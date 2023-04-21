Hyping the Tourney: WM Phoenix Open hosts Tee Off Luncheon

Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul paved the road to the WP Phoenix Open during the annual Tee Off Luncheon at Chase Field in early December.
Booker, who was joined by his dog, Haven, and Paul interspersed their excitement about the tourney with jokes.
“I’d say it was one of those days that I check right when the schedule comes out,” Booker says. “It hasn’t always lined up for us to be here, but this year we are here the whole time. So, I’m excited about it. Most of the time we’ve been out of town.”
Paul chimes in, “Probably one of the coolest experiences at the Open was the year I played for Oklahoma City. It was on game day actually; I went to the Open. I went that morning and (golfer) Tony Finau and a lot of the guys were wearing Kobe jerseys right as they were playing.”
Teams like the Suns as well as the WM Phoenix Open put a focus on the Valley during the winter.
“It’s great to have literally the eyes of the world on our town that week,” WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Pat Williams says.
“And then for us to showcase our event to larger groups is going to be great.”
The luncheon started with a press conference with Williams and Waste Management CEO Jim Fish, moderated by Derrick Hall, Arizona Diamondbacks president and CEO.
They discussed last year’s WM Phoenix Open and their expectations for February. From raising more than $10 million to providing one of the best fan experiences in professional golf, the two men were very excited to share the new happenings next month.
The WM Phoenix Open is part of a busy event season for the Valley, as the Super Bowl and its peripheral events and Barrett-Jackson fill the winter calendar, too. That will bring even more fans to the TPC Scottsdale.
“State Farm Stadium will have about 90,000 people on the Super Bowl Sunday,” Williams says. “I think it’s interesting that our tournament will have probably 90,000 people on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday and then more as we get through the weekend.”
It was too early to reveal many details, but they teased a few facts.
The purse for the 2023 Phoenix Open is bloated from last year’s prize. In 2022, winner Scottie Scheffler took home $1.47 million out of $8.2 million. This year’s winner will net nearly double that amount, taking home $3.6 million out of a $20 million purse.
Williams says the next WM Phoenix Open will have some of the best players on the green. The pro-am is a can’t-miss event, as many of the stars will shine.
“It’s great that in a year when the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open are in the same city at the same time, that every celebrity under the Sun is reaching out to (Williams),” Fish said.
“But there are a couple guys who support this event and the pro-am every year, year in and year out — Larry Fitzgerald was one of them and Emmitt Smith is one. I think it’s neat that we’ll have a fantastic, growing field.”
