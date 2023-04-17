Advice from Weiss: March 2023 Business Horoscopes

ARIES 3/21-4/20
The Ides of March’s tension is this month’s theme. A new spring season starts on March 21. The lucky planet, Jupiter, is in your sign all month. Now is the right time to address goals and follow through on them. The new moon in your sign on March 21 symbolizes new beginnings. Don’t let opportunities pass you by. You may regret it come May.
Personal power days: March 22 and March 23
TAURUS 4/21-5/20
The world is unpredictable — weather, stock market, supply chains. You won’t feel secure until you make a financial decision the second half of the month. Circle the new moon on March 21, when you’ll start recharging.
Personal power days: March 24 and March 25
GEMINI 5/21-6/20
Mars comes in like an anxious lion, expecting to act. In other words, you are successful when you’re motivated. March 6 (the full moon) is decisive for you. Good news will arrive with spring’s new moon, albeit challenging, on March 21. Drop what no longer serves you.
Personal power days: March 26 and March 27
CANCER 6/21-7/22
The Pisces sun, until March 21, suggests you reflect about your job or industry. It is important you trust your intuitions. Release any restrictive issues and start anew with the spring equinox on March 21. The new moon brings a new energy, which can bring immediate results. Universal and national crises require creative planning. You can relate more effectively once Mars enters your sign on March 25.
Personal power days: March 1, March 2, March 3, March 28, March 29 and March 30
LEO 7/23-8/21
March is an active and progressive month, but you may not see results until the third week. If approvals don’t happen within the first 10 days of the month, drop it. Once the sun enters Aries on March 20, you’ll feel more assertive and ready to expand your horizons. The happenings of the “outer world” will bring perspective and a new sense of values.
Personal power days: March 4, March 5 and March 31
VIRGO 8/22-9/23
Virgo is associated with the health and service industries. World health is a concern this month. Your personal and professional relationships may be challenged March 1 to March 20. Underline March as “we” time not “me” time. Last 10 days are more progressive. Good news arrives by midmonth. Major shifts in personal and professional lives happen when the sun enters Aries (March 21).
Personal power days: March 6, March 7 and March 8
LIBRA 9/24-10/23
You may have to work overtime the first 10 days of the month, so you can complete pending assignments by the full moon on March 6. The world’s events require diplomacy March 21 to March 30. Network as the new moon brings a promise of renewal and new directions in the next two months.
Personal power days: March 9 and March 10
SCORPIO 10/24-11/22
The planets in direct motion give you a sense of control this month. The spring equinox brings you the energy to change careers. The stock market is unreliable until late spring. It’s a world in flux and requires flexibility.
Personal powder days: March 11 and March 12
SAGITTARIUS 11/23-12/21
The sun remains in the quiet water sign of Pisces, March 1 to March 20. You’re not one to be complacent. Pluto is all about transformation. Keep that in mind when it enters around March 23. The new moon sparks your creative and romantic juices. Confidence returns with a new moon on the March 21. Finances, travel and climate issues are concerns.
Personal power days: March 13, March 14 and March 15
CAPRICORN 12/22-1/19
Take time off early in the month. With Saturn exiting your sign at the end of March, you’ll be able to re-evaluate your goals. Midmonth you’re busy with your career. Network with meetings, lunches and work-related events. Underline March 1.
Personal power days: March 16 and March 17
AQUARIUS 1/20-2/18
March’s super new moon late in the month brings its rewards. Saturn’s restrictions are lifted, lessons are learned and you’ll get a preview of coming attractions for the next couple of months. Settle debts. Develop a better routine of self-care, health, exercise and diet. You’ll continue to be healthy into the new year as we enter the true Age of Aquarius on March 23.
Personal power days: March 18 and March 19
PISCES 2/19-3/20
Don’t allow drama to interfere with any goals or ambitions. Focus on your own needs. Follow through on goals with the sun’s and Neptune’s support through March 20. Expect scientific and technological breakthroughs.
Personal power days: March 20 and March 21
