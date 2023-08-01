It’s What’s On the Inside That Counts: Dirty Dough serves stuffed treats in Scottsdale

Dirty Dough franchise owner David Frost was feeling pretty sweet when he opened the doors of his first franchise on March 4.
The shop, which is tucked into the Kierland Village Center off Greenway Parkway and 64th Street, made an immediate impact with Scottsdale’s sweet tooths with its menu of cookies stuffed with cookie dough, frosting or fruit jam.
“This just felt fun, and who doesn’t love a good cookie?” says Frost, an alumni of Mountain View High School in Mesa. “Cookie shops tend to last a little longer in the business cycle.”
But Frost admits he faced an initial feeling of apprehension about splurging on opening a series of cookie stores.
He first learned about Dirty Dough in 2018 when the company’s founder, Bennett Maxwell, was still selling cookies out of his Tempe dorm room at Arizona State University.
Although the cookies were warm and soft and had an explosion of flavor, Frost waited until Dirty Dough began opening a slew of franchised locations in Arizona and Utah before investing in owning a handful of franchises.
Frost and his brother Mike signed on to run a total of five locations in early 2022. The Scottsdale store marked store No. 1 for Frost.
Business has been strong so far, with the bestseller being the classic chocolate chip cookie, which is slightly undercooked so that the center has a layer of soft, sweet cookie dough and melted chocolate chips. Individual cookies cost $4.65, and a box of a dozen cookies costs $38.65.
“Our motto is, ‘It’s what’s on the inside that counts,’” he says. “So when you get our cookies, sure, they might be a little bit messy, but they’re all filled with goodness.”
Although these cookies make for a delectable dessert on their own, Frost says one of his favorite concoctions is adding a cookies-and-cream cookie to a Dirty Milkshake.
“We blend the ice cream and the cookie so that it’s still a bit chunky and you get little cookie chunks in there,” Frost says. Milkshakes cost around $7.
He shares that ice cream is a hidden gem on the menu.
“We don’t sell as much ice cream as other stores that have a lot of foot traffic and young kids coming in,” Frost says. “Most people just come here for the cookies, and the milkshakes are probably like 5% of our business.”
Frost says he wouldn’t mind seeing stronger sales for ice cream and milkshakes, but he sees his role as a franchise owner as being about more than selling cookies.
Since his staff consists of teenagers and young adults, Frost aims to impart a strong work ethic and create a positive atmosphere among his staff.
“I want my staff to engage with the customer so that we keep the customer wanting to come back,” Frost says. “I also want our staff to take more away from this job than learning how to bake a cookie.
“We really want them to grow. This is why I’ve thought about doing contests like giving employees a $25 gift card if they read a book during the quarter and tell me about it.”
But more importantly, Frost is looking for more helping hands, as he has a second location set to open later this year in the North Valley, in addition to plans to open three more stores.
Dirty Dough
6501 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 157, Scottsdale
480-590-7022
(0) comments
