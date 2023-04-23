Advice From Weiss: January 2023 Business Horoscopes

ARIES 3/21-4/20
Happy New Year — with the emphasis on “new.” This year’s planetary landscape is dominated by women and rapid discoveries in high technology. January’s planetary pattern gets off to a slow start January 1 to January 13. This gives you a chance to finish up any pending obligations or just let them go. Underline January 6 for its full moon. 2023 can be your best year yet. Don’t rely on everything you year from January 1 to January 19.
Personal power days: January 26 and January 27
TAURUS 4/21-5/20
January’s accent is on the U.S. economy and the effect it has on your life. The first half of the month plans are apt to be altered. Negotiations and personal plans get off to a rocky start January 1 to January 18, then things take a turn for the better by midmonth. It’s a seller’s market. The first new year new moon highlights communications.
Personal power days: January 1, January 2, January 28 and January 29
GEMINI 5/21-6/20
The winter of 2022 has been difficult. January introduces a new era. Your ability to sell yourself can be put to practical use this month. New opportunities arise at the end of January and well into the month ahead. Expect a lot of mental chatter between January 12 and January 31. Financially, it will not be a great time. A desire to make a professional move should be withheld for now.
Personal power days: January 3, January 4, January 5, January 30 and January 31
CANCER 6/21-7/20
Early January will be filled with confusion and crisis in the political world so plan accordingly. After the full moon, things will speed up. Circle January 16. The first new moon on January 21 brings scientific and technology breakthroughs. Relationships take on a new significance. You won’t have financial stability until March.
Personal power days: January 6 and January 7
LEO 7/21-8/22
2023 brings signs of a brighter future, as Jupiter (a more positive energy) entered Aries. Take advantage of any opportunities that come your way. This month is lighthearted, despite the world crises. Get ready for a landmark year as we enter the true age of Aquarius. Pay attention to who you want to meet, where you go, what you learn and how you present yourself.
Personal power days: January 8, January 9 and January 10
VIRGO 8/23-9/22
The first 20 days of January will be slow. It’ll give you the chance to review, rethink or get rid of toxic people. Major changes are coming in the workplace. The new moon introduces alternative circumstances or new options. Make a fresh start; midmonth is favorable. Once Mars moves on by January 13, the unpredictable happens. You’re a workaholic. Take time for yourself.
Personal power days: January 11 and January 12
LIBRA 9/23-10/22
The first five months of this new year will determine if your relationships are successful or a failure. Do the right thing this month. Planetary turbulence leaves you seeking a purpose to your life. Businesses that relate to artistic/creative services are rapidly developing. The full moon on January 6 is the time to clear the decks. Full moons are hidden for a day or two. 2023 is an eclipse year for you.
Personal power days: January 13, January 14 and January 15
SCORPIO 10/23-11/22
Even though there’s Neptunian fog and double talk, you can move forward in 2023. The first half of 2023 keeps you busy, particularly in early spring. It’s best to clear the decks of any pending work-related projects or reduce your debts. Expect to compromise with yourself and your partner(s) as you approach the end of January or the beginning of February.
Personal power days: January 16 and January 17
SAGITTARIUS 11/23-12/20
Circle the week of the eclipse on January 10 as most progressive. Improve communication. You will be working hard the first two weeks of the month, like the other fire signs, Aries and Leo. 2023 provides a position streak, encouraging you to learn something new.
Personal power days: January 18 and January 19
CAPRICORN 12/21-1/20
Don’t give up, Capricorn, you’re almost there. You’ll see an ending on January 8 or January 9. Move on. Your professional/work circumstances pick up when Mars goes direct on January 13. Keep a close eye on world events January 19 to January 31. For the next two to three years, you will build a more stable income. The first new moon of the year, on January 21, formally introduces our new era. A new collaboration will allow you to take a new direction or cop a new attitude.
Personal power days: January 20 and January 21
AQUARIUS 1/21-2/19
Anything can and will happen this month. You can push a personal project this month with little interference. Send out those resumes, make those calls and take those courses. Expect this month and last half of 2023 to be explosive. Reunite with friends and associates. Reinvent yourself. No other sign can relate to change and the unexpected.
Personal power days: January 22 and January 23
PISCES 2/20-3/20
Expect to be busy with new goals and new advancements in your field of work the first half of 2023. January will be unpredictable. You may be still dealing with unresolved issues from the end of 2022. They’ll need to be resolved by January 9. Return to spirituality and humanitarian concerns in the year ahead.
Personal power days: January 24 and January 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.