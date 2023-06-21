In Focus: Copper Sky Studios sees clients through its lens

Social media’s influence crisscrosses industries, and by adding video, the results are remarkable.
That’s according to Jeff Aspland and Joe Thompson, the team behind Copper Sky Studios in the Airpark.
“If you want to push out a lot of social media content, it’s going to be better if it has video attached to it,” says Aspland, the chief marketing officer.
“Video podcasts, they go a little further. You see it every day on Instagram reels, TikTok, YouTube. You see videos going viral. You need to get out in front of people.”
At Copper Sky Studios, the duo focuses on “videocentric marketing,” helping small- to medium-size Arizona businesses take their marketing to the next level, according to Aspland.
The studio features a creative lab, a studio space for interviews and camera tests, edit and motion graphic suites, and collaborative spaces for visiting clients.
“We help them make professional video accessible to them and let them know it’s not this big ordeal,” Aspland says.
“We make it easy to work with us. We take all the hardships off their plate. We help them from scriptwriting to post-production release and distribution.”
Thompson adds, “There’s a disconnect between knowing you need to do something and taking the next step. When we build a video marketing program for them, it makes it easier than hiring just a video production person.”
Video production specialists can handle simple tasks, but they’re limited to one person with a camera, explains Thompson, the creative director. Copper Sky Studios does everything in-house with its six-person staff and team of interns.
“We’re agile and you’re talking to the leaders, the people who are going to show up and do the work,” Aspland says.
“We’re passionate about it. We really care about doing this to make a business better. We’re not doing it for the buck. We really want a business to succeed.”
Hailing from mid-Michigan, Thompson graduated from the University of Michigan. The day after he left U-M, he moved to LA to try to break into the entertainment industry.
“I spent 12 years out there producing TV shows, mostly reality TV,” he says. “Eventually, I got to the point where I wanted to see where the next step in life was. I moved out here and met Jeff through someone I play hockey with. This company made sense.”
Born in the Bay Area, Aspland minored in film at ASU but didn’t deem it important early in his career. He started working in marketing right out of college, for a startup and then The Martz Agency.
From there, he did marketing for Gannett, all the while yearning to start his own agency.
“I like talking to customers directly,” he says. “That’s what I missed while working in big-box marketing companies. Video is so versatile. Some people need internal training videos; others have clients who need to understand what they technically do for people. Video simplifies things.”
Copper Sky Studios cares about its clients and is entrenched in the community, Aspland says.
“We’re right here in Scottsdale Airpark,” he says. “We care, and we want to be a part of the community. That’s how we’re treating this business. We’re here to support the community.”
Copper Sky Studios
15905 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-447-4373
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.