Center for the Performing Arts unveils schedule

The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has lifted the curtain on its next season, sporting a variety of returning artists, new performers and performing arts icons.
“We are thrilled to announce the new 2023–24 season of performing arts events at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, a venue with a rich, almost 50-year history of showcasing the finest music, dance and theater performances,” said programming director Abbey Messmer.
Kicking the season off July 21 is a three-part cabaret series by United Colours of Arizona Theatre as part of the center’s summer series, called “Reflections.”
This sets the stage for ensuing acts like singer LeAnn Rimes, Jacob Jonas The Company and actress and comedian Jane Lynch, who is making her first trip back to Scottsdale since 2019.
As the Civic Center’s remodeling inches toward a targeted competition later this month, Messner said.
Knowing the project was nearing completion, he said "really kept us looking forward to the future.”
The project gives the Civic Center a small stage that has already welcomed local artists as part of its Sunday Sun and Sounds music series and a large stage that will serve as the platform for national touring musicians like country, rock and Latin artist The Mavericks, who will play Nov. 18.
She also believes the new stages will create a larger draw for touring musicians, especially during fall and winter.
“It's an option that's really attractive because it's outdoors in the beautiful Arizona desert and the park is, of course, lush with real grass and you can see the mountains in the background. The new facility is just gorgeous,” Messmer said.
“People are really ready to be the first on our stages.”
Messmer teased that once both stages are fully operational, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts may unveil another bill of local and national acts.
She also noted the coming outdoor concert experiences will offer a more casual experience with an outside bar where guests can purchase drinks or bottles of wine to sip and savor during the show.
“It's just a different field than our normal theater,” Messmer said.
The center also will host a number of performances that have become traditions in Scottsdale.
Those include Jake Shimabukuro’s “Christmas in Hawai’I” slated for Nov.25, Julia Chacón’s “Flamenco Intimo” slated throughout October and the return of keyboardist Jeffrey Siegel for the 46th year.
“When you create that consistency, it brings people back even though it's year after year,” Messmer said.
In addition to creating consistency, this year brings several new events and performances like “The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA” Sept. 23.
“We’re super excited to have ‘The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA’ here,” said Messmer. “They're exceptional musicians and I think it's going be a really fun season. Opener since that’s one of our first shows.”
All in all, Messmer can’t wait for the season to kick into gear – and neither can the performers.
“There's really a lot of excitement from the artist's perspective to be able to play in and be onstage,” she said. “We're getting a lot of great positive feedback from this.”
Center for the Performing Arts Schedule
Below is the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (subject to change):
• United Colours of Arizona Theatre Summer Series: Reflections, July 21-23.
• The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, Sept. 23.
• LeAnn Rimes: The Story… So Far Tour, Sept. 24.
• 33rd annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence, Oct.
• Dance Screening | A Global Film Series produced by Jacob Jonas The Company, Oct. 25.
• Julia Chacón Flamenco Theatre | Flamanco Intimo, Oct. 6-28.
• Turtle Island Quartet, Sunday, Oct. 15.
• Virginia G. Piper Concert Series: Alexander Malofeev, Oct. 19.
• Jacob Jonas The Company, Nov. 17.
• The Mavericks, Nov. 18.
• Rhythm Of The Yuletide Dance Christmas Special (National Dance Company of Ireland), Nov. 24
• Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawai’I, Nov. 25.
• Keyboard Conversations With Jeffrey Siegel: American Pianistic Treasures, Dec. 5.
• Assisted Living The Musical: The Home for the Holidays, Dec. 14-17.
• Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas featuring Kate Flannery, Tim Davis & The Tony Guerrero Quintet, Dec. 14.
• Canadian Brass: Making Spirits Bright, Dec. 15.
• Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández Presents: A Merry-Achi Christmas, Dec. 16.
• Squirrel Nut Zippers: Christmas Caravan, Dec. 22.
• Keyboard Conversations®️ With Jeffrey Siegel: The Power and Passion of Beethoven, Jan. 9.
• Cécile McLorin Salvant, Jan. 18.
• Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Feb. 1-2.
• Keyboard Conversations®️ With Jeffrey Siegel: A French Musical Feast, Feb. 6.
• Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 9.
• Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Feb. 17.
• Kronos Quartet, Feb. 23.
• The Ten Tenors — Greatest Hits Live!, Feb. 24. p.m.
• Virginia G. Piper Concert Series: Jonathan Biss, March 1.
• Keyboard Conversations®️ With Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics, March 5.
• SFJazz Collective, March 21.
• Virginia G. Piper Concert Series: Takács Quartet, March 22.
• Virginia G. Piper Concert Series: Joshua Bell with Larisa Martínez, May 11.
