.”
With 85% of the council membership in Maricopa County, the inclusive contribution from Thunderbirds Charities supports its commitment to serving girls from every economic, racial, ethnic and religious background, and girls of all abilities through immersive and fun experiences like A Taste of Summer Camp, which is slated for spring 2024 at the Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain in Phoenix.
“A Taste of Summer Camp provides girls served through the GS Impact program with the chance to take part in a full day of camp programming that includes exciting activities like archery, ziplining, climbing and more,” Mitchell says.
“The event is a valuable opportunity for families to get a preview of our residential summer camp and sign up for free camperships.”
The GS Impact program also includes notable initiatives such as Girl Scouts Beyond Bars, which strengthens the mother-daughter bond for girls whose mothers are incarcerated, and the recently created Girl Scout Centers, accessible meeting places for girls to attend activities and events according to their family’s schedule. Girl Scout Centers are in Buckeye, Chandler, Mesa, Peoria and South Phoenix.
Additionally, the program supplies girls with everything they need to get started in Girl Scouting from offering dues and program fee assistance to supplying uniforms, badge books and other essentials.
“Girl Scouting is a movement that helps shape our leaders of tomorrow,” says Christina Spicer, the council’s co-CEO. “We are grateful to be continually recognized by Thunderbirds Charities for our role in empowering the community and providing a space for girls to get on a path for future success.”
Info: girlscoutsaz.org/join
Scottsdale Bar Association hosts CLE program
Paul Avelar will give a Supreme Court 2023 overview during the Scottsdale Bar Association’s CLE program on Tuesday, September 12.
Sponsored by ROI and Beth Jo Zeitzner, the program will be presented at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Go to scottsdalebar.org and find the events page for registration information.
PXG supports disaster relief organization Team Rubicon
Airpark-based PXG donated $1 million to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster relief organization. The funds will support Team Rubicon’s ability to provide immediate support in Maui, Hawaii.
By pairing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders, medical professionals and technology solutions, the organization mobilizes highly trained teams to provide the greatest impact possible.
“Team Rubicon quickly coordinates and deploys trained military veterans, first responders and civilians as volunteers for disaster relief efforts,” says Bob Parsons, PXG founder and CEO.
“We have witnessed the dedicated volunteers who make up its ranks fall in to embrace and empower devastated communities. Today, we look to bolster their efforts in Maui and help their boots on the ground to do what they do best.”
In the last 10 years, Team Rubicon has built a dedicated team of over 1,000 Greyshirt volunteer leaders in Hawaii, according to Art delaCruz, Team Rubicon CEO.
“Currently, we have boots on the ground and are in close communication with local authorities and emergency managers to offer our immediate help in shelter set ups, food distribution, donation management and distribution, and staff for the local Emergency Operation Center.
“We are extremely grateful to our partners at PXG for their unwavering commitment to supporting those in need.”
Over the years, Team Rubicon has supported Hawaii with fire mitigation projects and operations on several of the islands. In May, volunteers conducted a wildfire mitigation operation in Honolulu at the request of Hawaii Firewise. Team Rubicon last supported the island of Maui with a storm response in December 2021.
This isn’t the first time PXG has supported Team Rubicon. Following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, PXG’s commitment of $1 million helped fuel Team Rubicon’s immediate response. The donation also helped kick-off a pilot “Rebuild” program committed to rebuilding 100 homes in the Houston area. Similarly, PXG’s $1 million donation for Hurricane Irma relief funded much of the response.
PXG also supported Hurricane Florence relief efforts and, through an “essential face mask” campaign led by President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons, helped raise awareness of Team Rubicon’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors COVID-19 initiative.
PXG supported relief efforts in Louisiana in 2020. Within hours of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Team Rubicon was on the ground working to clear roadways to help first responders. In the hours and days following, Team Rubicon deployed more Greyshirts to Louisiana and Texas, ultimately resulting in over 800 volunteer deployments between the two states during their response work.
In the wake of the storm, Bob Parsons traveled to Louisiana to see Team Rubicon’s efforts in action and evaluate the devastation in person. As a result of the visit, PXG and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation donated $2 million to support the needs of Louisiana.
Info: pxg.com
OrthoArizona, Pinnacle Pain partner
OrthoArizona and Pinnacle Pain and Spine have partnered to combine services for patients throughout the Valley. In September, Pinnacle Pain & Spine will function as Pinnacle Pain, an OrthoArizona Partner, offering pain management and other services under the OrthoArizona umbrella.
“As founder of Pinnacle Pain & Spine, I could not be more proud of what we are creating with our partnership with OrthoArizona, the leading Orthopedic group in Arizona,” says Dr. Matthew Crooks, founder and president of Pinnacle Pain & Spine.
“This partnership will provide all OrthoArizona and Pinnacle Pain patients with the highest quality, innovative and personalized musculoskeletal care.”
Pinnacle Pain & Spine is an advanced pain management, minimally invasive spine and sports medicine practice helping patients lead pain-free lives. The practice prides itself on creating a combination of minimally invasive spine procedures, joint procedures and an individualized treatment plan to help patients manage pain without opioids.
Bringing OrthoArizona and Pinnacle Pain & Spine together immediately adds a pain management service line to OrthoArizona’s repertoire, including two new office locations. This furthers OrthoArizona’s goal to be a one-stop shop for all of its patients’ needs.
“By joining OrthoArizona’s top orthopedic, sports medicine and physical therapy specialists, we bring comprehensive, minimally invasive pain management to deliver the highest integrated care model to optimize patient outcomes and restore active lifestyles,” Crooks says.
Pinnacle Pain & Spine has two locations with plans to add another later this year. Their Scottsdale location sits just off the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard, while their Chandler location is off North Dobson Road and Chandler Boulevard.
The acquisition also brings Dr. Stuart Rammell, an interventional pain specialist.
White Castle surpasses 29 billion sliders sold
The sales of White Castle’s original, cheese and jalapeño cheese sliders surpassed the 29 billion mark. That includes sliders sold in restaurants and through food retailers.
In 1921, White Castle became the country’s first fast-food hamburger chain. Forty years later, in 1961, White Castle became the first fast-food chain to reach 1 billion burgers sold.
“The thought of 29 billion can be difficult to grasp, but when you break it down, it all begins with one idea from a pioneer 102 years ago and one tasty little burger,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.
“Our recipe for success is treating every burger sold like it is someone’s first time experiencing White Castle. Whether you’re a first-time customer or a lifelong Craver, hot and tasty 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions served on a bun from our own bakeries is what you’re craving, and satisfying that craving is what White Castle has delivered, 29 billion times over.”
With a location in the Airpark, White Castle now serves an array of sliders, from beef and chicken to fish and plant-based protein.
Info: whitecastle.com ν
