The Deals Are ‘That Hot’: Take advantage of hotel and resort rates this summer

It’s happening once again. The sun is rising earlier, and the temperatures are creeping closer to triple digits before we’ve even had that first cup of coffee. Summer is upon us in Arizona, and as we’re reminded each year, it really is that hot.
But as Arizonans, we know how to brave the heat. We don’t hibernate in our homes until October. We instead hit the trails or golf course in the early morning hours, lounge by the pool during the afternoon, and unwind with a chilled cocktail on a misted patio in the evening.
We also know that there’s no better time to take a well-earned staycation at one of Scottsdale’s hotels and resorts. The pools are sparkling, the crowds are few and far between, and the rates are too good to pass up.
The season is a need period for Scottsdale’s hotels, resorts and hospitality businesses. Last year, Scottsdale-area properties experienced an average 54% occupancy throughout the summer, and many of those guests were locals taking advantage of Scottsdale’s luxury offerings at deeply discounted rates.
That doesn’t mean we won’t run into a traveler from New York City, Los Angeles or Berlin as we relax in a cabana at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess or listen to DJs spinning at Hotel Valley Ho’s weekend pool parties. For months leading up to the summer, Experience Scottsdale tees Scottsdale up as an unexpected yet rewarding summer getaway for visitors from near and far. Our team generates buzz about summer activities in magazines, newspapers, broadcasts and blogs through our public relations efforts.
Experience Scottsdale educates and trains domestic and international travel advisers to sell Scottsdale summer vacations to their clients. We also entice meetings groups, who traditionally account for half of all occupancy and revenue for Scottsdale’s resorts and upper-moderate hotels, to bring their conferences, board retreats and events to Scottsdale May through August with a stellar rebate program.
All those promotions culminate with Experience Scottsdale’s It’s That Hot marketing campaign, which we launched in 2017. This year’s campaign runs through September 5, and it reaches potential visitors throughout the country via advertising on search engines, social media, Hulu, and podcast and streaming radio platforms, as well as through partnerships with Expedia, TripAdvisor, Kayak and Hopper. Our dedicated website, ItsThatHot.com, includes resort rates from $129, and our online summer survival guide shares ways to keep cool at the destination’s best pools, waterparks and pool parties.
Our organization’s goal is to drive additional visitation and help sustain Scottsdale’s hospitality businesses and their workers throughout the summer months, which can be a challenging time for small businesses like shops, galleries and restaurants that largely depend on visitor dollars.
But we can’t survive the off season without the support of Arizona residents. Traditionally the Phoenix metro area accounts for about one-third of summertime visits to Scottsdale’s luxury resorts and upper-moderate hotels. Those locals booking staycations or planning day trips to Scottsdale-area attractions are vitally important — supporting an industry that puts nearly 20,000 people in our community to work each day.
Over these next few months, Arizonans will hear Experience Scottsdale’s commercial on their favorite podcasts, spot our billboards located throughout the Valley, or watch local influencers sharing their favorite staycation spots.
We all deserve some rest and relaxation at Scottsdale’s hotels and resorts as we sweat out the remainder of these long and hot summer days. With our It’s That Hot campaign, Experience Scottsdale hopes our fellow residents feel inspired to book those summer staycations and learn more at ItsThatHot.com.
Rachel Sacco is the president and CEO of Experience Scottsdale, which establishes Scottsdale as a year-round, luxury travel destination.
