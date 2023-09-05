Doing the Right Thing: Earning her patients’ trust leads dentist to success

We expect dentists to do the right thing. But Sara Vizcarra, DDS, DABDSM, DABCP, DABCDSM, demonstrates daily what it means to earn the respect of her patients and staff.
In the two decades she has practiced dentistry, the founder of Pinnacle Peak Family Dentistry, located at 10465 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, has seen the technology in her field change expeditiously. She uses the latest equipment in her office because accuracy is essential when building smiles for her patients.
Patient comfort is top of mind for Dr. Vizcarra and her staff, which includes Christine Tran, DDS, and Christopher D. Bebeau, DDS, MPH. They always clarify why each procedure is necessary when meeting with a patient. In most cases, the clinic offers options that fit a patient’s needs and budget. Dr. Vizcarra’s efforts have led to recognition by several Phoenix-area publications, including being honored as a top dentist this year by Phoenix Magazine.
“We have an amazing team,” she says. “We walk the patient through each step. If you don’t have communication, you don’t have trust. It is important to have trust in your health care provider.”
Dr. Vizcarra’s propensity to help others was instilled in her when the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry graduate was very young. She came from difficult circumstances, growing up during the civil war in El Salvador and living in substandard conditions in Los Angeles as a teenager.
Her high school English teacher saw Dr. Vizcarra’s potential and became a mentor and guardian angel. Because of her teacher’s tremendous impact on her life, Dr. Vizcarra spends much of her free time volunteering, whether performing dental work with nonprofits such as Saving Amy or helping her son’s Boy Scout troop.
“I’ve seen a lot of poverty in El Salvador and Los Angeles,” she recalls. “When I was involved with public health in Springfield, Missouri, I realized many people in America are underserved, and we don’t have to look far to find those in need.”
Not resting on her laurels, Dr. Vizcarra opened AZ Sleep and TMJ Solutions in 2018. The specialty practice treats orofacial pain and TMJ disorders, including symptoms such as teeth grinding and clenching, gum recession, jaw and ear pain, or headaches.
In addition, she addresses sleep apnea, which affects your upper airway during bedtime hours, resulting in snoring and interruptions in sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, these issues affect 18 million Americans and their overall health. Dr. Vizcarra’s triple-board credentials make her uniquely qualified to diagnose and treat these conditions.
In the next five years, Dr. Vizcarra envisions continued growth for her clinics, but she isn’t stopping there. She has seen the role micronutrients play in improving the health of her patients with craniofacial and musculoskeletal pain. Dr. Vizcarra is in the early stages of developing a line of organic supplements to help patients feel and sleep better. Naturally treating pain symptoms is another way she demonstrates her commitment to doing the right thing.
“When I get an idea in my head, I follow through,” she says.
She hopes to improve her patients’ health and quality of life with compassion and determination.
AZ Sleep and TMJ Solutions
10465 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway, Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-515-6209
