Area thespians enjoy dreamy roles

As Phoenix Theatre Company’s production of “Dreamgirls” draws toward its closing date of Sept. 3, members of the cast are reflecting on the camaraderie they forged throughout the play's production.
The play features a cast of 27 actors mostly of color, in leading and other roles in the ensemble of the production.
“Dreamgirls” was inspired by the rise to fame by groups like Diana Ross and The Supremes.
It follows the journey of lead characters Effie, Deena, and Lorrell as they rise to stardom in the 60s and quickly learn what’s beneath the glitz and glamor of success isn’t so pretty.
Three actresses in the ensemble surrounding the lead characters are San Tan Valley resident Jacqui Castillo, Alexandria Joy, of Mesa, and Scottsdale’s Michelle Chin.
“’Dream Girls’ is one of those pieces that I think is telling a really unique and beautiful story,” said Chin, who has been acting with Phoenix Theatre Company for over a decade.
“I was excited to be involved,” Chin said. “I'm loving to get to see how audiences are reacting to the show and the impact that it's making on our patrons while seeing my fellow actors in the show shine.”
Castillo echoed a similar sentiment.
“My favorite part of the show has been working with my fellow actors,” said Castillo, adding:
“There's really something special about being able to be in a show with so many other Black artists, which is something that does not happen a lot in Arizona.”
Castillo said the cast’s racial composition helped her feel included from the moment she began rehearsals.
“It can be really difficult for actors of color to feel included by their white peers in some shows,” said Castillo, who also teaches at Guerrero Elementary School in Mesa.
“A lot of times when you’re a person of color, you feel like you have to come in knowing everything right off the bat,” she added, noting:
“You have to have your lines and songs memorized and it can be very difficult to feel like you have the freedom to improvise in the way that some of our peers do because you don't want to be judged but at the same time, you want to be able to have that sense of freedom and for people of color to have that same experience.”
Castillo said that this comforting atmosphere has given her and other cast members the confidence to do those things.
“I feel that there's a sense of safety in that we’re able to go big and to feel like we're able to do all of the crazy things that we might not be able to do in another rehearsal process,” Castillo said.
“Something that we have talked a lot about throughout our rehearsal process is how to support each other so that we do feel like that we have that sense of support.”
This was especially comforting to actors like Joy, who is in her first Phoenix Theatre Company production.
“I went into this expecting it to be another wonderful experience and I can totally say that was validated,” Joy said.
“When I got to meet my cast and my directors, we felt like a family. From the first day, everyone was extremely friendly and helpful.”
Because of this, each show has ended with thunderous applause and crowds have grown larger each week.
“This show means a lot to a lot of different people that have already had the opportunity to experience it whether they saw the original Broadway show, the movie or they've seen a regional production somewhere else,” Castillo said.
“So far, what I've seen out of audiences – and what I hope to continue to see out of audiences – is a sense of joy. There is such a sense of joy and urgency to this show as it develops.”
Because of this, Joy hopes that the audience leaves the theater elated and with a hunger to see more shows.
“I think we've created something wonderful, and I would say that there is value,” Joy said. “’Dreamgirls’ isn't just a musical with people of color in it. It's a musical about Motown and I feel like it's a story that needs to be told, because it's something that happened and there are echoes of what happened then that still happen in our society today.
“I think that people should come to see the performance because it's wonderful and because it just kind of gives some insight as to how life is, how life was and what we can do better.”
