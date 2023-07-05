Advice from Weiss: July 2023 Business Horoscopes

ARIES 3/21-4/20
Happy birthday to the United States! We will celebrate it on July 4, but not with just the annual fireworks. There will be more fiery happenings — weather, economy, social uprisings. The planets are reversing, so prepare to pace yourself. Go a bit slower. The full moon on July 3 could mean the end of a work situation. New moons represent new beginnings.
Personal power days: July 9 and July 10
TAURUS 4/21-5/20
The warm sun from July 1 to July 23 emphasizes communications. The new moon on July 17 brings financial changes. July is not the time to forge ahead. Pay attention to yourself. Reflect upon your goals or past actions. Money is out of control, so plan accordingly.
Personal power days: July 11 and July 12
GEMINI 5/21-6/20
Financial issues come into focus. Set goals and budgets. Don’t forget Mars, the planet of action, so stop thinking and start doing. Services and materials may be limited due to weather patterns from July 24 to July 31. The month starts off in a dramatic fashion, thanks to the full moon.
Personal power days: July 5, July 8 and July 10
CANCER 6/21-7/20
The sun in Cancer and a full moon emphasizes emotions and family matters. Get ready for life-altering moves. This month’s full moon on July 3 and the new moon on July 17 are powerful. They will support your goal of reinventing yourself or your business.
Personal power days: July 13, July 14 and July 15
LEO 7/21-8/22
Enjoy the summer weeks ahead. Don’t take an extravagant vacation, but head out on day trips. Make sure to complete correspondences before your own sign on July 26. From midmonth to early November, finances are great, though it would be smart to hold off on signing papers until August 19.
Personal power days: July 2, July 12 and July 17
VIRGO 8/23-9/22
July will be successful for you, as there are favorable energies this month from July 10 onward. Expect technical breakthroughs in medicine and health care. Revise and reconsider options that appear out of the blue. Your daily routine may slow down a bit. Be sure to meet deadlines.
Personal power days: July 20, July 26 and July 30
LIBRA 9/23-10/22
Now that Jupiter moves on by July 10, expect positive changes to your finances through November. Perhaps that loan will come through. July highlights what you like or dislike about your job. Therefore, make corrections. Your social connections are activated by July 22.
Personal power days: July 1, July 10 and July 12
SCORPIO 10/23-11/21
Start a project or apply for a job on July 10. With Jupiter in your own sign, you are spot on with your reactions. You need to work on your social life, expand your network of friends and seek new interests this month. The most productive week is July 18 to July 27.
Personal power days: July 15, July 18 and July 20
SAGITTARIUS 11/22-12/21
New moons and full moons offer new information or insights. Spend some quiet time this month. Accept the sense of urgency or the issues will arrive at your door. The solar eclipse brings international confrontations. The lunar eclipse affects emotional relationships.
Personal power days: July 4, July 17 and July 20
CAPRICORN 12/22-1/19
Even though major planets are holding back on their energies, you are still in the game this month. The supermoons in July will bring major deconstructing and major restructuring. Family matters will require compromise on your part. Invest on July 1.
Personal power days: July 22, July 25 and July 26
AQUARIUS 1/20-2/18
You’ll start off the month in a “taking from Peter to pay Paul” mode. This is the month to seek new ideas. Employment and relationships are due for an overhaul. Things may not come to fruition on time because Mars is retrograde until late August. Answer “yes” or “no” with the full supermoon on July 27. Make a major decision with the third eclipse.
Personal power days: July 3, July 21 and July 28
PISCES 2/19-3/20
You’ll know what’s possible and practical around July 11. Circle that week for advancements. Schedule meetings, presentations or travel this month. Trust your intuition. Work situations will change in your favor. The full moon at the end of the month requires you to take a realistic approach.
Personal power days: July 4, July 24 and July 25
