Special Sips: Primo vino to enjoy with the one you love

Seeking a little something special to sip with your sweetie this spring? Consider a selection from this list of seductive wines, each guaranteed to ramp up the romance all month long.
Bricoleur 2021 Rosé of Grenache
This winery dared to open during the pandemic, hence why this light pink bottle is cheekily labeled as “Flying by the Seat of Our Pants.” Flying by the seat of their pants or not, these winemakers have a hit in this crisp and bright beauty with clear notes of orange blossom, ruby red grapefruit and melon. $32
DeLoach Estate Pinot Noir Blanc
You are reading this correctly; this is a white Pinot Noir. A true rarity, this 2021 bottle offers a symphony of orange blossoms and lemon on the nose before stone fruit joins the aromatic party. Those flavors continue to the taste, complemented by a splash of grapefruit and a surprise of blood orange. $34
2020 Roth Reserve Rosé of Malbec
Enjoy this one chilled, on ice or even as a spritzer or sangria. The notes of strawberry and rose petal practically leap out of the glass, and the acidity will cut through even the hottest day to refresh offering crisp flavors of guava and melon in every taste. $34
Harvest Moon 2019 Barbera
This beauty has great bright acidity, yet still elements that soften it on the palate making it perfect by the pool. Adding to the delight are the notes of sour cherry candy, black fruit and a small note of pomegranate to the sip. $36
Jordan 2020 Chardonnay
This winery, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, helped put northern Sonoma on the map. Known worldwide for its award-winning Chardonnays – which regularly break sales records nationwide – the 2020 vintage will not disappoint. That crisp apple fans know and love is there as well as ever-so-welcome hints of pear, lemon, acidity and French oak. $40
Optima 2020 PMZ Blend
A limited-production blend, the PMZ is unique in that it marries the full-bodied burst of smokiness and dark fruit from Petit Sirah with the jammy, black-fruit and hint of spice from Zinfandel. Then it goes even deeper by adding in Merlot to give it that signature smooth, velvety mouthfeel. The result: a PMZ that is OMG. $42
Gary Farrell 2019 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley
The aromas of red currant and strawberry are so sublime here, tempered just slightly by hints of tobacco as the glass comes toward your lips. On the palate, expect to be similarly impressed with flavors of cola, jasmine, honeysuckle, fresh cherries and sweet baking spices. $45
J Vineyards Demi-Sec NV
Ever crave just a hint of sweetness in your wine? If so, this bottle will be your new best friend. Elegant and bright, each sip of this lovely libation also offers sweet notes thanks to hints of dried peaches and honeysuckle. It is a perfect refreshing without having to go the way of a full-on dessert wine. $45
2019 Rombauer Napa Valley Merlot
Though its butter Chardonnay sets the standard for the region, do not sleep on this velvety smooth Merlot. Its dizzyingly delightful combination of pipe black plum, black tea, freshly baked pie crust, and vanilla and spice makes it the perfect bottle for Thanksgiving dinner — plan now. $48
Trattore Farms 2019 Stone Soup
A perfect food wine, especially with anything from the grill, Stone Soup is the winemaker’s secret blend of Zinfandel, Petite Sirah and Grenache. The result has a little something for everyone, including oak and toasted vanilla, chocolate earthiness and even a blast of juicy berry fruit flavor. $58
Amista Sparkling Grenache NV
This effervescent dream benefits from being made using the Méthode Champenoise, which is the process used to make fine French Champagne. If for nothing else, try this one for its nose, which is bursting with tangerine, grapefruit, and Meyer lemon. The flavor upon sipping still has some of that citrus from the nose, yet also boasts the essence of farm-fresh strawberries straight from the vine. $58
2019 Cakebread Napa Valley Merlot
This recently released Merlot boasts familiar flavors of blackberry and plum, showcasing the richness and elegance treasured in the varietal. It pairs beautifully with the season’s most loved dishes, including meatloaf, filet mignon, cheese and all the carbs. $60
Smith-Madrone Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
The Spring Mountain appellation has done it again with this winning California Cabernet. A palate pleaser of the highest order, expect both red and black fruit to the taste as well as cinnamon, nutmeg and structure, thanks to hints of graphite. $65
2019 Notre Vue GSM
Expect heavenly wave after wave of jammy bright fruit – especially cherry and wild strawberries – followed by pepper and spicy herbs in every sip of this winning Rhone-style blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre. $69
Williamson Bliss Sparkling Shiraz
Williamson, owned by an outrageous Australian transplant, made a California sparkling Shiraz. Unique to the eye, nose and taste, it bursts with bubbles and is packed with plum and black currant in each sip. Note: enjoy in a champagne flute versus a wine glass and do not swirl unless you want a big, red mess of bubbles all over your clothes. $69
Lynmar 2018 Adam’s Vineyard Pinot Noir
Lush and smooth, this 94-point Pinot opens with raspberry on the nose quickly followed juicy plum, baking spice and even a touch of what smells like hot chocolate powder. On the tips, get ready for big, ripe cherries followed by a perfectly balanced bit of spice. $71
Russian River Vineyards Balistreri Pinot Noir
This new release and 2017 vintage is so utterly complex that it will not be in stock long. It starts with that ripe dark fruit balanced by a touch of herbs. There is absolutely spice in every sip but tempered perfectly by big dark cherries and blackberries as well as a hint of tea. $80
2017 Chalk Hill Estate Red
Expect a scrumptious blend of the best lots of the vineyard’s award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Petit Verdot here. This means the nose will be bold with anise, tobacco and dark fruits and then to the taste there will be an explosion of vanilla, blackberry, blueberry, maybe a touch of plum and some nuanced spice before smoothing out and preparing the palate for another taste. $85
2016 Palmaz Cabernet Sauvignon
This Napa winery’s founder, Julio Palmaz, invented the coronary heart stent. As such, it is said that every grape at this vineyard symbolizes one life saved as a result. As precise in winemaking as medical innovations, this Cab is a game changer. It warms the soul with vanilla, offers creamy notes of crème brulée and caramel, and then finishes with ripe boysenberry during a dreamy finish. $205
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.