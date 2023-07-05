Getting Jazzed: The Ravenscroft unveils its new season’s acts

Ravenscroft Hall, a 30,000-square-foot music venue and multiuse space in the Airpark, has unveiled next season’s performances.
The venue has prepared a dozen shows so far featuring jazz musicians like Jesus Molina, Joel Harrison, Anthony Fung and Myron McKinley, the latter of whom is best known as the music director for Earth, Wind & Fire. Molina will kick off the new season September 16.
“Jesus Molina is going to be a huge firecracker at the beginning,” Ravenscroft director David Bauer says. “He’s absolutely phenomenal. He plays multiple instruments.
“And he’s going to attract not only jazz lovers, but I think he has a big attraction in the Latin community as well.”
Bauer is jazzed about other performers as well. For example, Ashley Pezzotti, who performed at Ravenscroft’s Jazz Bird Lounge in June 2022, will play the big room this time around.
“She just has that classic vocal vibe, that jazz,” Bauer says. “We have a lot of these younger artists who we’d like to try to showcase here when we have the opportunity.”
In addition to giving rising artists bigger stages to perform on, Ravenscroft sees this season to attract new audiences.
“Every artist who comes through, there’s a certain segment of that audience that’s brand new to Ravenscroft, and when those audience members or those patrons come, they fall in love with this experience,” Bauer says.
Bauer has already noticed a shift in the age demographic of show attendees.
“We’re seeing a lot more younger people get energized by jazz,” he says. “We enjoy being able to use Ravenscroft as a way for younger people to get in touch with jazz or get connected with the jazz music.”
Although jazz’s roots date back to the late 1800s, Bauer admits he’s not too surprised to see it resonating with a younger generation.
“There’s something in it for everybody,” he says. “Some people like the improvisational aspects of it, and some people like the traditional melodies but we’ve all heard some form of jazz in our life. I think jazz transcends all age groups, and it’s really a genre that could meet all ages.”
He has witnessed a shift in the genre’s stylings.
“A lot of our jazz resonates from the Bill Evans style, and we’ve got a lot of groups come through that are more of a jazz trio style,” Bauer says. “This next year, you’re going see us expand into more of a modern jazz style and even with some Latin influence.
“I think next year you’re going to see that it’s not just going to be traditional jazz or the American Songbook of jazz, but you’re going see a little bit more of the modern flair infused with those jazz artists.”
Coming to Ravenscroft
The Ravenscroft is located at 8445 E. Hartford Drive, Scottsdale. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 1-800-785-3318 or visit theravenscroft.com/events.
September 16: Jesus Molina
September 30: Joel Harrison
October 14: Ben Wendel
October 28: Anthony Fung
November 18: Myron McKinley
December 3: Fernando Ortega
December 9: Kings Return
December 16: Benjamin Cortez
January 20: Ben Paterson
February 17: Rachel Eckroth Quartet
March 2: Ashley Pezzotti
April 13: Donny McCaslin
