A Whimsical Adventure: Scottsdale Realtor debuts 1st children’s book

Having been a real estate agent and owner of a small brokerage firm in the Scottsdale Airpark and Cave Creek for over two decades, Patricia Cain admits she had never written much beyond contracts.
But that all changed with a striking epiphany while enjoying a relaxing vacation in the Bahamas in January, when she heard a startling report on the local radio about “how lazy our next generation is.”
“This made me outraged,” Cain says. “Then it made me realize that all generations have put down the next for as long as I can remember.”
Cain sought guidance from God about what she could do to remind children of their beauty. She recalled having a vision of a whimsical, big-blue-eyed, fairy-like baby bumblebee called WhimsBee that lives in a majestic meadow.
She then devised a storyline to follow WhimsBee as she travels through the meadow to meet new friends and, after a series of adventures, comes to a glowing conclusion.
“(She ends up) realizing everyone is different, but in a wonderful way,” Cain says.
After she had a clear vision for the wholesome tale she intended to write, Cain went to the drawing board and began sketching images of her characters and the setting for her book.
“I personally did most of the design,” Cain says. “I also researched many children’s books and found that many are muted in color. I feel that a child is happy if you put them in a bright color perspective.”
Though she completed most of the designs on the graphic design platform Canva, Cain eventually commissioned the help of artists from Fiverr.com — which connects project managers with freelance creatives to help bring their concepts to fruition.
The book that was finally born was “WhimsBee’s First Adventure,” a tale suitable for children ages 4 to 8 that the author says “is designed to be a fun and engaging read for children and parents alike.”
Cain explains she felt it was necessary to give children a book so that they could regain a childlike sense of optimism and hope by reading.
“I thought about children and life and how it should be fun without adult burdens. Whimsical, if you will,” she says.
However, Cain also sees the book as a useful tool for parents, teachers and caregivers looking to teach children about acceptance, diversity and the beauty of childhood.
“‘WhimsBee’s First Adventure’ was created to remind children of their beauty and uniqueness that was given to them by God,” Cain says.
“I want children to know that they are special no matter what size, color or difference they have to anyone else around them, and I hope they see their own beauty.”
The book hit Amazon.com and LuLu.com April 10, and Cain is doing even more to spread joy by donating a portion of the book’s sales to charity.
“We are dedicated to helping generations to come through donating a portion of each sale to the arts and education and providing meals to help with childhood hunger for tomorrow’s leaders,” she says.
In the end, she hopes that her book can teach children how to be empathetic while spreading a message of compassion.
“Children are our future, and we want to inspire and support them in their journey,” Cain says.
In addition to the book, Cain also has two coloring books available for purchase, one of which accompanies “WhimsBee’s First Adventure.”
To purchase or learn more about the book, visit whimsbee.net.
