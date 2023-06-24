Saucy Spread: Sugo Bistro fires up pies in Scottsdale

It’s hard for most people to remember the first time they ate pizza, but chef Robert “Rasco” Conneway will never forget making his first pie.
“I started spinning pizzas in front of a pizza shop in San Diego when I was 11 as an attraction to have a little kid spinning pizzas like a grown man,” he recalls.
Because of this, he has carried his affinity for pizza with him throughout a career that has spanned decades and involved several concepts, including The Lola in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District and Buddha’s Ritual in SOHO Scottsdale.
Though he is fond of iterations of the pie that have been crafted in cities like New York and Chicago, his favorite is the original Neapolitan style.
“It’s the overall black bubble char that comes on the crust, but it’s also the thinness and the balance of the perfect amount of sauce to the perfect amount of mozzarella cheese,” Conneway says.
Once it was announced that Buddha’s Ritual was leaving SOHO Scottsdale last August, Conneway saw an opportunity he worked on with his friend, chef Anthony Keoni.
Their idea was to craft a “sit-back, true classic Italian” restaurant.
Knowing that the space at 92nd Street and Bahia Drive was unoccupied and already housed a wood-fired oven from the two concepts that previously occupied the space, Conneway knew it was now or never to chase his dream.
What resulted was Sugo Bistro, an Italian restaurant that derives its name from the Italian word for “sauce.”
Sugo features classic dishes like linguine, wood-fired meatballs, braised beef sandwiches and, of course, wood-fired pies.
Though Neapolitan pizza has witnessed a resurgence in popularity, Conneway believes his dedication to freshness sets his product apart from the competition.
“When I was growing up and learning to become a chef, I learned it’s really just about every key little thing. It’s just like a relationship,” Conneway says.
“Even the wood in the oven, if it’s that smell of that wood it’s going to kick off the crust flavor just a little bit and that’s what’s going to set us apart and that’s what’s going to make us stand out.
“I do believe that us being a true Italian spot with two Italian flavors with real scratch ingredients.”
He is so meticulous about the ingredients of his pizza that he says he will throw away any imperfect pie.
“This is love, this is passion,” Conneway says. “Everything is tasted, and if it’s not perfect to a tee, it gets thrown out.”
Though Conneway admits this could entail longer wait times for meals, he confidently assures customers that his product will be worth the wait.
“People are willing to wait for good food, so if we take a little bit of time to get your food to your table, I promise you: It’s made with love,” he says.
While guests wait for their meal, Conneway said customers can soak up Sugo Bistro’s intimate setting while sipping on a craft cocktail like the Italian mule; a glass of Italian-, California- or Nevada-imported wine; or an Italian beer.
“I’m one of those guys that I like to have a good Italian or European beer like a Stella Artois or a Peroni Brewery beer,” Conneway says.
He also teases that Sugo Bistro could soon add more local wines to its menu and that he plans to regularly shake up the food offerings with limited-time entrees and other specials.
Although Sugo Bistro hasn’t been open long, Conneway says he believes it will evolve into a regular haunt for nearby residents.
“I want people to come in and be able to walk through these kitchen doors and say ‘Hey, what’s up guys?’ and give us a little fist bump or a handshake and say, ‘It was good to see you guys,’” Conneway says.
“We want it to be a family-style environment, and we want people to become part of the family.”
Sugo Bistro
16580 N. 92nd Street, Suite 100, Scottsdale
480-687-0298, sugobistro.com
