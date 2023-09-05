Believe A Buddy: Life-altering accident inspires resident to launch teddy bear line

North Scottsdale resident Cat Kozuch has always believed in the power of positive affirmations and is a living testament to the power of resiliency.
After a life-altering accident during her sophomore year of college caused her to break her back, Kozuch was told she would never walk again — however, she persevered and has proved nearly every doctor wrong.
Now, she is aiming to prove the power of affirmations with a line of affirmational teddy bears she calls “Believe a Buddy.”
The cuddly children’s plush toys, which are named Winston, each include a set of 52 heart-shaped cards with encouraging, affirmative phrases on them that are stored in a fuzzy pouch on the bear’s belly.
The toy is designed to “bring joy and self-empowerment to children’s lives,” much like she brought herself 15 years ago.
The accident
In 2008, Kozuch was on vacation in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, with her boyfriend at the time and some friends when they decided to go for a ride in a dune buggy.
Though Kozuch admits she was apprehensive about climbing into the upscale all-terrain vehicle, she hopped into the passenger side of the buggy and fastened her seat belt as tightly as possible.
“I don’t like extreme sports, and I’m not into the fast car lifestyle,” Kozuch says. “I didn’t want to go, but I was too embarrassed to say, ‘I don’t want to go.’”
Not too long after the buggy’s wheels hit the sands of the dunes, the vehicle’s driver pushed the gas pedal to the floor and began to attempt scaling a hill. The driver wound up making a turn and overcorrecting, causing the vehicle to roll over five times.
During this commotion, Kozuch says her seat belt loosened by nearly 2 inches, giving her enough of a gap between her lower back and her seat to cause major damage.
Following the crash, Kozuch recalls taking two steps out of the vehicle before falling onto the ground and being unable to return to her feet. Those were the last two normal footsteps she would ever take.
She was transported to a local care facility in Puerto Peñasco and held there overnight, and the next day ended up being airlifted from the border to St. Joseph’s Emergency Hospital in Phoenix. There, she learned she had shattered the T-7 and T-8 vertebrae in her back and severely damaged her spinal cord.
Her initial prognosis was she would never walk again and would have to live the rest of her life bound by a wheelchair. However, one doctor gave her all the hope she needed.
“Dr. Theodore told me that life is a self-fulfilling prophecy and that he wouldn’t tell me what I could or couldn’t do but that my injury was serious and, according to most medical books, I would never walk again,” Kozuch recalls.
Though she was initially defeated by this prognosis, Kozuch says her father kept her spirits high during her recovery by showering her with her favorite childhood gift: teddy bears.
Proving science wrong
After receiving spinal surgery, Kozuch was relocated to Barrow Neurological Institute. She says the first thing she wrote on the whiteboard that faced the front of her bed was “I will walk out of here.”
She says her first step was telling herself to move her toes, which she was eventually able to do.
Though some doctors initially brushed this off, it was the beginning of Kozuch’s journey toward defying the odds.
Before she knew it, she was regaining feeling in her left leg and eventually found herself able to walk out of the hospital.
Throughout a nearly three-month recovery, Kozuch was comforted by an array of teddy bears — some of which she slept with at night, others she used to decorate around her whiteboard. She credits this mosaic of plush toys that surrounded her affirmation to her finding a way back onto her feet.
An ‘aha’ moment
Following her triumphant trot out of the hospital, the Mountain Ridge High School alumni would finish her education, earn a degree in communications from Arizona State University and lead a normal life, although her stride was still impacted by the accident.
But it wasn’t until nearly a decade and a half after the accident that changed her life that Kozuch found a way to merge what motivated her the most during her recovery.
Kozuch says she had a random vision early last year where she envisaged a teddy bear with words of affirmation written on its stomach. Inspired, she grabbed a pen and made a rough sketch of her idea.
Kozuch says she attempted to manufacture the bear herself and created several prototypes.
“I created a prototype by buying a bear online, making a small cut in it and clipping a piece of paper inside it,” she says.
She eventually felt more comfortable searching for a manufacturer that could perfectly turn her idea into an elegant product that would be cherished by children ages 3 and up.
Believe a Buddy is born
Kozuch’s vision for a teddy bear continued to evolve until she decided on the design of a soft, fuzzy brown bear flashing a cheeky smile with paws printed with a heart and stars — the hearts display the love affirmations come from and the stars symbolize the magic of affirmations.
The bear’s stomach contains a plastic pouch sealed with Velcro that can be filled with a card that displays affirmations like “I am talented,” “I am fearless,” “My words have power, I use them wisely,” or “I am powerful.”
“When the child picks a card, they get really excited, and I’ve seen their body language just perk up and they start believing it,” Kozuch says. “With affirmations, it’s the power of repetition so that they get into their subconscious mind and they truly begin to believe it and remember it. ”
With help from toy industry consultants, Kozuch found her way through the field and launched her business in May 2022. But she still needed a catchy name.
Ultimately, she decided on Believe a Buddy.
Since launching the brand, Kozuch has sold hundreds of bears, which cost $62, and has partnered with organizations like the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit the Giving Goodness Foundation. Kozuch says the nonprofit is in the talks with her to purchase bears to donate to children who have suffered abuse.
She is also currently engaged in discussions with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to donate bears to its patients as well as other nonprofits during bullying awareness month in October.
A budding business
Kozuch’s next plan is to publish a children’s book that will “follow the story of how Winston comes from the star galaxy, and he leaves all his buddies because he feels like a child on earth needs his magical powers.” She also plans to add more animals to her collection.
For now, she hopes her teddy bears give children the same amount of comfort the cuddly plush toys provided her during the hardest time of her life.
“Teddy bears helped me so much when I was in the hospital recovering,” Kozuch says. “I really want every kid to have this teddy bear and to be able to give them some sense of hope and self-belief so that they can get through it.”
