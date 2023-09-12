Arabian National Breeders gallop into Valley

The Arabian National Breeders Finals will return to the Equidome at WestWorld of Scottsdale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13, for four days of competition by thousands of majestic steeds.
Competitions will range across a wide variety of challenges, including hunter/pleasure riding, in-hand gelding, freestyle riding and the famous halter/breeding showcase, described as the “Westminster of the horse industry.”
As many as 3,000 horses will be on hand, though the big draw is the fact that the Arabian National Breeders Finals is one of the biggest shows with weanlings, or horses that are between 6 months and 1 year old.
“On Friday and Saturday night we will have the weanling classes and Friday we will have the class where the owners bring the babies in, which is really nice,” said Arabian Horse Association board member and former president Janice McCrea-Wight.
Fans of older horses will also be delighted as the event features plenty of events that will show off the beauty and talent of yearlings, junior horses as well as colts, mares and stallions.
“We’re looking forward to the different classes included in this year’s show,” said Melissa Schalles, executive director of the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona.
“The Liberty Class allows horses to run free in the arena without a rider, the Weanlings Class highlights the younger horses that are around three to six months old and the Performance Class and Arabian Native Costume Class, which are always a crowd favorite.”
But the four-day event does tend to get competitive as the winner of the Arabian National Breeder Finals will walk away $85,000 richer.
McCrea-Wight emphasizes that this is an important event for older horses as it builds up to the historic Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld Feb. 15-25.
“It’s also a warmup for the horses where they get to get into the arena and do a dress rehearsal for real,” she said.
“This event is a boutique-style horse competition that will include breeding and performance competitions. If you’ve never seen an Arabian horse, this is a wonderful opportunity that will entertain both longtime fans and those who are new to the horse arena,” added Schalles.
But the event has much more than just horses for audiences to enjoy.
The four-day event will also feature exhibitors selling jewelry, clothing, and equestrian artwork as well as food and drinks.
This year marks McCrea-Wight’s 43rd year with the association and she says this event has continued to boom each year.
“The good thing about this horse show is it’s free to attend, it’s all inside where it will be air-conditioned and it’s a great place to bring the family and everyone can get a little sampling of what Feb. is going to be like for the big show.”
