‘Local Service, Global Reach’: Jet company’s Scottsdale terminal opens doors

Jet Linx Aviation’s Scottsdale base is more than just an airport terminal — it’s an extension of its commitment to a private, personable travel experience.
The locally focused private jet company, which offers a more personalized approach to national private jet companies, held the grand opening of its newest stand-alone facility at the Scottsdale Airport in December.
The terminal has opened doors for Jet Linx. In its new space, the company has the opportunity to further grow and strengthen its ability to provide a high-quality experience for all.
“We’re very excited to be here,” says Shooter Smith, vice president of Jet Linx’s Scottsdale Base. “Not that we’re newcomers to the block, but (we’re) just kind of reintroducing ourselves to the market as the premier Jet Card and customer service provider — and that extends both to our members and to our owners. So we just want to continue to deliver that across the country.”
A tour through the terminal
Jet Linx’s original terminal at the Scottsdale Airport opened in 2012 as the company’s seventh location, addressing the need for a larger space due to increasing local demand.
The company began constructing the new 3,000-square-foot private terminal in the summer of 2021. It was designed in partnership with Tammy Edmonds Design.
The final product features a central lobby with individual workstations, a tech-automated conference room, fully stocked kitchenette and refreshment bar. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows frame the landscape of the surrounding Sonoran Desert and McDowell Mountains, providing natural light in a clean, refined setting.
“Our goal is always to get the client on the plane as quickly as possible,” Smith says. “But if there is some type of delay, or the passengers show up early or their friends show up to pick them up, they have a comfortable place to stay. We want to just extend the luxury and convenience of private charter into the lobby experience, also.”
Attached to the terminal is a 30,000-square-foot hangar that houses locally based and transient aircraft, with ample space to accommodate a growing fleet and daily, in-house maintenance.
Jet Linx clients have direct access to the ramp and a private gate, and can park on the runway and board planes directly from their vehicles — which they can securely store in a covered parking area during their trip.
A commitment to its clients and team
To Smith, the Scottsdale facility is a tangible representation of Jet Linx and its dedication to a private, individualized experience.
According to a release, Jet Linx is the sole private aviation brand to operate at a national level with the service and personal attention of a local team — from its pilots to its concierge.
“We’re the only private aviation company that is certified by Forbes to offer five-star customer service,” Smith says. “So that starts from the first phone call to book a trip, all the way through the scheduling of the trip, the performance of the trip and then after the trip.”
The company, which was founded in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1999, offers clients three different ways to experience private aviation: a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership and a private jet management program.
Jet Linx also resumed sales of its two key Jet Card programs: the Enterprise Jet Card Membership, designed to serve its corporate clients, and a Tier II Executive Jet Card Membership for leisure travelers flying less frequently than corporate clients.
With these flight options, the company offers comprehensive, local solutions to any private jet travel needs.
This devotion to delivering high-caliber customer service goes “hand in hand” with also imparting the Jet Linx team a personable experience, Smith says.
The Scottsdale base, he says, was created for members and owners as well as team members, “just to show them a nice place and also a commitment to them.”
While providing the team a “home away from home” with familiar faces to greet them after each trip, the VP explains that the newest Jet Linx base helps them extend the “five-star customer service that they’ve been trained to deliver.”
“It gives them a sense of pride when they show up to work every day, that they want to also elevate their game to the level of the building. … We’re in the nicest FBO (fixed-base operator) on the runway, so they’re delivering the best service and they have the best building behind them,” Smith says.
Impacting locally, nationwide
The Scottsdale location is the company’s next step in its evolution — making a mark in the Airpark market and beyond.
Jet Linx’s growth, Smith says, not only puts the brand “front and center” but solidifies the fact that Scottsdale is more than a snowbird destination.
“We’re one of the busiest airports there is, and no one knows about it,” he says. “And so it just continues that trend throughout Scottsdale that not only are we the golf course, spa and hotel destination, but we have the resources and infrastructure to also house some of the top aircraft in the country.”
The company’s team isn’t stopping at the Airpark, however.
“(The Scottsdale base is) continuing our transition toward the West Coast and just staking that claim that we’re here to stay, versus just being the operator that works in the Midwest and East Coast,” Smith says. “It just cements where Jet Linx is.”
Jet Linx Aviation Scottsdale
14901 N. Airport Drive, Scottsdale
480-636-8045
