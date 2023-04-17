Celebrating Joey Maggiore: Italian foundation hosts its regional Arizona gala

The National Italian American Foundation hosted its regional Arizona gala at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel on January 28 to benefit the organization’s scholarship and education programs. The event also supported Childhelp, a nonprofit working to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children. Foundation saluted Airpark-based chef Joey Maggiore and the Maggiore family, as well as The Founders, a group of Italian American businessmen supporting the Italian American heritage in Phoenix.
During the event, the Maggiore family unveiled the Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Excellence Award, which will honor chefs who not only share Tomaso’s culinary passion but who also strive to extend the beauty of cooking. Sicilian-born chef and restaurateur Tomaso Maggiore died in 2021 after battling cancer.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone presented the 2023 NIAF award to chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore. Joey is the executive chef and entrepreneur behind The Maggiore Group, an Italian American family-owned company. He and Cristina are behind Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Sicilian Baker and The Mexicano.
The gala was co-chaired by NIAF’s Southwest Regional Vice President Pete Melucci, Southwest Region Area Coordinator Massimo Sommacampagna, and Area Coordinator for Phoenix Michael Farrar. Internationally acclaimed award-winning media personality Dame Clarissa Burt was the master of ceremonies.
