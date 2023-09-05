Advice From Weiss: September 2023 Business Horoscopes

ARIES 3/21-4/20
Last month’s chaotic happenings — Hawaii’s inferno, the rebellious weather and political insanity — continue and may intensify. On the 15th, plan to rid yourself of unneeded clutter related to your work-life balance. Address your own needs first. Combine business with pleasure, but just continue to practice patience.
Personal power days: September 2, September 3, September 29 and September 30
TAURUS 4/21-5/20
The “unexpected” continues to affect your financial situation. The food chain is affected as well, but there are some positives. Hold off making any long-term changes. Do the math September 1 to September 18. You may accomplish a lot more by your own efforts between September 5 and September 30. October brings more cooperation and balance.
Personal power days: September 4 and September 5
GEMINI 5/21-6/20
Geminis are communicators. Your work week may move to a four-day schedule. Keep the radio low this month and don’t believe what you hear the beginning of September. When the full moon arrives on September 29, it’s time to complete a project. Less is more in the weeks ahead.
Personal power days: September 6 and September 7
CANCER 6/21-7/22
The “unpredictable” happened last month (Hawaii). This month seems to continue a pattern of broken pieces — the need to get organized, rising costs. Make lists and follow them step by step, day by day. Around midmonth — September 18 or September 19 — you should have time for some time away. Health and healing is in the forefront through September 22.
Personal power days: September 8, September 9 and September 10
LEO 7/23-8/21
Finances are highlighted this month and that includes your self-worth. Watch your finances from September 15 onward. Christmas ads come early so save up for those presents. Creativity is featured when the sun enters your fire sign of Leo. Life can be less stressful by the 15th, but the sun will bring balance and compromise.
Personal power days: September 11 and September 12
VIRGO 8/22-9/23
You’ll be successful finding a job in the health and healing areas. Look inward. Use the last half of September for personal time to counter the tense times. For football fans, let the games begin! You’re robbing from Peter to pay Paul.
Personal power days: September 13, September 14 and September 15
LIBRA 9/24-10/23
Communication requires a give and take. Be prepared to address work-related issues this month. Sun entering Libra on September 23 puts a positive spin on your life. Your work relationships and social affiliations will improve rapidly. Make sure all agreements are signed.
Personal power days: September 16 and September 17
SCORPIO 10/24-11/22
Out-of-control issues will dominate the first half of the month. From September 4 to September 30, try not to overreact. October will be more productive for you, in terms of making compromises. Watch your spending so there are no surprises at the end of the month.
Personal power days: September 18, September 19 and September 20
SAGITTARIUS 11/23-12/21
Controversies related to legal, education and travel professions continue to dominate the media. You have not escaped Uranus’ unexpected signature of surprise and uncontrollable change. Your place of work will be affected. Wherever you travel, there is unexpected excitement. Your activities will be halted September 15.
Personal power days: September 21 and September 22
CAPRICORN 12/22-1/19
The uphill battle to success and happiness is right around the corner. Detailed work needs to be completed. Don’t let any delays interfere with your ambitions September 1 to September 16. Saturn brings a touch of reality to your life. AI is threatening jobs, so learn a new profession.
Personal power days: September 23 and September 24
AQUARIUS 1/20-2/18
You’ll leave the past behind — personally and professionally. You’ll find clarity midmonth. September is a favorable month to start a savings account or budget. Reevaluate what is necessary in your life. Send resumes, but don’t be surprised by a late response or two. Shut off the computer and have fun in the weeks ahead. Get out of your rut.
Personal power days: September 25 and September 26
PISCES 2/19-3/20
It’s not a “me” month in early September. It’s more of a “we” month. Finances could stress you out in the beginning of September as well. Make a few adjustments. If you’re in the health profession, your abilities could be tested. Be careful what you commit to. Who knows what or who you’ll encounter.
Personal power days: September 27 and September 28 ν
