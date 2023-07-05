Providing Power to the People :A cool history of Scottsdale’s electricity

It’s July, and it’s hot. Although we may cringe when we receive the electric bill, is there anything we are more thankful for at this time of year than electric-powered air conditioning? Imagine Scottsdale summers before electricity, before air conditioning, before natural gas to power our indoor appliances.
Power down on these electric elements:
• Before electricity and gas reached Scottsdale circa 1919, people cooked on wood stoves, used coal oil lamps and candles for lighting and slept in wet sheets on their porches during the summer to hope for an evaporative cooling effect. To keep perishables fresh for a day or two, early Scottsdalians used a “desert cooler,” a wooden crate covered with wet burlap that also relied on an evaporative cooling effect.
• In 1886, today’s Arizona Public Service Company had its origins as the Phoenix Illuminating Gas & Electric Company, started by Japanese immigrant Hutchlon Ohnick and partners. It manufactured gas from oil and installed gas lines to power Downtown Phoenix. This allowed the city’s first gas streetlights to be installed in 1887.
• A rival company, the Phoenix Electric Light Company, began providing electric service to Phoenix city facilities, stores, saloons and hotels in 1888. Perhaps the most welcome electric-powered device was a fan to circulate air. By 1902, the Phoenix Light and Fuel Co. built a hydroelectric power plant at Arizona Falls and sent the generated electricity to Phoenix.
• A hydroelectric generator was built at Theodore Roosevelt Dam to run construction operations. The Salt River Valley Water Users Association sold excess electricity generated by the dam’s hydro plant to nearby copper mines and Valley farms.
• Unelectrified Scottsdale residents made trips into Phoenix to enjoy the benefits of electricity, shopping at lighted stores, attending theater and music performances and riding the electric street cars. The Fox Theater became the first refrigerated building in Phoenix in 1931.
• The Salt River Valley Water Users Association opened its Arizona Falls Generating Plant (hydroelectric plant) in 1913 at 56th Street and the Arizona Canal (at Indian School Road), providing electricity to operate irrigation drainage pumps. It would still be six more years before regular, residential electric service reached Scottsdale.
• Finally, in 1918, William Kimsey, Charles Miller and E.O. Brown started the Scottsdale Light and Power Company, buying electricity from the Arizona Falls generating station, and they began supplying Scottsdale homes and businesses with 25-cycle electricity circa 1919. Scottsdale Light and Power offices were located at the Scottsdale Service Station (Mort Kimsey’s garage) on the northeast corner of Main Street and Scottsdale Road.
• Central Arizona Light and Power Company (CALAPCO) formed in 1920. It acquired Scottsdale Light and Power in 1939, along with the electric companies in other Valley communities, to serve the region. It is now known as Arizona Public Service, or APS.
• With the introduction of electricity, creature comforts arrived in Scottsdale. Brown added an icehouse to his general store in 1921, using an evaporative, or “swamp,” cooler. Shops now had lights and homes became safer due to electric power that replaced woodstoves and oil lamps. Slowly but surely, homes added electric-powered evaporative coolers, most of which were replaced by air conditioning after World War II.
• During the 1920s, the Salt River Valley Water Users Association (SRP) built three more hydroelectric dams — Mormon Flat, Horse Mesa and Stewart Mountain, all providing electricity to Central Arizona.
• The first natural (versus manufactured) gas was piped into the Phoenix area in 1934, replacing the manufactured gas plants and service introduced by Ohnick in 1886.
• CALAPCO bought Scottsdale Light & Power Company in 1939. CALAPCO updated the electric distribution system, built transmission lines from its Tempe substation to Scottsdale and upgraded electric cycles to increase power.
• After World War II, SRP built three steam-generating plants in the Phoenix area. Along with other utilities, SRP joined in a 2,650-mile transmission system to provide power throughout the southwestern United States.
• The Glenn Oil Company of Phoenix (with several Scottsdale businessmen as investors) drilled for natural gas near Scottsdale Road and Bell/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in 1948. J.B. Curry of Curry’s Corner (4 miles north of the drilling site) was involved in the effort, which continued for about two years but did not result in a major “find.”
• Scout Troop 101 assisted the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce in surveying residents and businesses in 1948 to obtain data to use in lobbying for natural gas service in Scottsdale. CALAPCO began providing Scottsdale’s first natural gas utility service in May 1949. A front-page article in the April 28 Scottsdale Progress stated: “V.A. Vanderhoof, who has spent 57 of his 77 years in Scottsdale, will light the gas flare which heralds the arrival of another modern service to the rapidly expanding community.” Ads in the Scottsdale Progress encouraged housewives to use natural gas-powered appliances, and the utility company employed home economists to teach cooking classes using gas stoves and ovens.
• In 1949-50, the federal government installed power lines in the area north of Scottsdale, from Pinnacle Peak Road southeast to beyond Taliesin West. Many Scottsdale residents and businesses were unhappy with the unsightly tall steel towers, including, it is said, Frank Lloyd Wright, whose Taliesin West home and architectural school overlooked the new power lines.
• The new Scottsdale Town Council established building, electrical and plumbing codes in 1952. Lester Mowry was contracted as the town’s first electrical inspector.
• CALAPCO and Arizona Edison merged in 1952 to form APS in March.
• CALAPCO’s Scottsdale manager, Mort Kimsey, continued to run the Scottsdale APS office after the merger. Then a town councilman, Kimsey became Scottsdale’s mayor in 1958. Kimsey was succeeded as mayor by Bill Schrader, who served for many years as president of Salt River Project. Throughout Scottsdale’s history, executives of both SRP and APS have served on city council; as Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce presidents/board members; and as leaders of Scottsdale nonprofit civic, cultural and charitable organizations.
• During the mid-1950s, APS installed gas streetlamps throughout Scottsdale’s downtown area. The town became known in some circles as the “Gas Lamp Capital of the World.” According to a Feb. 6, 1964, article in the Scottsdale Progress, the distinctive gas lamps throughout Downtown Scottsdale began to disappear in fall 1963. The city took them down when the West Main Street area was paved. Kimsey, who lobbied APS for years to get the gas lamps installed, was not happy with their demise, citing a decline in the city’s Western atmosphere.
• In January 1965 Scottsdale Town Enrichment Program (STEP) committees made their initial recommendations, among which was putting utilities underground in all newly constructed areas, a bold move (like Scottsdale’s sign ordinance) to maintain scenic vistas. A citizen committee drafted recommendations on a Scottsdale ordinance in 1967, requiring undergrounding of utilities, the first city in Arizona to do so. Paradise Valley was the first town in the state to have such an ordinance.
• In 1969, SRP tore down its 56-year-old Arizona Falls hydroelectric plant at 56th Street/Indian School Road and the Arizona Canal. It had provided electricity for Scottsdale irrigation drainage pumping between 1913 and 1950. In 2003, SRP and partners restored the historic Arizona Falls generating station site on Indian School Road as a refreshing place for public art, history and gatherings. SRP also included a hydropower generating plant in the renovation, providing clean power for about 150 homes.
• Southwest Gas Corporation, which was founded in 1931, took over the APS natural gas system in 1984 (which CALAPCO had installed in Scottsdale in 1949). Today, Southwest Gas provides natural gas service to Arizona, Nevada and portions of California, according to its website.
• APS, along with other utilities such as SRP and companies in Texas and California, began distributing electricity from the Palo Verde Generating Station west of Phoenix in 1986. Palo Verde generates the largest amount of electricity in the nation. Treated sewage piped from Scottsdale and other Valley cities provides the cooling for steam that the nuclear plant produces.
• Scottsdale joined the Blue Stake movement in 1976, a joint municipal-utility company project that provides identification of underground power, sewer, water and phone lines to businesses and residents before they “dig” on their properties.
• To help its customers understand how to live environmentally friendly and energy efficiently, APS built an “EcoHouse” at 60th Street and Greenway in the Scottsdale area, opening it to the public in 1994. The house included a combination heat pump and water heater, a passive solar design with good insulation to keep cooling costs down and many other green features. After a three-year demonstration run, it was sold as a family residence.
• In 2006, a family built a home in the Troon area near Pinnacle Peak that was self-sustaining with the use of hydrogen power.
• Mindful of their customers’ needs to “keep the lights and air conditioning on,” APS, SRP and Southwest Gas all have programs to help keep costs down and provide assistance to low-income users. The Home Energy Assistance Fund (HEAF) assists low-income Arizona families and households pay heating, cooling and appliance repair costs. Funding for the program is supported by utility providers, private donations and abandoned utility deposits. All utility companies serving Scottsdale are generous community partners, sponsoring events and supporting civic and charitable organizations. Scottsdale Community Partners (formerly Concerned Citizens for Community Health) at Vista del Camino also offers utility bill payment assistance to Scottsdale residents who have temporary financial needs.
So, keep your cool. Our electric and gas companies continue to provide so much more than power; they’ve provided leaders, support and economic impact throughout Scottsdale history.
