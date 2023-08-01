Pueblo Magico: Loreto emerging as Mexico’s prime oceanfront destination

Certainly, beachfront escapes in Mexico — Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Rocky Point and Cancun quickly come to mind — are nothing new to Arizona travelers.
Or are they?
American Airlines recently announced a nonstop, two-hour flight from Phoenix direct to Loreto, making the area — dubbed a Magic Town by Mexico’s Secretariat of Tourism for its astonishing beauty, rich history and extraordinary adventures — accessible to most Valley residents for the first time.
Like Cabo San Lucas, Loreto is in Mexico’s Baja California Sur on the Sea of Cortez. However, Loreto’s main area and five distinctive nearby islands are approximately 500 miles north of Cabo. Visually, the area is equal parts rugged and regal, kissed with turquoise-blue ocean, small islands, the Sierra de la Giganta Mountain range, a forest of cactuses and even a bustling city.
Downtown is an architectural marvel, starting with Misión Nuestra Señora de Loreto, one of seven buildings in Loreto that are considered historical monuments by the federal government.
The cathedral is the start of the series of iconic structures that Spanish missionaries carved — literally, by erecting missions — beginning in the 1600s that eventually ended in Sonoma, California. Another must? Along the Malecon, which is Loreto’s breathtaking beachside boardwalk, as well as at the Downtown Plaza there are also a host of family-owned shops with everything from art and jewelry to clothes and home accessories, and endless eateries and watering holes, including Raiz Creative Cuisine, Mi Loreto, Los Olivos, Pepegina Restaurant and Mezzaluna.
The area is also home to the beloved El Zopilote Brewing Co., which was founded by couple Kieran and Norma Raftery. Kieran hails from Southern Ireland and Norma is Mexican, and the duo is earning national acclaim for their stouts, IPAs and ales.
Those in the know often stay right on the water when visiting the area, with Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay considered the crown jewel in luxury and oceanfront opulence.
The five-star, all-inclusive palace along the sea stretches across nearly 4,500 acres. The resort makes good use of the space in many ways, especially when it comes to the rooms. Every room is a suite, with many that exceed 1,200 square feet.
Of note are the two-bedroom penthouse and the four-bedroom presidential penthouse, both with epic, sprawling waterfront patios. The two-bedroom penthouse suite is nearly 3,000 square feet with accommodations for up to six adults or a family as well as a full living room, flat-screen televisions with satellite programming, stainless steel appliances in the fully equipped kitchen, dishware for six, a spacious dining room, a washing machine and dryer and a private hot tub overlooking the water on the expansive terrace.
The four-bedroom estate-like offering takes things up even another notch. It is 5,000 square feet, making it the ultimate family reunion or couples option.
Villa del Palmar boasts several exquisite eateries, ranging from a fine dining steakhouse and Italian bistro to a come-as-you-are beach bar and poolside snack spot. The best bet is to book the all-inclusive package, which features complimentary meals and drinks as well as deep discounts on ultra-premium spirits and specialty dining features that rival that in New York or Los Angeles.
In addition, there are five pools on the property that, when viewed from above, come together to look like a sea turtle as homage to their abundance in Loreto, which is a nationally protected park and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Villa del Palmar also boasts Mexico’s only TPC golf course in TPC Danzante Bay and is home to the 39,000-square-foot Sabila Spa, which is equal parts relaxing day of pampering and world of wellness for those seeking a “self-care-cation,” offering something for everyone.
Guests at the spa may choose from dozens of treatment options (including a caviar facial and a wrap using mineral-dense moor mud), and before or after a service, guests may indulge in the hydrotherapy experience. This hour to 90-minute process features 10 circuits and combines hot and cold therapies to improve circulation, relieve pain and melt away stress. The spa is complemented by a full-scale fitness center, Pilates and yoga programming, tennis and pickleball courts, kayaks, paddleboards and snorkel equipment for guests to enjoy.
Given the region’s status as a protected park, it is well worth setting up a series of excursions while visiting to explore the outdoors sans the crowds in other beach towns, which can be made through most resorts or through tour companies with ease. A major bonus when visiting Loreto is the sheer number of glass bottom boats and catamarans available for charter, each offering custom tours across uninhabited islands and coves found in the bay or open water and many with specialized packages for SCUBA and snorkeling. The big musts when visiting for the first time: whale watching and sport fishing.
From now through October, anglers visiting Loreto can set their sights for epic catches, including species such as dorado, marlin, sailfish, yellowtail, roosterfish and snapper. For those in need of a guide, Loreto is home to several reputable sportfishing charter companies that provide top-quality fishing experiences for anglers at all levels.
Companies Outpost Charters and Wild Loreto are both highly regarded for their professional and experienced captains with a deep understanding of the local fishing grounds. Fishing packages include half-day and full-day trips, as well as multi-day excursions and offer a range of fishing techniques, including trolling, bottom fishing and fly fishing. For whale watching, prime starts later this year and goes through March.
The fun in Loreto is not limited to just watersports. Expect miles of hiking and mountain biking trails. Among the most epic and ambitious are the San Javier Mission hike in the Sierra de la Giganta mountain range, which leads to thousand-year-old cave paintings, and the hike up Isla Coronado, which is a volcanic island that ends with a 360-degree view of the entirety of Loreto. There are also ample horseback riding, ATV and dirt bike excursions across the Sonoran Desert as well.
If you go
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.