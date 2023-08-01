Architect reflects on portfolio of Airpark hangars

Phoenix-based architect Jim Larson has provided the vision and blueprint for numerous schools, restaurants and city-owned buildings for over five decades.
But it wasn’t until just over ten years ago that he began designing hangars. His first project was at the Scottsdale Airport.
Larson was initially contacted to design a private hangar for Van Tuyl Companies CEO Larry Van Tuyl off Greenway Road. Since then, he has designed a handful of privately owned hangars at the airport.
His two most recent projects have been designing Peoples Hangar on 80th Street and the Greenway-Hayden Loop and Falcon Nest Hangar on 83rd Way and Hayden Road. People’s Hangar has been permitted but has not begun building; meanwhile, Falcon Hangar is currently under construction.
At the Scottsdale Airport, Larson was introduced to the complex web of applications and guidelines provided by the city of Scottsdale’s design and review board (DRB) to bring his sketches to life.
“The city of Scottsdale has a pre-application process, which then leads into a design review process,” Larson says. “The design and review process takes typically around five months.”
After a lengthy review, Larson says that the process doesn’t get any shorter.
“As soon as we get preliminary comments from the city from the DRB, we start construction documents, which take about two months,” he says. “It takes two more months to get a permit and then roughly a year to build. It’s about an 18-month process, give or take.”
This is not the only trend Larson has noticed when it comes to building hangars at the Scottsdale Airport.
“The lots are typically 48,000 to 58,000 square feet, but by the time we get done with coverage and landscape requirements and whatever else we have to do, we usually wind up with hangars that are between 15,000 to 18,000 square feet on those lots,” he says.
Larson explains that building hangars can sometimes feel like a game of Tetris.
“If the hangar is 15,000 square feet, the ramp and the area outside the hangar where the aircraft maneuvers have to be the same size if it’s going to make its turn,” he says. “Then, of course, there has to be parking for the hangars and we have to leave room for landscapes and open space per the rules of the city of Scottsdale.”
It only gets trickier when office spaces are added to the equation.
“If it has any office space, there also has to be parking for the offices,” Larson says.
But he adds that’s the fun challenge of his job.
“We’ve got all of those spaces to fit into the lot, and it’s kind of like a Tetris formula,” Larson says. “It is pretty interesting.”
Fortunately for Larson, technological advancements have helped him and his fellow architects at Larson Associates Architects better understand how these pieces fit together.
“The advent of 3D graphics just substantially changed things,” Larson says.
But he still chooses to sketch buildings with his hands, he says.
Although Larson has had his fair share of instances where his designs have never made it further than the page, he says that is becoming a rarer occurrence.
“Another change I’ve seen in my career has been massive growth in Phoenix, just incredible growth in Phoenix,” he says.
The population boom has also brought an increase in private air travel, according to Larson.
“Private aircraft ownership went completely south in 2008, but then about two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, private aircraft ownership started ramping up,” he says.
Even when most of the world was shuttered inside and planes were grounded, Larson says the demand for private aircraft ownership has stayed sky high.
“It has been moved along by the pandemic because if people (can) afford it and travel, they decided they’d rather purchase a private than fly commercially,” he says.
Although hangars can tend to take a while to build, Larson says that these structures are relatively easy to maintain.
“Once they’re built, it’s more of a matter of just periodic repair on doors and things like that,” he says.
Because of this, Larson has remained busy and remains as excited as ever to see his projects become a reality.
Larson Associates Architects
3807 N. 24th Street, Suite 100, Phoenix
602-955-9929
