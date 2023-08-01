Flying High Again: Aviation and music duet at H5

Walking into H5 Helicopters, guests are immediately introduced to owner/pilot Mitch Kelldorf’s world.
Music books sit on the end tables as characters from movie posters keep watch.
Up a couple flights of stairs are the real masterpieces: specialty guitars that line the ceiling-to-floor windows that overlook Camelback Mountain.
A music aficionado, Kelldorf rattles off the types of guitars and their history. Rickenbacker, Gretsch G6120 (similar to that of The Cult Billy Duffy’s ax), Yamaha — they’re all here. They’re Kelldorf’s way of dealing with stress.
“The Japanese love music and rockabilly,” he adds. “They were huge o the Ventures back in the ’60s. As a matter of fact, the Ventures outsold the Beatles in Japan 3-to-1.”
His guitars are courtesy Andy Babiuk’s Fab Gear in Rochester, New York.
“He has a great relationship with Rickenbacker,” he says. “They would have him to a run of 25 guitars. He was in the Chesterfield Kings and the Empty Hearts.”
A former Marine, Kelldorf fell in love with aviation as a child.
“Long story short, I’d always wanted to fly, and I was able to get into it,” he says. “My passion was always helicopters because, growing up in Texas, I was near Bell helicopters. I grew up in the ’60s, when the Vietnam War was going on. So, I was obsessed with Hueys, Cobras and all these gunships.
“As a little kid, I would see these flying around all the time. So, in the back of my head, I developed a love for helicopters long before I even was able to afford to buy them and fly.”
His H5 Helicopters provides aerial cinematography, still photography, motion picture, television and aerial coordination. Custom charter and tours are available as well as additional services.
Career switch
Kelldorf joined the military right out of high school. Three days later, he was in boot camp. After the Marine Corps, he moved to New York to try his hand at acting. There, he met an event planner, and he started a production company.
His company produced parties for the likes of Lancôme, L’Oréal and Ralph Lauren.
“We were doing these launch parties all across the country,” Kelldorf says. “We developed a product that’s like a Spandex chair cover. We were doing a launch party for a men’s fragrance and everything was black matte, and the chairs were white.”
Kelldorf scrambled to cover the chair. Painting them wasn’t really an option. So, he threw black tablecloths over the chairs and said, “There has to be an easier way to do this.”
He established the award-winning Sculptware, a manufacturer and supplier of “functional art” design products for the special events industry.
Kelldorf still has a passion for flying, so he earned his pilot’s license and started a 10-year career as an aerobatic pilot. Meanwhile, he met his wife in a gym in New York City and moved to Florida with her before landing in Scottsdale.
“We moved the chair-cover company and all the business out here,” he says. “It was more centrally located to the East Coast and the West Coast so we could get product out to different places.
“We wanted to be at an airport so I could get a plane eventually and just fly out of here.”
One of his neighbors had a Huey helicopter and Kelldorf was sold.
“I was like, ‘Dude. This ticket is like the magic carpet,’” Kelldorf says with a laugh. “When we got back down, I pretty much just got rid of the acrobatic airplane.”
In 2008, Kelldorf founded H5 Helicopters and introduced the SaberCat1 helicopter, setting a “new standard for aerial platforms in the tour, charter and aerial filming industry.” The same year, he wanted to jump back into production and film, so he started developing the gyro-stabilized camera system.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was contracted by Lockheed Martin. He’s also done film production for Red Bull, Apple TV, Disney and Warner Bros.
“If you ever see the screensavers on Apple TV with the Grand Canyon, we did all of that,” he says. “Then, we recently did all of Monument Valley and hauled through that area for them.”
Since then, he has flown with Clint Eastwood, Sean Penn and Wayne Newton on various levels for films.
“When we flew Clint Eastwood, he actually flew the helicopter because he’s the pilot,” Kelldorf says. “When we landed, I walked around and he was buckling up, closing the helicopter door and helping me tidy up. He was super lowkey and super old school — a very respectful, very humble man.”
Kelldorf says it’s been a pleasure to meet visitors and businesspeople who request his services.
“It’s great to fly with people who come in from the Midwest or back East somewhere, who have never experienced the Arizona desert,” he says. “I show them different canyons and the Grand Canyon or Sedona, and I love seeing the excitement on their faces. It’s a real blessing to share that with other people.”
The custom tours are treated like a concierge service.
“I’ve taken couples out to the edge of Roosevelt Point, which overlooks Roosevelt Lake,” he says. “We set up a table and caterer. We land right on point, and they have their little dinner and stuff. It’s gorgeous there.
“I also take people through the saddle of Four Peaks, which is gorgeous. We have a 30-minute tour, which takes you to the lakes and over the hills. I took a couple from the U.K. who wanted to go shooting but had never handled a gun. I took a specialist — one of my buddies — and he worked with them. They had fun.”
Kelldorf does a lot of work for charity, too. He auctions off rides for organizations like Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation, Phoenix Children’s Hospital or the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
“We try to give back as much as we can,” he says. “We’ve been blessed, and it’s really fortunate we’re able to do that.”
H5 Helicopters
16114 N. 81st Street, Scottsdale
480-607-3400, h5helicopters.com
