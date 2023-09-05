Another Lap Down The Catwalk: Sheree Hartwell leads modeling agency through changing scene

Ever since she was a little girl, Sheree Hartwell’s dream was to own a modeling agency, without knowing the work it involved.
The South Dakota native — who moved to Scottsdale when she was 5 — attended Navajo Elementary, Mohave Middle and Saguaro High schools before making the trek up the hill to attend NAU to study fashion.
Throughout her childhood, she danced five days a week at the former Studio 46 studio in Phoenix before moving on to Plum Performing Arts Center in the Scottsdale Airpark — where her daughters dance to this day.
But at age 12, she got an opportunity that would change her life.
She entered a tap dance competition in which the grand prize was a meeting with Robert Black, who founded the Robert Black Agency in 1987.
Hartwell won the competition and traveled with her mother to greet the modeling management mastermind at his Scottsdale Airpark office, located at 9300 E. Raintree Drive, Suite 115, Scottsdale, where it remains.
Hartwell admits she felt star-struck during the initial meeting, however, was surprised by his kind nature.
“He’s extremely kind and loving and a genuine guy. He was not as intimidating as I thought he was going to be,” Hartwell says with a laugh.
Hartwell aspired to be a model herself and had decorated her room with images of some of the biggest names in modeling at the time — like Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss and Christy Turlington — and she told Black about her interest in the industry.
“I kind of felt like it was in my blood to be in this business after growing up in it,” Hartwell says.
Around this time, Black inked a partnership with Ford Models, which has agencies in Paris, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. This gave his brand a plethora of talent to work with, and the agency was rebranded the Ford/Robert Black Agency.
As time went on, Hartwell felt more enlightened by the business side of the modeling industry.
“As I got older, I realized I kind of like the business side of it and I found that I liked it way more than being on the modeling side,” she says.
As she started her first semester of her senior year at NAU, Hartwell learned she needed an internship to graduate and turned to Black. She gleaned advice from executives in the industry and realized what it entailed.
“It was always reiterated to me that this is a people business and you may not like everybody, but ultimately you’re dealing with people. We are selling people, and we are promoting people,” Hartwell says.
This is advice Hartwell carried with her after college when she worked at another modeling agency in San Francisco before returning to Scottsdale in 2004.
Upon coming back to her hometown, Hartwell recalls asking Black for a job, which he obliged.
Six months after taking on her role, Hartwell learned Black was selling his business and knew it was her time to shine. She bought his agency.
“It was a really big undertaking stepping into somebody’s shoes such as his,” Hartwell says. “He’s a very iconic guy in our industry — still is — but also extremely involved in the community, very philanthropic.”
She quickly learned the ropes and got to work scouring the state for talent.
“There are the typical standard things that we look for, like photogenic, having a symmetrical face and body shape and those types of things,” she says. “But one of the nice compliments that we get a lot is that our talent, they’re actually nice people.
“We’ve gotten to this place now where we want to work with people that we like and that are kind people that show up, are on time and are respectful.”
For over a decade, Hartwell hosted a weekly, hourlong open call. Then, the pandemic halted those meetings.
Since then, she has taken a more modern approach to discovering models.
“Social media has been an incredible way to scout people,” Hartwell says. “We’ve been finding people through Instagram and TikTok, and people can also directly submit photos on our website, and we review those.”
Not only have the methods of finding models changed, but the types of models have changed as well.
“Up until five years ago the industry hadn’t changed, and now … we see bodies looking like what we see, and we see real-life people who have differences in appearances,” Hartwell says.
“For us, as an agency, it’s been really fun, as we represent people today that we wouldn’t have represented five to 10 years ago, solely because the industry standards were as such.”
She notices her clients are getting more work for digital advertising than printed advertising. Because of this, her team manages a team of 10 influencers.
“Social media platforms have taken over the world of advertising, so in the past year we have paid significant attention to TikTok and Instagram primarily for scouting, but also as a secondary source of revenue for our talent,” Hartwell says.
“Right now, we have about 10 active influencers who already have a pretty strong social media platform — some of whom have over a million followers.
“So being able to do deals with them where they are basically posting on their social media and getting paid for that has been pretty amazing.”
Because of this, Hartwell admits she is always working tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve by conversing with colleagues in the industry.
“We’re very connected with the agencies in the major markets,” Hartwell says. “I am talking to agents in New York, Los Angeles, London, Milan and Paris on a daily and/or weekly basis since a lot of those trends start in those major markets, and in Arizona we tend to be the trickle down.”
Hartwell remains confident her business can sustain another three and a half decades of bringing models out of the desert and onto international runways, television screens and pages of magazines around the world.
“We continue to bring in the younger generation, and they are helping us to stay current, helping us to evolve and stay on the cusp of things,” Hartwell says. “I need that youth and I need that kind of edge and direction to continue to take the company forward.”
Ford/Robert Black
9300 E. Raintree Drive, Suite 115, Scottsdale
480-966-2537, fordrba.com
