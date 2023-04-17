A New Home: Moon Valley Nurseries plants HQ in Airpark

Attending the ribbon cutting for Moon Valley Nurseries’ new corporate headquarters were, from left, Bill Serva, company chief technology officer; Cheryl Koury, executive director, Arizona Nurseries Association; state Rep. Matt Gress; Scottsdale Councilmember Betty Janik; Sal Bracale, Moon Valley Nurseries vice president of operations; Moon Valley CEO Brian Flood; Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega; Scottsdale Vice Mayor Tom Durham; Tom Ducey, director of operations and membership for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Scottsdale Councilmember Tammy Caputi; and Moon Valley CFO Deborah Keeley. (Moon Valley Nurseries/Submitted)