What's Cooking?: Angel Food French Toast

Here’s a “Cake Pop Quiz” for you:
What was created in America 125 years ago and is as popular today as it was more than a century ago? The answer is angel food cake.
Its age, popularity and versatility make angel food cake a bona fide rescued recipe, but today I’m giving it a brand-new twist.
See, I found a way to make angel food cake even more heavenly! That’s because I stumbled across a recipe for angel food French toast, and now my new favorite pastime is making this treat and then stepping back and watching people roll their eyes in ecstasy.
Angel food cake has a lot of fans, from folks who love that it’s fat free and sometimes gluten free to people who enjoy its light, fluffy texture and taste. I made a fantastic discovery when I decided to do a taste comparison of store-bought angel food cake to a boxed angel food cake. It wasn’t even close.
The boxed cake is so far superior in taste, and it doesn’t get any easier than simply adding water to the mix. That’s right, nothing but water, you mix it for only a minute and a half and you don’t even grease the pan. Now that I had my perfect angel food cake, I was ready to beat together a few eggs, milk and vanilla and turn the cake into French toast. Why did I think this would be a good idea? I wasn’t sure, but the picture was so inviting. Then, when I made the first test run, I knew it was going to be one of my go-to favorites forever. Served with a little powdered sugar and syrup, it makes a fabulous breakfast.
Or, you can arrange the angel food French toast pieces on a platter with some fresh fruit and whipped cream or Cool Whip as a tasty dessert. Want to watch eyes roll? Put this dish on your holiday buffet table or Sunday brunch and I can pretty much guarantee it will be hit. When your family and guests ask where you got it, just tell them it was heaven sent!
Angel Food French Toast
Ingredients
1 angel food cake (store-bought or boxed cake)
6 eggs, slightly beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 tablespoons butter
Whipped cream or Cool Whip
Maple syrup, optional
Fresh strawberries, raspberries and boysenberries
Instructions
Slice the angel food cake into 10 to 12 1-inch-thick wedges. In a shallow dish combine eggs, milk, sugar and vanilla. Soak wedges in egg mixture for 1 minute per side. In a nonstick skillet or on a nonstick griddle, melt butter over medium heat. Cook four wedges at a time and cook on all sides until golden brown. Repeat the process. Serve in slices with berries. Top with whipped cream or Cool Whip. Drizzle with maple syrup if desired. Serve immediately.
