‘Healing from the Inside Out’: Hormone replacement therapy trailblazers take a balanced approach to wellness, aging

CarolAnn Tutera, CEO and co-founder of the SottoPelle® Method, says that her late husband, Dr. Gino Tutera, is the reason bioidentical hormone pellet therapy is practiced today.
Dr. Tutera began using bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) in 1979. While pellet therapy has existed since 1939, Dr. Tutera reinvented it with his proprietary dosing method in 1992. His significant research and developments in BHRT pellets since then have earned him acknowledgment as a trailblazer and global leader in the industry.
Now, CarolAnn carries on her husband’s legacy with the SottoPelle® Method, Tutera Medical® and Bolster Beauty by SottoPelle®. She has received numerous awards and recognition as a medical entrepreneur succeeding in the male-dominated pellet therapy field.
“We truly are the pioneer. We’re the gold standard in the industry. We’re the company name that people look for knowing that they’re going to be treated the right way,” she says. “We are celebrating our 30th year for SottoPelle® and 20 years for Tutera Medical® — nobody else can say that.”
The company offers its proprietary bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy for men and women, as part of the SottoPelle® Method network, an international company dedicated to training medical providers on how to use pellet therapy.
Tutera Medical® — which has offices in Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale and Show Low — provides effective treatment for hormone deficiencies, particularly in menopause and andropause, to help improve clients’ quality of life and well-being during aging.
While medical providers commonly use hormone therapy to treat these conditions, Dr. Tutera conducted decades of extensive research on the role of hormones in depression, anxiety and mental health as well as neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson’s disease. His groundbreaking innovations have helped 250,000 patients worldwide.
“Bioidentical pellets are the only therapy we use at Tutera Medical® to not just alleviate symptoms, but to help our patients physiologically where they were in their 30s,” CarolAnn says.
During an approximately five-minute procedure, a pellet about the size of a grain of rice is slipped painlessly under the hip. Each recipient’s dose is individualized to their specific needs, and it lasts three to six months.
CarolAnn says that pellet therapy is “really the only delivery method that is best for the human body,” because it bypasses the liver. Unlike synthetic hormones, BHRT pellets use plant-based hormones whose molecular structure is identical to those that the body naturally produces. The pellet delivery system releases the hormone gradually and consistently with no roller coaster effect, so the body receives the correct amount exactly when it is needed.
“You just don’t mess with a good thing,” CarolAnn says about the method, which is scientifically backed by dozens of studies for 85 years.
To further support the SottoPelle® Method, Dr. Tutera developed Bolster Beauty®, their most recent addition. The brand consists of nutraceuticals, products derived from food sources with health benefits, in the form of hair products and health and wellness supplements.
The initial product that Dr. Tutera created was the “grow & behold™” nutraceutical, a hair repair and restore supplement inspired by his own experience with thinning hair.
“He developed it for himself but didn’t realize really what he had until he learned patients were really excited about this product,” CarolAnn says.
According to CarolAnn, the product has been third-party tested and has yielded positive user results.
Participants who used grow & behold™ daily reported that the supplement helped prevent hair loss (87.10%), improved hair growth (96.77%), restored hair strength (87.10%), improved hair density (96.77%) and resulted in thicker hair appearance (83.87%), the Bolster Beauty® website reports.
Bolster Beauty by SottoPelle® has since expanded with other supporting nutraceuticals, including “wellness wake-up,” which was created to address lack of energy, and “DIM’me some” to promote breast health.
This year, CarolAnn further developed the line — and continued her late husband’s legacy — with the creation of a shampoo and conditioner as additional support for hair thickness and growth.
“We have some of the ingredients that are so good in the hair repair and restore product that are in the shampoo and conditioner to really help solidify hair growth, strengthening and thickening,” she says.
CarolAnn adds that it’s “gratifying” to know that people are using the right method and protocol for “aging gracefully.” She hopes that pellet therapy ultimately has the same impact on others as it did for her.
“I’ve been doing pellets for over 25 years, and people are amazed at how good I look for my age,” she says. “I am extremely healthy. I feel good every day. I want them to live their best life like I do, feeling healthy.”
Always consult your physician before beginning any treatment program.
Tutera Medical
8412 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite 101, Scottsdale
480-874-1515
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.