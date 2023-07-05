Here Comes the Rooster: Daddy’s Chicken Shack hatches franchise near Airpark

Pasadena-founded Daddy’s Chicken Shack has begun its migration east with the opening of its first franchised location in Scottsdale.
Located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, Daddy’s Chicken Shack has already poached a strong following in its two months.
“We are honored to celebrate our strong Arizona roots and launch the national franchise here in our own backyard,” says Dave Liniger Jr., Daddy’s Chicken Shack president and Scottsdale resident. “Scottsdale just seemed like a natural choice for the company’s growth.”
Daddy’s Chicken Shack was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas to create a homestyle fast-casual dining space paying homage to a family favorite, fried chicken.
“We aim to provide customers with insight into who Daddy’s Chicken Shack is — a brand looking to spread sunshine, happiness and, above all else, quality food to enjoy among family and friends,” Webb says.
But after hatching success elsewhere, Daddy’s Chicken Shack piqued the attention of Linger, the founder of RE/MAX real estate company and partner of Area 15 ventures.
Located next to a Starbucks, Daddy’s Chicken Shack spent seven months converting the remnants of a Macayo’s into a sleek, bright and beachy casual dining space.
“This location has exactly what you want in a lunch spot,” says Mark Bowman, Daddy’s Chicken Shack Scottsdale general manager and Cave Creek resident.
“There are businesses all around here — there’s got to be between 100 and 150 businesses around us — and we have a huge amount of potential business in the daytime five days a week, and this is prime real estate in Scottsdale, so it’s the same for nighttime.”
Daddy’s Chicken Shack now offers its crispy chicken, with sauces and sides made in-house.
“Every sauce is house made, and we do not buy frozen chicken patties,” Bowman says. “We cut the chicken. We brine it overnight in a buttermilk brine that we make, dredge it and then, before we put it in the pressure fryer, we stretch the chicken a second time, which gives it a crispiness and a flakiness. It’s really important to have that crust.”
But the freshness is not exclusive to the sauce and the chicken. Even the pickles are made meticulously.
“We make our pickles ourselves,” Bowman says. “We buy cucumbers, vinegar and spices, and it takes three days to make them, so we have to plan ahead.”
So far, the bestseller on the menu has been the Nashville Daddy, which has five levels of spice ranging from country, which has no spice, to extra hot, which has a ghost pepper sauce.
But for customers unsure of which chicken sandwich they might like, Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers the Lil’ Daddy Flight, a chicken sandwich tasting flight with three chicken tender slider versions of its top-selling sandwiches: Big Daddy, Spicy Daddy, Nashville Daddy — in the medium heat flavor — and All-American Daddy.
The eatery also serves a breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich, funnel cake-style waffle, loaded fries, cookies and a strawberry yogurt parfait.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack plans to open nine more Arizona locations within the next five to six years.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack
11107 N. Scottsdale Road,
Suite 101, Scottsdale
480-903-8178
