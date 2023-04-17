Business News: March 2023

Airport handles high volume for Super Bowl
Scottsdale Airport managed 490 corporate jet operations, mostly departures, in less than 24 hours during Super Bowl weekend. While the airport is used to handling a higher volume of operations during its special events season, the influx of jet departures in such a short period was challenging for the team.
“We are thrilled to have facilitated a seamless Super Bowl experience for all our corporate jet operations,” aviation director Gary P. Mascaro says.
“It was an exciting experience for aviation and corporate jet aficionados to see all these private jets utilizing Scottsdale Airport. All operations came together seamlessly and efficiently — and without any delays.”
Scottsdale Airport’s ramps were lined with 911 aircraft parked overnight between Thursday and Monday. Of that figure, 780 were transient or visiting corporate jets, which lined the airport ramps from end to end.
“I am so proud of the entire team. I wholeheartedly appreciate the hard work from aviation staff, as well as the FAA Air Traffic and the fixed-base operators, which provide fuel and ground handling services for the aircraft, for their amazing efforts in making sure we were prepared and successful for this incredibly busy time,” Mascaro says.
“With everyone’s support and dedication, we pulled off a game-winning performance.”
The airport’s infrastructure was prepped and ready, too. This was due to the FAA Airports Division Office, which supported the airport in securing approximately $4.8 million in grant funding to make vital capacity upgrades and improvements that allowed the airport to handle the volume of aircraft in an efficient manner.
The three fixed-base operators — Atlantic Aviation, Signature Flight Support and Jet Aviation — strategically parked and positioned aircraft, and to manage the reservations for their facility. Their work contributed to ensuring aircraft were positioned and ready to go for smooth departures.
Info: scottsdaleaz.gov/airport
Gainey elects Beau Lane to board of directors
Beau Lane is a native Arizonan and serves as the executive chairman of LaneTerralever LLC, one of the largest marketing and advertising agencies in the region.
After building E.B. Lane for nearly 20 years, in 2013 Lane led a successful merger with a leading national digital marketing firm Terralever to form LaneTerralever LLC, going on to be named “2013 Ad Person of the Year” by Phoenix Ad Club. Under his direction, the agency has received local and national recognition for years of award-winning work.
Lane lends his leadership skills to support the vitality and economic future of Arizona through extensive service on community boards and committees including but not limited to Greater Phoenix Leadership, Phoenix Community Alliance, GCU Colangelo School of Business, ASU Cronkite School of Journalism, and Gainey Business Bank. In 2022, he was a candidate for the Republican nomination for Arizona Secretary of State and continues to remain dedicated to the advancement of Arizona.
“We are extremely pleased to have Beau join our board with his extensive business leadership, marketing experience and commitment to our Arizona community,” says Jim Unruh, chairman of Gainey Business Bank. “This is a valuable addition and complement to the experienced backgrounds of our existing board members.”
Joe Stewart, president and chief executive officer of Gainey Business Bank, comments, “Beau Lane is a welcome addition to our already outstanding board of directors. He brings a tremendous background in something that is very important to Gainey Business Bank and any community bank, deep local market knowledge and long-standing business relations.”
Lane adds, “I am excited to join Gainey Business Bank’s board and look forward to bringing my knowledge of the Valley to the Bank’s team. Providing a local banking option to address the needs of our growing Arizona business community is something I strongly believe in.”
Info: gaineybusinessbank.com
Integrity Capital LLC promotes Dan Zlaket
Scottsdale commercial loan brokerage Integrity Capital LLC recently promoted Dan Zlaket to vice president of sales.
He’s responsible for hiring and training new salespeople to increase the national presence of an Arizona company that has helped commercial real estate investors obtain over $1 billion in financing.
Integrity Capital Principal Dave Kotter says Zlaket is the perfect person for this senior position and his work will be essential to the future growth of the firm.
“Dan is one of the most dynamic leaders that I have ever worked with. He is hardworking, honest, and excels at catering to our client’s needs,” Kotter says. “Dan’s contributions at his new position are instrumental because he is now tasked with expanding our organization’s sales team throughout the country.”
Zlaket says he is thrilled to continue to help Integrity Capital grow.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be a part of this growing team, and my success here would not be possible without the mentorship of Dave Kotter,” Zlaket says. “I am proud to continue to help our clients and our company.”
Integrity Capital is looking to help its clients capitalize on emerging commercial real estate markets such as Dallas, Utah and Idaho while continuing to help the commercial market in their home state of Arizona flourish.
“We are excited to expand, but we still pride ourselves on being a local Arizona company,” Zlaket says.
Info: integrity-capital.com
Judge Gass to lead CLE luncheon
The Scottsdale Bar Association will host a CLE luncheon program on Thursday, March 16, Gainey Ranch Golf Club. Judge David Gass of the Arizona Court of Appeals will present “Dignity, Equity and Inclusion.” Sponsored by Kutak Rock, the luncheon begins with check-in at 11:45 a.m., with the programming running from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Gainey Ranch Golf Club is located at 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale. To register, visit scottsdalebar.org.
Avanti completes $41.6M sale of Dwell Apartments
Avanti Residential, which has an office in the Airpark, has sold the 193-unit Dwell Apartment Homes for $41.6 million to Chicago-based 29th Street Capital. The sale allows Avanti to realize its investment objective for the property and continue to reallocate the firm’s 9,000-unit apartment portfolio toward newer core-plus properties nationwide.
The authentic midcentury project is located near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell roads and benefits from Scottsdale’s high-end employment, retail, dining and entertainment offerings.
“Avanti acquired Dwell in 2016 with the expectation that the McDowell Road corridor to the south was ideally positioned for transformational improvements,” says Christian Garner, president of Avanti Residential. “We are very pleased with the performance of this investment to date, especially given the impressive rental rate growth in the greater Phoenix area over the past few years.”
The transaction is accretive to the new owner as well, with 78% of the apartments poised to benefit from planned interior upgrades that will further position the property as an attractive option amid a challenging affordability gap in Scottsdale’s new apartment inventory.
“Transacting in the current market environment is no small challenge,” Garner adds. “Both sides saw this as a win-win proposition given the yields we have achieved thus far and the value-add opportunity that remains ahead.”
Steve Gebing and Cliff David with Institutional Property Advisors represented Avanti in the transaction, while the buyer represented itself.
Dwell was built in two phases in 1963 and 1975, with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and a colorful retro appeal. The complex features three swimming pools, a fitness facility and clubhouse, and courtyard with a barbecue area.
Info: avantiresidential.com
Tbird2 adds to its advisory board
Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Inc. has added two new members to its advisory board.
Dr. Randall S. Prust earned his Bachelor of Science in engineering from ASU and his Doctor of Philosophy, core curriculum, and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Colorado.
After graduating from ASU, he was recruited by the national company Johns Manville as a research engineer. He authored one book and 11 articles published in engineering and medical journals, and lectured at national speaking engagements in both fields.
Prust’s medical background includes positions as associate professor, Department of Anesthesiology, UA; president, founder and physician of Dr. Randall S. Prust, P.C. Rincon Pain and Spine; and currently president and founder of Mount Vista LLC and president and founder of Prust Medical Consulting LLC.
He holds licenses with the Arizona Medical Board, the American Board of Anesthesiology along with continuous certification in pain management.
Prust’s legal and consulting endeavors include being a principal investigator of FDA Phase III Trials for multiple companies as well as serving as an expert witness for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Superior Courts in Arizona, Industrial Commission of Arizona, and providing independent medical evaluations, plaintiff and defense.
“It is a privilege to accept this appointment to the Tbird2 Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with Chairman Rudy R. Miller and the esteemed members of this important board,” Prust says.
Karen Longo earned her Masters of International Management from Thunderbird, School of Global Management, and earned both her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and Bachelor of Arts degree in Italian from the UA.
She began her professional career at Pharmaceutical Card Systems, Government Division, and shortly thereafter founded and was president of Medical Administration Inc., a management service organization for medical professionals, for over 11 years.
Longo is the founder and president of Management Affiliates International Inc., a consulting firm involved in business analysis, real estate and professional development. She is also a managing partner of Gregory McGee Company LLC, a family-owned commercial real estate business.
Longo serves as honorary commander for the 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Luke Air Force Base and is a lifetime member of the Arizona Elk Society – Heroes Rising Outdoors wounded veterans program.
“I am very honored to join the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Advisory Board and look forward to playing a bigger role,” Longo says.
Miller, advisory board and scholarship committee, says, “I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Randy Prust and with Karen Longo. They are both extraordinary professionals and have exceptional academic credentials, business/finance/analytical experience, president and CEO skills, advisory and board member expertise, and are ardent regarding community service involvement.
“Randy is a 40-year resident of Tucson, and Karen is a resident of Scottsdale and has lived in Arizona since 1974. Over the past few years, these two individuals have been important Tbird2 supporters of our statewide mission objectives. We are very appreciative that they have both agreed to become a member of the Tbird2 Advisory Board.”
Tbird2 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, honoring all military veterans, creating unique educational opportunities (scholarships) for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation, and supporting Dogs4Vets.
Ability360 raises $177K at golf tourney
Ability360 and the JAAM Foundation raised more than $177,000 at their annual golf tournament on January 20 at TPC Scottsdale. Over 100 golfers participated in the tourney and helped raise funds to support adaptive sports in Arizona by providing access to sports programming and equipment grants to youth with disabilities.
“We’re thrilled with the results and appreciate all the supporters and donors who made this event such a success,” Ability360 CEO Christopher Rodriguez says. “The funds raised will enable us to reach even more youth with disabilities by increasing access to programs and equipment so they can participate and benefit from adaptive sports on so many levels.”
The day included 18 holes of golf, lunch and an awards reception and program featuring two Ability360 and JAAM alumnus.
The presenting sponsor for the event was Nothing But NET and “Fore the Kids sponsors” were Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Lovitt & Touché.
Info: ability360.org
Scholarships, mentorship available to aviation students
Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Inc. has been offering scholarships and mentorship to aviation students in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU since 2019.
“We want to make sure students have the ability to focus on their discipline and get the support they need so they can find their place in the aviation industry,” says Rudy R. Miller, chairman of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Inc., or Tbird2, advisory board and scholarship committee.
McKinley Ritchie is the most recent ASU recipient of the scholarship. He is a fourth-year aeronautical management technology student concentrating in unmanned aerial systems. Ritchie says that this scholarship enabled him to redirect some of his college savings into earning his private pilot’s license.
Along with funding, Miller and Ziomek offer their personal mentorship to scholarship recipients.
“It’s a very moving and personal opportunity for us,” Miller says.
Ritchie says that “while the monetary value attached to the scholarship was much appreciated, the true value is the connections and knowledge that Steve and Rudy provide.”
He will take the knowledge and skills he has learned from his degree and the mentorship and support he has received from his professors as well as Miller and Ziomek as he embarks on the next phase of his education and career: earning his private pilot’s license and applying to become a pilot in the Air National Guard.
“The ASU aviation program is proud to announce that McKinley Ritchie is the 2022–23 recipient of the Tbird2 Scholarship,” says Marc O’Brien, program chair and associate teaching professor in ASU’s aviation program. “McKinley is an excellent student who holds an outstanding 4.0 GPA on what matters most: my studies and my air traffic control training.”
Shantz’s long-term goal is to be an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Based on research by the Federal Aviation Administration and Aviation Business Association, this country will be more than 50,000 pilots short over the next 10 years,” Ziomek says. “But this scholarship isn’t just for pilots; it’s for mechanics, air traffic controllers, avionics technicians, individuals advancing drone technology and any aspect that is tied to aviation. It’s for all aviation students, and we are proud of that fact.”
In January 2023, the TBird2 board of directors decided to increase Tbird2 Scholarship funding, furthering its commitment to aviation students and the future success of the aviation industry.
Info: tbird2.org
NotMYkid hires new chief development officer
Amanda Schmidt joined the nonprofit notMYkid as chief development officer. She has more than 15 years of experience in fund development and nonprofit advancement.
Schmidt was previously director of development for strategic initiatives at NAU. During her time at NAU, she created an innovative approach for annual giving and worked to advance the most critical initiatives outlined by the institution. Additional experience includes early in her career she helped to relaunch the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and rebranded the Phoenix Regional Sports Commission as a leader in sports-related tourism. She also managed events for Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, where she helped facilitate event revenue growth of 500% over five years.
“Amanda has a rich history with elevating local nonprofits and a proven track record in rebuilding and reimagining sustainable growth,” says Kristen Polin, CEO of notMYkid.
“Our board and entire team welcome her like-minded passion and commitment to helping youth and families as we expand prevention and behavioral health programs statewide.”
As chief development officer for notMYkid, Schmidt will lead fundraising efforts to help expand access to youth mental health and launch notMYkid’s integrated capital campaign. She will work collaboratively with the CEO and board of directors on strategic solutions to help advance the organization’s mission during a time of critical growth.
Schmidt earned her undergraduate degree in nonprofit leadership and management from ASU and is finishing her master’s in organizational leadership from NAU.
Info: notmykid.org
