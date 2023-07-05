Appetizing Icons: North Scottsdale restaurants have stood the test of time

Given the relative youth of North Scottsdale’s dining scene as compared to those in other major markets like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, credit is due to the restaurants that have not only survived but thrived for decades.
Raise a glass to these local icons, each navigating its way through wild economic swings, ever-changing food trends and — of course — a pandemic, helping to build the Valley’s culinary culture and ever-adding to its epic epicurean offerings:
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro
Year opened: 1993
While in 2023 P.F. Chang’s is an international national brand of Asian fusion with more than 300 locations worldwide, 30 years ago it was a singular restaurant opened by Paul Fleming and Philip Chiang (hence the initials). This spot has been with longtime Scottsdale residents through the O.J. Simpson police chase, Monica Lewinsky and even 9/11. Today, the menu boasts dim sum, sushi and wok-fired bowls, as well as modern adaptations of dishes from across China, Japan, Korea and Thailand.
Carlos O’Brien’s Mexican Restaurant
Year opened: 1998
Family-owned and -operated, Carlos O’Brien’s Scottsdale outpost was the brand’s second locale. Its flagship opened in North Central Phoenix in 1978. Today it is its oldest. Though it moved a few miles north from its longtime spot on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 in 2015, the menu has remained true to the original recipes, including the Mexican pizza, pollo fundido, fish taco, spinach queso and truly addictive Spanish rice, that first won over locals all those years ago.
Mastro’s and Mastro’s Ocean Club
Years opened: 1999 and 2002
Like P.F. Chang’s, Mastro’s is now a big national name. And also like P.F. Chang’s, the brand owes much of its success to its start in Scottsdale — times two. In 1999 Mastro’s was a local, family-owned, high-end steak and seafood restaurant that opened on Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads, and just a few years later came Mastro’s Ocean Club in the Kierland Commons. Both smashing successes to this day, and now both under the Landry brand, they continue to titillate with 28-day, wet-aged USDA Prime steaks cooked in a 1,500-degree broiler, 2-foot-tall seafood towers and chic cocktails, all with white-glove service.
Jalapeño Inferno
Year opened: 1999
The husband-and-wife team of Terry and Laura Craig have been lovingly crafting this Mexican concept for 24 years. Now boasting three locations Valley-wide as well as a take-out kitchen and cantina, it all started at the flagship location in North Scottsdale with the beautiful Creekside patio. The menu is at its best during hatch chili season, but all its south-of-the-border specialties are a sensation. And the cocktails? They have, on average, seven to nine types of margaritas on the menu, not counting the ample frozen selections, as well as an impressive selection of custom barrel selections.
Zinc Bistro
Year opened: 2001
Award-winning chef and concept king chef Matthew Carter, a Scottsdale native who trained in France, opened Zinc Bistro in the heart of Kierland Commons in 2001 after working at French Laundry in Napa. Consistently named among the top French restaurants in Arizona, the contemporary and romantic Scottsdale staple features a 25-foot seafood bar with fresh oysters, clams, mussels and lobster daily, as well as indulgent classics including seared foie gras, Provencal bouillabaisse, chateaubriand and soufflé. It also has an utterly unforgettable burger on the lunch menu locals will stand behind.
North Italia
Year opened: 2002
More than two decades ago, Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Sam Fox and chef Christopher Christian discovered a vacant restaurant space in Scottsdale’s Kierland Commons. After falling in love with it, they were eager to create a new concept showcasing their passion for hospitality. Once Christian divulged his family’s traditional Italian recipes, North Italia was born. While North has seen menu updates, ownership changes and programming evolutions over the years, it has maintained its passion for local communities and empowering the creative craftmanship of its hard-working team.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
Year opened: 2003
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Tommy Bahama has not only been a rock for the area but one of the rockin’ best good times anywhere in the Valley. The patio and second-story outdoor dining rooms offer spectacular sunset views, and the seasonally driven menu is a constant celebration of island flavors. As time and food trends evolve, so has the menu, with new dishes and flavors. However, there are still 10 fan favorites that have been on the menu since its opening day.
Ocean Prime
Year opened: 2008
Over the past 15 years, and despite opening at the onset of the recession, Ocean Prime has become a go-to establishment to meet for happy hour after work, take a date, conduct a meeting, celebrate a milestone or simply indulge on an everyday occasion. A one-stop culinary mecca, diners continue to enjoy a wide array of sushi, prime steaks and seafood specialties as well as a selection of sides to complete any dish on every single visit. And while known for its incredible menu, it is also frequented by regulars due to the staff, many of whom are longtime employees that have been with the company since the beginning.
Talavera Restaurant
Year opened: 2008
In the scenic foothills of Pinnacle Peak, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale features unparalleled views of the high Sonoran Desert and city below. It also features Talavera, one of the only contemporary Spanish steakhouses in the area and certainly the only one with a 180-degree view of the entirety of the Valley of the Sun. It has evolved over its 15 years but still holds true to its Spanish roots. Today, the menu is centered on traditional Iberian ingredients and specialties such as paella, dry-aged steak, jamón Ibérico and fresh seafood as well as a flavorful selection of tapas all complemented by a selection of crafted cocktails from its Gin Bar and a large selection new and old-world wines.
Bourbon Steak,
a Michael Mina Restaurant
Year opened: 2008
2023 marks 15 years since celebrity chef Michael Mina unveiled this chic, sleek twist on the traditional steakhouse and lounge. From the dimly lit bar that overlooks a multistory glass wine cellar to the open-air dining room that transitions seamlessly into a secret garden-like patio, the aesthetic pushed it toward icon status within its first few years in business. But then there is the menu, which continues to take it over the top. Not only are the flavors on point — thanks to the deft skill of executive chef Sara Garrant and her magician-like powers over protein, seafood and seasonal vegetables — every item is plated knowing full well we eat with our eyes first. It is as much haute cuisine and hot cuisine.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
Year opened: 2011
There are 14 Cold Beers across Arizona and two in development. But 12 years ago, it was just the little ‘ole singular spot in the Grayhawk area, beloved by locals and golfers for its stadium-style hot dogs, gastropub starters and burger creations with traditional toppings and wild combinations like sugar-cured bacon, peanut butter and chipotle honey sauce and gruyere, garlic oil, thyme roasted tomatoes. The Grayhawk location grew so big it had to move to a larger location on Scottsdale and Mayo roads. But its in-your-face and fabulous flavor profiles still reign supreme.
Dominick’s Steakhouse
Year opened: 2011
Named for Mastro family patriarch Dennis Mastro’s father, Dominick’s helped put the Scottsdale Quarter on the culinary map nationwide. The venue boasts one of the most opulent bars in Arizona as well as an open-air dining option on the roof, complete with a pool serving as its centerpiece. All the meat on the menu is responsibly sourced, wet-aged for 28 days and hand-cut by the family’s in-house master butcher; the sides are creamy and often topped with crab or lobster; and the cocktails are the perfect combination of cutting edge and classic. This family knows its destination dining — and it shows.
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
Year opened: 2012
For more than a decade, chef Michael Rucsoni has put his money where his mouth is, pioneering the local sustainable food movement at his namesake restaurant. His passion for creating beautifully presented dishes with fresh and local ingredients native to the Valley in an elevated atmosphere has never wavered, nor has his ability to bring in local diners from the neighborhood as well as those from across town to enjoy the sophisticated-yet-approachable cuisine.
