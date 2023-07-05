Stretching Northward: The Workshop Pilates extends into DC Ranch

When Ariel Schwartz and Jackie Parks opened the doors of their second The Workshop Pilates location, they breathed a quick sigh of relief.
They spent six months hunting for the perfect location and securing a Small Business Association (SBA) loan.
They found an 1,800-square-foot space near Pima Road and Legacy Boulevard in DC Ranch and signed a lease in late December. Then it was time to gut the former office space to create a tranquil environment. But Schwartz and Parks are no strangers to adversity.
Schwartz and Parks met while working at Reformed Pilates around 2016. They quickly felt a kinship.
“I just had this feeling when I met her that we were going be friends one day, but unfortunately, our paths didn’t cross a whole lot,” Schwartz recalls.
But their paths ultimately crossed when Schwartz said she wanted to participate in comprehensive Pilates training. She looked to Parks as a mentor. When Schwartz felt it was time to start her own Pilates business, Parks was her first choice for a business partner.
However, starting her own business was not initially at the top of Parks’ priorities.
“After I left the studio that we were both teaching at, I casually asked (Parks) one day if she would want to open a studio with me,” recalls Schwartz, a Chapparal High School graduate.
Parks initially dodged the question, but after thinking about it, she sent a text saying, “I’m open.”
“I have always wanted to have my own thing, and I think the thing that was holding me back for all of that time was the skill sets that (Schwartz) has,” Parks says. “We have very different skill sets. (Schwartz) has an accounting background, and I have a design and marketing background.”
The duo launched their Pilates concept in January 2020 in the McCormick Ranch area. They successfully navigated through the pandemic, and now the business is reaping the rewards.
“The big impetus for doing the second location was growing our team,” Schwartz says. “We have an incredible team of teachers whom we had hired who had already been teaching or going through our teaching program that we wanted to provide more opportunities for them, and we saw how a second location could provide that.”
Parks and Schwartz have shifted their focus toward the day-to-day operations and introducing DC Ranch residents to the classes they offer.
The Workshop Pilates offers four classes: Move, which is its standard class; Pilates flow, which is a more advanced Pilates class; Elevate, which is more of a cardio-intense class; and Circuit, which is its strength-based class. The Workshop Pilates also offers a 50-minute “Melt“ class throughout the week.
But a workout is not the only thing The Workshop Pilates hopes to provide DC Ranch and North Scottsdale residents.
“We’d love to bring people into the space to provide free community workshops to our clients and continue to bring a sense of community in our space,” Parks says. “We’re also really building on our teacher training program this year since we wrote our own program last year, and it’s one of the very few in the area that’s considered a comprehensive training program.”
The Workshop Pilates
18291 N. Pima Road, Suite 115-A, Scottsdale
480-509-7729
