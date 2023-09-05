Scottsdale Sweet Spot: The long, rich history behind Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale Road

In anticipation of the long-awaited debut of the The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, the area around Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road will be in the spotlight.
It has certainly been one of busier intersections on the border of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley for decades, offering shopping, dining, working, living, banking, health care, pet care and resorts.
Let’s reminisce about the Lincoln/Scottsdale sweet spot:
•Four miles north of the historic settlement of Scottsdale, the Lincoln/Scottsdale Road area was sparsely populated and developed until the 1970s. One of the early area residents was the Lutes family, who settled in the 1920s near where the Hilton Resort is today. Carlton was the rural mail carrier and as a World War I veteran was a founder of American Legion Post 44. His wife, Lucy, was certified as an aircraft mechanic at Thunderbird II Airfield during World War II. Their daughter Virgie also worked at Thunderbird II Airfield during the war, and became Scottsdale’s first town clerk after incorporation in 1951. Son Jerry Lutes served in World War II.
•After establishing the Cattle Track area north of McDonald Drive and east of Miller Road in the 1930s, the George Ellis family farmed the area where the Hilton Resort is today during the 1940s to 1960s. They grew flowers and other crops at the site, and housed a variety of artisans and studios at Cattle Track, which continues to thrive today. Cattle Track is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
•Louise Lincoln Kerr, daughter of industrialist John C. Lincoln and a musician with the Cleveland Symphony, bought a 20-acre parcel and built a home and adjacent buildings just south of Lincoln Drive (named for her father) in the 1950s. The collection of buildings on the site was often referred to as “The Shacks.” In 1959 she, with the help of Mexican artisans, built an adobe music studio. Kerr, along with Lewis Ruskin, founded the Phoenix Chamber Music Society in 1961, and held the group’s first performances at the Kerr studio. In addition to music, Kerr’s studio hosted Temple Solel High Holy Day services. She offered housing to artists, musicians and writers, including renowned historians Ariel and Will Durant. At her death in 1977, Kerr bequeathed the Kerr Cultural Center to Arizona State University, which continues to offer a variety of performances and events at the site. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
•A 1950s tourism brochure listed three guest ranches in the area: the Diamond Lazy K Ranch, the Geronimo Ranch on McDonald Drive at Mockingbird and the eight-unit Rainbow Guest Ranch at 6240 N. Scottsdale Road. Dorothy Patterson’s Ride ‘n’ Rock Ranch was a bit farther north on Indian Bend Road. The Smoke Tree Resort opened in 1954, a rebirth of the Lazy K Guest Ranch. Longtime Smoke Tree owners were the Colin Williams family. There are plans to redevelop the property into a boutique resort.
•As Scottsdale grew north along Scottsdale Road, the town of Paradise Valley incorporated and the McCormick Ranch master-planned community opened just north of this intersection, commercial developers looked at this area as a prime shopping, hotel and business location.
•Scottsdale restaurateur Dale Anderson opened the Other Place in 1969 on Lincoln Drive in a building of the Smoke Tree Resort. A popular Southwestern-themed eatery for decades, it closed in 2007. The gazpacho was superb, and so were the Barbaritas. Anderson opened the Quilted Bear in 1974 (now the Fat Ox, and was also the Davanti Enoteca). It became a popular lunchtime meeting place, with a beautiful stained glass window by Glassart of Scottsdale, informal modeling among the lunch tables and a bountiful salad bar.
•Lincoln Plaza, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Lincoln, opened in 1972, anchored by an A.J. Bayless market (now an AJ’s Fine Foods). The Bridwell family opened a Texaco gas station on the corner in 1973, and still operates the full-service station, now a Sinclair. Mehagian’s Fine Furniture and Sherre’s Clothing Co. were longtime tenants. Others were Lincoln Plaza Liquor Store, Super-X Drug Co., the Captain’s Quarters, veterinarian Richard Soltero, the Arizona Bank, Paradise Valley Florist, Nadler’s Indian Arts, Paradise Camera and Mr. Frank’s barber salon. The plaza featured a distinctive fountain, and often held art shows and other special events, including youth benefit car washes at Bridwell’s.
•The Lincoln Village Shops opened in the 1970s just south of Lincoln Plaza. Among the tenants: Lunt Avenue Marble Club (now Trader Joe’s), El Torito (now the Walgreens site), Stuart Anderson’s Black Angus (now Fogo de Chao), Jane Zivney Accessories, Fashion Discovery, Gilbert Ortega, Pride and Joy, Town ‘n’ Country, Rancho Pinot Grill, Cypress Court, the X’tra Touch, ActiveSports, Mexico Antiguo. Today, the shops include My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited consignment stores and more.
•Lincoln Plaza Medical Center opened in 1977, complete with an indoor aviary. The dentists practicing there were sure the birds would calm their patients.
•Bob Karatz opened the Hilton Resort at Lincoln and Scottsdale in 1973, with its distinctive bell tower. The Coronado Dons high school band played at the grand opening. Karatz, an avid tennis player, ensured the resort had great tennis courts and resident pros. Restaurateur Paul Shank (of the Safari’s French Quarter) opened Paul Shank’s Wining and Dining at the Hilton. The Miss Arizona-World pageant was held at the new resort in August 1973. In the 1990s, TV personality Merv Griffin bought the Hilton Resort and operated it for several years. The main restaurant on the property became Paul Fleming’s Steakhouse.
•The Scottsdale Hilton Casitas and The Shops at Hilton Village also opened in the 1970s on the east side of Scottsdale Road. Among the eateries and shops then and now: Country Glazed Ham, Haagen Dazs, Le Parisien, the Doll House, European Cleaners, Gossip, Magadini Galleries, the Linen Tree, New Man, Just Goodies, Hilton Village Yacht Club, Oxford Scholar, Rodier Paris, the Good Egg, Calistro Bistro, Starbucks, Humble Pie, Tap Kitchen, Houston’s, CVS, Chico’s, Chase and Wells Fargo banks.
•The Alamos Resort — named in honor of Scottsdale’s first sister city, Alamos, Mexico — opened in 1980 on Scottsdale Road just south of what would become the Borgata. Its inaugural general manager was future Scottsdale Councilman George Zraket. It was later renamed the Cottonwoods Resort. The Moriah restaurant was a popular meeting spot.
•The Borgata opened with great fanfare in October 1981. Reminiscent of the ancient Italian marketplace in San Gimignano, architect Wilson Jones traveled to Italy to ensure his design was authentic. Ella Caine, owner of Ella Caine Travel Ltd., was the first tenant of the Borgata and had visited the ancient Tuscan village of San Gimignano. She booked travel for numerous clients to visit the Italian market town. A specialty center with unique shops, restaurants, personal services and special events, the Borgata had run its course by 2013, closed, was razed and is now the site of the Enclave condominiums.
•Remember these spots at the Borgata: Mancuso’s, La Reserve, CIAO, Marche Gourmet, Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana, Frankie’s Pizza & Patio Café, News Café, Mika, Slo Foods Organic Café, Café Terra Cotta, Taneko, J. Alexander’s, Two Plates Full, Chico’s, Carole Dolighan, Femme de Paris, Tuscan Ranch, Capriccio, Rive Gauche, the Wolfe’s Den, Kron Chocolatier, Tivoli hair salon, Pierre Deux, Crabtree & Evelyn, Sue Malinski Gallery, Renaissance Ltd., Von Grabill Gallery, James Wesley Jewelers, CP Shades, Chico’s, Fitigues, Fresh Produce, White House/Black Market, The May Gallery, Saddlebags, Jhane Barnes and Sherre’s, as well as Friday concerts, holiday events, farmers markets and other special events.
•The Arizona Bank, opened in Lincoln Plaza in the 1970s, moved across the intersection in 1982 to a new building featuring a Kachina stained glass window. It is now a Bank of America branch.
•Business growth in Scottsdale led to development of two office complexes near Lincoln and Scottsdale Road: the Forum, a three-story building on the east side of Scottsdale Road between the Hilton resort and Hilton Village shops opened in 1989; and Scottsdale Spectrum, a complex of office buildings on the west side of Scottsdale Road just north of Lincoln Drive opened circa 1997.
•Andaz, a boutique Hyatt resort, opened in 2016, featuring arts and crafts by nearby Cattle Track artisans. The Weft & Warp Art Bar offers contemporary Sonoran dishes and craft cocktails with a sweeping view of the resort’s pool and Camelback Mountain.
•People aren’t the only creatures finding luxurious accommodations in this area — the Applewood Pet Resort on Lincoln Drive is just for our pets.
•Restaurants opened between Scottsdale Spectrum and Lincoln drive in the 2000s, including Sumo Maya, Scramble: A Breakfast & Lunch Joint.
So many more businesses to remember; too many to list.
As The Ritz-Carlton nears completion and Palmeraie is in the works, bringing more attention to this popular intersection, it’s fun to remember what’s been there … and where we can go to shop, dine, do business and enjoy life in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
