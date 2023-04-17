Attorney and Entrepreneur: Lawyer launches green transportation company

February is one of the busiest months in the Valley, especially in Scottsdale and Jason Pritchett.
As an active Thunderbird, Pritchett and his fellow members are hosting the WM Phoenix Open Monday, February 6, to Sunday, February 12, at TPC Scottsdale.
Recognized as the largest zero-waste sporting event in the world, the WM Phoenix Open leads operational efforts to divert 100% of waste from the landfill through recycling, composting, donation and energy conversion. In addition, throughout the year, the Thunderbirds work with WM’s Sustainability Services team and the Tournament Operations team to assure that the tournament generates an effective and powerful environmental impact.
To give an idea of this scope, through this program they have restored more than 320 million gallons of water to Verde River Valley in recent years and offset tournament greenhouse gas emissions the Crow Lake Wind project, the largest wind power project owned solely by a cooperative in the United States.
As dedicated to the community as the environment, the WM Phoenix Open also raised critical funds for impactful projects statewide.
“Through the WM Phoenix Open, we have helped create literacy programs; fund domestic violence shelters; provide school clothes for low-income families; and even furnish safe places to live for recently homeless, veterans in need, and youth aging out of the foster care system,” says Pritchett, noting the organization’s total giving even prior to the tournament this year exceeds $175 million. “We are blazing impactful trails that will support hundreds of thousands of members of our community for years to come.”
Beyond this, Pritchett continues to lead Radix Law Firm, which is the first multilawyer traditional law firm in to be approved as an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) in the United States, as president.
And, on top of it all, Pritchett is ushering in a new era of sustainable transportation in Arizona with the launch of GEST Carts as well.
In late January, GEST Carts — which stands for Green, Easy, Safe Transportation — debuted in Scottsdale.
The 100% electric carts operate similar to car transportation services like Uber or Lyft, but at a local (and locally owned), micro level. Scottsdale riders can “call” a cart through the mobile app — downloadable through the Apple Store and Google Play Store — that tracks driver locations and estimated arrival times. The vehicles can drive on main roads, keeping with the flow of traffic — but in a much more sustainable and enjoyable way than traditional transportation.
“I learned of the business model thanks to my brother — and now business partner — Japheth, who saw the Black-owned brand explode on the scene in other markets,” Pritchett says.
“Since 2018 alone, GEST Carts debuted across Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Denver and Las Vegas. Given our thriving nightlife and event schedule, together we knew the Valley was ready for something like this, too.”
Like GEST Scottsdale, GEST Chicago, GEST Detroit, GEST Denver, GEST Charlotte, and GEST Vegas Strip are all Black-owned, with GEST Denver being LGBTQ and veteran owned.
When researching the business, beyond the obvious environmental benefits, the Pritchett brothers loved that though open air, each GEST Cart offers seat belts, air conditioning and even heat for guests, something lacking as it relates to alternative transportation in south Scottsdale’s popular Entertainment District. In addition, rides on GEST Carts are 100% free to riders.”
According to Pritchett, rides are free thanks to partnerships with businesses and events who advertise on the GEST Carts.
There are six GEST Carts in operation. GEST Carts may travel up to 35 miles per hour, and are cruising from Hayden Road to the east, 58th Street to the west, Chapparal Road to the north, and Osborn Road to the south. Pritchett launched the business with this early 2023 knowing it would be particularly popular to those who live or are staying at hotels or rentals in the area and traveling to the ample entertainment options in the region, as well as those enjoying events around the Super Bowl, Barrett-Jackson, Spring Training and the WM Phoenix Open.
The Environmental Protection Agency reports that a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. This means that GEST Carts will eliminate nearly 30 metric tons of carbon dioxide in its first year alone, likely more as the business expands. By year’s end, Pritchett expects to expand further into Scottsdale and into Tempe, to partner with major events on safe transportation options, and eyes Downtown Phoenix and other cities in the East Valley in his growth plans as well. And he plans to make all of this happen while running his business, taking care of his family, and serving as an active Thunderbird as well.
“In addition to being both cheaper and greener than ride share and safer and more comfortable than golf carts, we think GEST Carts can also lower the incidence of drunken driving, especially among those who incorrectly assume they ‘are fine’ to drive after a few beers,” Pritchett says.
While statistics are not yet available for 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation most recent Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report noted that alcohol was a factor in 5,620 crashes, which was the highest number since 2009, when there were 5,905 alcohol-related collisions. Alcohol-related traffic deaths were up as well, by 6.5%, the report said, rising from 228 in 2020 to 243 in 2021.
“We hope to make a positive impact on the environment while helping folks get home safely for years to come,” Pritchett says.
