Schools In: Scottsdale teachers, coaches inspire students

It’s August, and school is in session in Scottsdale! For those beyond the classroom, it’s a great time to fondly remember our teachers and other educators and salute the past, present and future teachers and administrators for their dedication and impact not only on their students but also their community.
Here is just a sampling of historic Scottsdale educators:
• Helen Scott (Mrs. Winfield), co-namesake of Scottsdale, was a lifelong teacher and education advocate. Although she was not a full-time teacher in Scottsdale’s early schools, she supported the schools by hosting events at their home and driving voters to the polls for Scottsdale’s first school bond election in 1909 to fund construction of the red brick Scottsdale Grammar School.
• Within a few years of Scottsdale’s founding in 1888, Alza Blount began teaching the handful of school-age children of the town’s pioneer families (including her own). Scottsdale School District No. 48 was formed in 1896; the townsfolk hand-built a wooden one-room schoolhouse in September 1896; and Mrs. Blount became its first teacher, receiving a salary of $40 a month.
• In the early days of Scottsdale schools (and elsewhere), female teachers had to be single. One of the earliest was Hattie Green, who taught in the wooden schoolhouse 1897 to ’99, when she left to continue her education at Tempe Normal School (now ASU).
• Grace Thomas Crews was among the first students to attend Scottsdale Grammar School when it opened in 1909-10. After her husband died, she graduated from Arizona State College and became a teacher in 1929. It was then the “Little Red Schoolhouse” began its tenure as the Coronado School, an English immersion school for recent immigrants to Scottsdale (who, after third grade, attended the Scottsdale Grammar School No. 2, now the Scottsdale Artists’ School). She taught herself to read/write/speak Spanish and Pima to serve her students and their families, and also taught Spanish to adults in Scottsdale. Losing her son Stan in World War II, she was a charter member of the Stanley Crews VFW Post Auxiliary in Scottsdale. She retired after 28 years as a beloved Scottsdale teacher. Her son Jack was a career teacher at Scottsdale High School, and her grandson Jack also became a career educator.
• Rachel Murdock was a physical education and art teacher at Scottsdale Grammar School No. 3 in the 1920s and 1930s. After marrying George Ellis, they established Cattletrack, which became an art-oriented enclave north of the small town of Scottsdale. Rachel Ellis continued to be an education advocate and helped mentor many creative endeavors at Cattletrack and in Scottsdale. Her father, John Murdock, was a professor at Arizona State College and served several terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
• Cora and Montague Machell were music teachers in the Scottsdale schools in the 1940s through the 1960s. Talented performers (she played piano/he played cello), they also gave private lessons. He was a cellist with the then-new Phoenix Symphony, a music critic for local publications and host of KOY Radio programs highlighting classical music. She taught at the Scottsdale Grammar/Loloma Elementary School; he taught at Scottsdale High School and led the Boys Choral Group.
• During the brief time that the Jokake School for Girls operated near the Jokake Inn (1930s), the internationally renowned artist and Scottsdale resident Jessie Benton Evans taught art classes there. Lloyd Kiva New came to Phoenix in the 1930s to teach art at the Phoenix Indian School; after World War II he was a co-founder of the Arizona Craftsmen in Scottsdale and the Kiva Craft Center. In 1962, he co-founded the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe. During the 1940s/’50s, nationally known artist Oscar Strobel taught art at the Judson School in Paradise Valley. Arizona Craftsmen co-founder and artist Wes Segner was a Scottsdale High School art teacher during the 1950s, when he also operated the Segner Crafts Center on Miller Road for adults. Joe Gatti was a longtime art teacher at Coronado High School, helped his students create a mosaic mural that is the school’s signature feature and, with his wife, lived in and often gave public tours of Scottsdale’s oldest residence, the Titus House. Native American artist Michael Lacapa was an art teacher at the then-new Chaparral High School.
• Ellie Kahl, who taught Latin, Spanish and French at Scottsdale High School for many years, was named the 1957 National Teacher of the Year by the National Federation of Women’s Clubs. She organized trips for SHS students to Mexico and sponsored many multicultural programs for the school.
• Eugene Hanson was the SHS Beaver Band director and, later, the Coronado Dons music director. He led the bands in numerous Salad Bowl and Parada del Sol parades and on performance trips to places like Chicago. He also composed music.
• Marshall Trimble got his start as a history teacher at Coronado High School in the 1960s, often “edu-taining” his students, singing cowboy ballads and playing his guitar and bringing in speakers like Sen. Barry Goldwater. Trimble moved to start the Southwest Studies Program at Scottsdale Community College, where he taught thousands of students over several decades. He is the long-tenured, Arizona governor-appointed state historian and author of numerous books on the state’s history.
• Bill Jenkins was the government/civics and economics teacher at Scottsdale High School from 1958 to 1987. He served on the Scottsdale City Council from 1966 to 1974 and Scottsdale’s mayor 1974 to 1980. He also taught history classes at Scottsdale Community College; served on the board of the Lewis & Clark Foundation; and served in numerous Scottsdale volunteer roles, including the Scottsdale and Arizona Historical Society and Helios Education Foundation boards of directors. Scottsdale Leadership’s William Jenkins Youth Leadership Award is named in his honor.
• Saguaro High School teacher John Calvin led Close Up Club students to collect pennies from throughout the school district and the nation to fund a civil rights exhibit at the Lincoln Monument in Washington, D.C. Cactus Shadows High School’s Barbara Hatch began the Arizona Veterans Heritage Project by having her history students interview local veterans, then compiling essays about the veterans into an annual book, “Since You Asked.” The project is now a national nonprofit involving dozens of schools; Hatch continues to serve on the board as founder emeritus.
• Teachers and administrators have made history through teaching and outside of the classroom. Tom Smith, a teacher and administrator at several Scottsdale schools, served in the Arizona Legislature (and was a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer). Saguaro teacher Don Nordlund was an active member of Scottsdale Sister Cities Association and did a teacher exchange in Sister City, Cairns, Australia. Scottsdale High graduate Pam DelDuca was a PE teacher at Coronado before starting her retail career. As the owner of shops in Old Town, she was honored as an Inc. magazine Entrepreneur of the Year. Bernard Kane, the Latin, English, drama and speech teacher at Scottsdale High in the 1950s, also produced a syndicated radio talk show, “The Sounding Board,” under his stage name, Christopher King.
• When television began broadcasting educational programming, three women with Scottsdale ties were pioneers. Miss Francis (Arlene Horwich) hosted “Ding Dong School” on NBC in the 1950s; she retired in Scottsdale. Miss Sherri (Finkbine) hosted the local “Romper Room” show during the early 1960s. Former Scottsdale and Chaparral high schools Principal Evelyn Caskey taught classes on “Seminar 61” via the Chicago-area CBS affiliate in 1960-61 before coming to teach at Scottsdale’s Coronado High School in 1962.
• Coaches have made a big impact on Scottsdale student-athletes, on and off the field or court. Just to name a few: Bill Kelley, Scottsdale High baseball and golf coach in the 1950s and 1960s, coached Cy Young Award winner Jim Palmer in baseball and U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle, Stuart Margolin (became actor; co-starred in “The Rockford Files”) and Tom Dooley (founder of Antigua Sportswear) in golf. Roy Coppinger was a highly successful and regarded Coronado Dons baseball coach from 1962 to 1989. The Coronado High School baseball field was named for him in 2008. Coppinger led the Dons to state baseball championships in 1966, 1969 and 1979. Scot Bemis was the founding football coach at Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Prep in 2002 through his unexpected death in 2012. He coached teams to the Class 4A-II state title in 2007 and 2008. He also coached Notre Dame’s girls soccer team, winning the 2009 state championship. Notre Dame Prep’s Bemis Field was named in his memory. Jason Mohns, winning Saguaro High School football coach, became the assistant coach at ASU in December 2022.
• School administrators and staff often play an unsung role in a student’s life (who wants to be sent to the principal’s office?). Scottsdale has been blessed with too many to list, but here’s a sample. Garland White was Scottsdale’s school principal and superintendent during the 1930s. W.W. “Skipper” Dick, Scottsdale High principal and superintendent in the 1940s, did his Arizona State College thesis on the early history of the Scottsdale school district (a copy is in the Scottsdale Public Library’s Scottsdale Heritage Connection Messinger Research Room). Mr. Dick went on to be Arizona’s state superintendent of public education. Vomen Frye served Scottsdale schools for 38 years — as a teacher and principal of Loloma Elementary School, coach for all sports at Scottsdale High in the 1940s, assistant principal at Navajo Elementary School and assistant superintendent for elementary education for the district. Frye also led scout troops during World War II in their patriotic scrap drives and helped start the Scottsdale 4-H and Boys clubs. Beyond K-12, Dr. Art DeCabooter was the longtime president of Scottsdale Community College, namesake of the school’s mascot Artie Artichoke, and consummate education and civic leader in the nation. He chaired several local school district bond and override campaigns. An educational amphitheater at the Pima-Dynamite trailhead of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is named in his honor.
So many, many more teachers, administrators, school staff members, volunteers and guest lecturers deserve to be mentioned. Please know that your former students remember you and are so grateful for your influence, inspiration and patience. Hugs to all who teach!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.