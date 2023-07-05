Snow Much Fun: Aspen is Set Jet’s latest destination

Set Jet has landed in Aspen.
The Airpark-headquartered membership-based private jet charter program recently launched a new route connecting Southern California and Scottsdale with Aspen.
The company began servicing routes to Aspen with direct flights from the Scottsdale Airport, as well as one-stop flights from Orange County and San Diego, the week of June 12. Buy-the-seat costs for Set Jet members’ flights to and from Aspen start at $1,330.
“Member requests for this route have consistently increased as we approach the Aspen summer season,” says Tom Smith, Set Jet CEO.
“Aspen is home to some incredible summer festivals, and our members are looking forward to kicking off our Aspen service as the Food & Wine Classic begins. I am proud to see Set Jet now in 10 airports across five Southwestern states and Mexico as we continue to grow our Set Jet destination map.”
Aspen is the company’s second route expansion in the last six months, following a new service route for Salt Lake City that began in December 2022, with additional service via Las Vegas starting June.
“As a longtime Aspen local, I am excited to see this route crossed off the Set Jet expansion to-do list,” says Steve Reynolds, Set Jet chairman.
“I am excited to bring this impeccable experience to the Aspen community — and there is a certain opposite synergy between the desert and the mountains that I truly enjoy as a second homeowner in Scottsdale, myself.
“With the four-month extended booking period for Set Jet flights, we anticipate member demand carrying flight service through the fall when the airlines take the season off. And as for Aspen locals, Set Jet’s connections to Southern California, Las Vegas and Cabo will prove a great escape for the overworked summer community.”
Co-founded by Smith, former chairman and co-founder of Taser International (now Axon) and a group of successful entrepreneurs, Set Jet offers a “buy a seat, not the jet” program.
To become a member, applicants pay a $99.95 fee for a background check, and if accepted, there’s a $99.95 monthly fee for regional travel. Elite members pay $999.95 for regional and coast-to-coast travel.
Its destinations include Aspen, Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Scottsdale. Set Jet acts solely as an agent for its members in facilitating private jet charter flights and other membership benefits. The Scottsdale terminal features conference rooms, valet parking, beverages and Wi-Fi.
Set Jet does not own nor operate any aircraft. On behalf of its members, Set Jet facilitates all charter flights using the services of FAA-certificated Part 135 carriers.
Set Jet utilizes private and noncongested VIP terminals so members can avoid the inconveniences of commercial air travel such as advance notice for booking flights, premiums for last-minute travel, security delays, check-in requirements and parking expenses, Smith says. Set Jet also partners with five-star restaurants, resorts, luxury brands and other service providers such as rental car companies and car manufacturers that provide ancillary benefits to its members.
“You’re not having to spend millions to buy the jet or tens of thousands to charter it,” Smith says. “There’s a much broader group who wants private jets.
“There’s no dynamic pricing,” Smith adds. “We’re trying to build this out as an end-to-end experience, with hotel, restaurant, car rental benefits.”
Set Jet
15011 N. 75th Street, Scottsdale
480-254-6500, setjet.com
