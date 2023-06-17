Happy Rosé Day!: Celebrate everyone’s favorite pink drink all month long

While the third Sunday in June is reserved for dads, the second Saturday is all about drinking pink, as it marks National Rosé Day in the United States. Considered by many as the oldest wine known to man — it dates back to at least 1550 B.C. — rosé may be made from several types of grapes and gets it color from the time the grape skins are left in contact with the juice. Here are a variety of rosés from varietals that run the gamut, each worthy of celebrating all month long.
Chateau Ste. Michelle, 2021 Rosé
Syrah and cabernet sauvignon grapes made up this pink blend. It is deliberately delicate on the nose and palate with beautiful notes of strawberry and watermelon. $15
One Stone Rosé of Pinot Noir 2022
Zippy and tropical, each sip screams summer. Expect great acid here that stands up well to a little of ice needed to enjoy in the pool. The flavors are really fun, too, especially the interplay on the palate between the grapefruit and watermelon. Bonus: A portion of sales benefit Dream Big Darling, which provides opportunities for the next generation of female hospitality leaders. $18
2022 Wild Thing Rendezvous Rosé
This must be one of the coolest bottles of all time. Visually, the wine looks like cranberry juice, and painted across the bottle is what appears to be a gnarly vine or tree with several tiny white flower blossoms. It is a stunner, as it the surprisingly dry wine with bursts of juicy orange and red berries. $19
Francis Ford Coppola Winery Sofia Rosé
Before even enjoying this wine, enjoy this shapely, stylized bottle. Stunning! Get ready for notes of cherry and white flowers on the nose and then a tangy acidity with summer cherries and pomegranate on the palate. $20
Seven Hills Winery, 2022 Rosé
Pale salmon with copper hues lead the way to aromas of fresh strawberries, pink grapefruit, and honeydew melon with hints of brioche bread. Expect medium-plus acid with notes of pink grapefruit, peach skin and crushed stone. $20
2022 Justin Rosé
Hello, rose gold! The color here is luminescent and truly glows in the sunlight. It opens with a nose of cranberry and peach, but also offers some great floral notes. Bigger flavors of honeydew, chamomile, raspberry and tart strawberry jump into frame upon tasting, and there is great minerality here. $20
Alexander Valley Vineyards 2022 Dry Rosé of Sangiovese
Year after year AVV Rosé is recognized as one of the country’s best, and the 2022 vintage does not disappoint. Certainly, there is melon on the nose, but also killer notes of guava and red cherry. Upon tasting, expect a trio of peach, pineapple and strawberry in perfect flavor harmony. $22
Ingrid Groiss Hasenhaide Rosé
Ever so softly pink, Ingrid showcases the expert winemaking being done in Austria. There is the teeniest bit of creamy banana and lemon curd to the taste, but more predominant are notes of strawberry, raspberry and cherry. $28
Scout & Cellar 2021 Dove Hunt Dog Rosé
It is almost impossible to resist this bottle thanks to the precious pups on the label. Thankfully, it tastes as good as it looks with big red fruit, citrus for balance and a great zing of acid on the finish. Pack this one and head out to the lake (with your pup, of course) for the day. $23
DAOU Discovery Rosé
A 100% grenache rosé, this bottle is yet another artistic stunner with a unique shape. It is exceptionally fragrant, almost like scented lotion (in a good way) with rose and apricots most obvious. The taste is silky on the mouth but finishes very crisp. Throughout the sipping, there are excellent flavors of peach, more apricots, strawberry and cherry. $24
VML Winery 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir
This should stand for “very much loved” because this Russian River Valley rosé made from pinot noir is an all-around crowd-pleaser. It opens with super fragrant white flower petals on the nose, and to the taste things get zesty and fun with strawberry candy, lemongrass, lime and pineapple. $29
Truett Hurst Winery 2021 Salmon Run Rosé
Upon opening, do not miss the fragrance of cotton candy. It is intoxicatingly yummy. When tasting it, keep taking in the sweet aromatics while allowing a delicate symphony of tart cherry, strawberry and raspberry to dance across the palate. $29
Midnight Cellars 2022 Luna Rosé
A perfect expression of New World winemaking, Luna is made with zinfandel and grenache grapes aged in stainless steel for five months. The resulting flavors present first a floral but then open to surprisingly rich peach and pear with a touch of pineapple. $29
2022 Oasis Rosé, CASS Winery
Crisp and refreshing, pour a big glass of this beauty made from mourvèdre and grenache and get on that pool float. It is light and dry with just the right amount of fruit flavor, with the biggest treat being the slight notes of strawberry shortcake in every sip. $32
Moshin Vineyards 2022 Rosé of Pinot Noir
A refreshing rosé made from 100% Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, there is what is likely a tough-to-pinpoint note on the nose. Upon investigation, it is rosemary mixed with fruit salad. Seems odd but really works. It gets tangier on the taste with a very fun touch of what tastes like rhubarb pie. $32
2022 Rosé of Grenache Danza del Sol Winery
This vibrant vintage offers pops of peach at every turn. Even the bottle, when held up to the light, shows as peach. To ensure the flavor does not go overboard, it is nicely balanced with subtle pink grapefruit and lemon, both giving some acid. $37
Lynmar Estate Sparkling Rosé, Sonoma County
This light, bright sparkling rosé opens with aromas of spun sugar but not quite to the level of cotton candy. Once tasted, that flavor gives way to stone fruit, melon, a touch of tangerine, and lively ripe strawberry. $45
Halter Ranch NV Effervescent Rosé
Tickle the nose and the tastebuds with this effervescent elixir. It opens with raspberry preserves and citrus on the nose, and then to the sip bursts with pomegranate, blood orange and a wee bit of ripe pear. $45
Jeff Cohn Cellars 2017 Iris Brut Rosé
Jewel-toned and made in the Méthode Champenoise using grenache, syrah, and mourvèdre, this is an ultra-aromatic offering busting with strawberry and stone fruit. It has a creaminess, but it is not overwhelming. $60
2019 Iron Horse Vineyards Spring Rosé
A limited-edition offering from the sparkling wine powerhouse, this Iron Horse offering is made from pinot noir grapes and there is a lovely floral quality to it. Of course, there is fruit, too, most noticeable honey-kissed citrus and black cherries. $75
