Committed to the Community: Customer care is the policy for Farmers Insurance’s Robert Ratkovich

When Robert Ratkovich graduated from NAU with a degree in advertising, his goal was to move to California and make commercials. But then he entered the insurance world and accomplished much more.
Serving as a district manager for the Phoenix metropolitan market out of his Raintree Drive office, Ratkovich oversees 50 agents who generate $100 million in annual revenue. That’s a far cry from the 17 agents grossing $30 million in annual revenue he inherited when he assumed the role just over 20 years ago.
However, he is most proud of the impact he and his agents have made in the community.
“The biggest thing for us is other people’s success,” he says. We are very much into helping people become successful in their careers, and so we’re very proud of the big footprint we have within our $100 million operation that contains 150 employees that work in our district — 50 of which are agents.
“We have a big footprint of people representing our brand and many customers that have our product.”
Still, Ratkovich says his agents and employees forge a strong bond.
“Our agents get involved in the community, and they know their customers,” he says. “An agent might have 2,000 customers, but they go to their customers’ weddings, bar mitzvahs, kids’ graduations and even family members’ funerals.”
As a result, Ratkovich has noticed his agents walk side by side with their clients and ensure they are protected at all times.
“They get to know their customers really, really well, and I think that sets us apart from 1-800 numbers and other agencies,” he says. “Our agents are arm and arm with their customers, and they know when they have a baby and they need life insurance, they know when they bought a new car and need new car insurance, and they know when they refinance their home and need more home insurance.
"They’re more connected with their customers. I think that sets us apart.”
Ratkovich is well known for his philanthropic efforts. He provided new uniforms to the Sandra Day O’Connor High School football team — for whom his oldest son Trey played — in 2015, and donates to the March of Dimes.
“One of our core values within Farmers Insurance is to get involved in the community and get involved in charity work,” the Moon Valley High School alumnus says.
“We’ve understood that because we’re in a relationship business, and part of building relationships is giving to and getting involved within the community and getting involved in the community, whether it be March of Dimes, youth sports or donations in that way.”
These relationships have guided Ratkovich and his team through tumultuous times during his tenure as a district manager.
“In my years, we’ve seen the .com bubble, we’ve seen the housing crisis, we’ve seen COVID-19 and we’ve seen a recession, but our business in the insurance industry has continued to hold steady because it’s a product that is a necessity,” Ratkovich says.
“I always tell customers that they have to take their basic needs and keep those in the forefront of their mind to protect against future financial risks that might face them.”
He and his team are facing new challenges with the rising costs of vehicle repairs and rate. But he feels confident they can ensure a bright future.
“I see us continuing the trajectory of growing our customer base,” Ratkovich says. “We’ve grown by fivefold over the last 20 years, and I can see us growing by that same amount over the next 20 years alone.
“Phoenix is a growing area and Scottsdale is a growing community with people moving here from all over. Every one of them is required by law to buy our products. So, we feel we’re in a position to build those relationships with these customers and to grow our brand.”
Farmers Insurance District Office of Robert Ratkovich
9332 E. Raintree Drive, Suite 140, Scottsdale
480-998-8181
Committed to the Community
