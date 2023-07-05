Holey Moley: Puttshack taps into Scottsdale Quarter

Scottsdale Quarter has scored a hole-in-one with its newest tenant, Puttshack.
The 25,000-square-foot Puttshack features four nine-hole courses spread on two floors, as well as a large cocktail bar and globally inspired food menu. But the main attraction is the spin the facility puts on the game of mini golf.
Lurking at each hole are hazards that remove points from each player’s score and special “super tutor” holes, giving golfers a 95% chance of shooting a hole-in-one. This is also one of the only games of golf where the highest score wins.
“We wanted to revolutionize something that’s been around for 100 years, and we did that by infusing technology inside of golf balls,” explains Chris Rockwood, Puttshack chief operating officer.
“We have taken a golf ball and given it a computer chip that has GPS tracking and lots of other cool stuff in it, and then we put the same technology on our courses.”
Because of this, the ball measures how close it gets to the hole with each stroke. It awards points with each stroke. But the goal is still to reach the hole in the fewest number of strokes.
In addition to having hazards and obstacles at each hole, some holes have special tasks. For example, players may answer a true-or-false trivia question by aiming the ball in the direction of the answer. The maximum score one can reach is 600, which Rockwood admits is rare.
“We’ve had one 600-score game in my time with the company,” Rockwood says.
Because each hole contains advanced technology, Puttshack Director of Operations Joe Romanowsky admits there were several obstacles before opening.
“Because it’s custom-made and it’s tech-driven, a lot of the parts and equipment that we have are coming over from the U.K., where we are based out of,” Romanowsky says. “It really takes an entire team to be able to build and install these courses.”
Puttshack was announced as a new tenant to Scottsdale Quarter in September 2021 with a targeted opening date of late 2022. Now that it’s open, it’s aiming to stand out in the mixed-use retail and dining complex.
“We love bringing everybody into play, from parents to kids and everybody in between,” Romanowsky says. “I think that it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to come inside, not be outdoors, get away from the heat a little bit and enjoy some great drinks and food.”
Although golf is the main attraction, the establishment serves creative food and drinks.
“We’ve put a lot of time and energy into our food selections,” Rockwood says.
“If you look at the menu, you will see that we’re not going to have nachos and we’re not going to have Buffalo wings. We call our menu ‘globally inspired street food.’”
The menu features items like chorizo and cheese empanadas, pork bao buns, pad thai and Puttshack’s signature tailpipes. The Scottsdale location is the only one in the world to feature the chicken chimichanga tailpipe. Puttshack will donate $1 from each order of tailpipes to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in North Scottsdale.
“It’s local to us, and we like that it really puts an emphasis on being able to create a sanctuary to be able to help rehabilitate local animals that we have around our area,” Romanowsky says.
The featured drinks are spiced pineapple mezcal margarita, garnished with a jalapeño hellfire popsicle, and mocktails like the hibiscus mule.
“We’ve taken modern classics, twisted them and taken them up a notch,” says January Welch, Puttshack regional director of operations.
“We have handcrafted bar syrups that are made in-house. We use high-quality ingredients, including hand-pressed juices from Belize. It’s not your average cocktail program that you can see in a social entertainment venue.
“We offer a lot of Instagrammable moments with our cocktails and smoking elements.”
Puttshack is only open to guests 21 and older after 8 p.m. each night and will capitalize on the nightlife vibe by providing music courtesy of a live DJ.
With several strokes of fun now being housed inside of Puttshack Scottsdale Quarter, Welch and the rest of the Puttshack crew are aiming to score a hole-in-one at the newest location.
“We really want you to get immersed in what we’re here to do in the Scottsdale market. And that’s eat, drink and play this fantastic game,” Welch says.
