Behind the Mask: Ex-NHL goalie creates hockey player heaven at shops

When former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Randy Exelby was traded to the Edmonton Oilers just before the start of the 1989 season, he was tasked with the decision of playing for the Cape Breton Oilers in the American Hockey League or the Phoenix Roadrunners in the International Hockey League.
The Toronto, Ontario, native ultimately chose Phoenix and quickly fell in love with the warm pastures of the city’s metropolitan area — but he did miss one piece of home.
“When I was growing up, there were a couple of hockey stores in Toronto that I liked to visit to get my skates sharpened and get new equipment over the years,” Exelby says. “I just always thought, ‘Wow, it’d be cool to do a hockey shop.’”
Stretching into retail
Three years after retiring from professional hockey, Exelby pursued his dream of opening a hockey shop called Behind the Mask.
But at the time, hockey in the desert seemed like a pipe dream. There were only two ice skating rinks in the Valley, and most children interested in the sport played it on roller skates.
Exelby admits he had no clairvoyance that the state would receive an NHL franchise, produce some of the sport’s biggest players or be home to a top-level college program.
“I wasn’t that smart. I just got lucky,” Exelby says with a laugh.
The first Behind the Mask location opened in Peoria in 1994 off 75th Avenue and Cactus Road near Exelby’s residence and close to the Deer Valley YMCA — boasting an indoor roller hockey rink.
When Behind the Mask first opened, Exelby says roller hockey equipment equated to 90% of his sales. Now it’s down to 5%.
Exelby saw that percentage begin to dwindle in 1996 when the NHL announced the relocation of the Winnipeg Jets to Phoenix, Arizona, where the team would be rebranded as the Phoenix Coyotes.
But this allowed Exelby to share his affinity for the sport he has adored his whole life. It also gave him more space in his store to sell more goalie equipment.
Covering the Valley
Exelby admits that he faced much skepticism when he started his business nearly three decades ago.
“When I opened the store, nobody, outside of the few hockey players in town, believed hockey was feasible or viable — let alone a hockey store,” Exelby says.
The business began to boom over the next decade and a half, allowing Exelby to open stores in Phoenix off 36th Street and Thunderbird Road, a superstore location off Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene Road, and another big store in Scottsdale off Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.
The Scottsdale location became his goalie gear superstore, providing a wide variety of masks, gloves and pads and even a whole room of goalie sticks.
“We grew up with hockey and watched it expand, and then a bunch of ex-NHL players began to retire and coach their kids here,” Exelby says.
Exelby and his staff eventually began outfitting customers who would become superstars, like Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, Arizona Coyotes prospect Josh Doan, Olympian Lyndsey Fry and Winnipeg Jets defenseman Kyle Capobianco. Exelby is also Capobianco’s godfather.
Exelby attributes the emergence of homegrown players Matthews and Knies, as well as the promotion of the Arizona State University men’s hockey team to the NCAA Division I level, to the sport’s latest explosion of interest.
“Years ago, people would come in from out of town and I’d have to explain to them how big hockey is here with kids,” Exelby says. “And then when ASU got a (Division I) team, people began to come in and start asking about people like Auston (Matthews), Matthew Knies and Josh Doan.”
The sport’s expansion
Currently, hockey is the most popular it has ever been in Arizona, according to Exelby.
“It’s spectacular — 750 players play high school hockey in the Arizona High School Hockey Association (AHSHA), and some schools have as many as four teams,” Exelby says. “Then there are the travel teams. The Coyotes do their Little Howlers and Small Fry’s programs, so the growth has been phenomenal. I never could have predicted it.”
Amid this popularity have been record sales for Behind the Mask.
“We were the Bauer (hockey brand) Dealer of the Year in the U.S. in 2020 of its 450, so that was a good feather in our cap,” Exelby says. “It’s been an honor to watch hockey grow and see the generations.”
Though he now owns three locations that boast strong sales — Peoria and Gilbert are located inside AZ Ice rinks in both municipalities — Exelby’s biggest accomplishment has been outfitting generations of hockey players.
“Now we have customers who come in with their 7- and 8-year-olds buying stuff, and now they have kids that are doing it,” he says. “It’s been a great journey.”
Behind the Mask Hockey Shops
8666 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-998-1260
