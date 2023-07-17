Coloring contest reemerges at Butterfly Wonderland

Children ages 6 to 17 can score two free tickets to Butterfly Wonderland and a $50 gift card to use at its Treasures Gift Shop.
But to win this prize, they must first glam up a coloring sheet of either a butterfly, a chameleon or a caterpillar. There are four sheets to choose from and color in.
The contest is about more than staying inside the lines.
“It's not necessarily about having it all within the lines. It's also about the colors that the children choose and what they interpret that butterfly, caterpillar or chameleon to be and that’s what's really awesome,” said Butterfly Wonderland director of education Adriane Grimaldi. “We've had some entries feature rainbows and additional butterflies.”
Children and teens also have their choice of utensils to decorate their reptile or insect.
“They can use pencils, crayons, markers, watercolors or whatever they choose. There really is a whole gamut,” Grimaldi said.
The contest began around four years ago, according to Grimaldi. In that time, she has seen some stellar entries.
“I'm always amazed every time we get together to judge the contests — which we break up into different age groups and skills at different levels,” Grimaldi said. “The one that impressed me the most was a girl named Sophia sent in a page and added things to the coloring template like a sky with clouds and a giant mushroom in the background. Her entry won that year.”
All entries will be judged on originality/coloring skill by official Butterfly Wonderland representatives and every entry will be displayed in Butterfly Wonderland throughout August.
The first, second and third-place winners will have their work displayed in the lobby of Butterfly Wonderland for several months.
Entries will be accepted through Friday, July 28 and winners will be announced via Butterfly Wonderland’s Facebook page on Aug. 1.
Grimaldi sees this as an opportunity to draw attention to the venue, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.
“Butterflies, nature and artwork kind of go hand in hand through lots of different things,” she said. “What's awesome about Butterfly Wonderland is we have art woven into what Butterfly Wonderland is.
“In the conservatory, we have artwork from local artists. In the lobby, we have hand-carved gourds painted to look like Monarch and Blue Morpho butterflies and bowls made out of gourds in the Treasure Shop.”
Though there can only be a few winners, Grimaldi hopes the contest this gives children a fun activity to occupy themselves during the summer.
“It's an opportunity for them to do an activity with their parents, have their parents involved with them and talk about their favorite butterfly,” Grimaldi said.
She also sees this as an opportunity to have conversations about ways to conserve the population of butterflies that are indigenous to the Grand Canyon state.
“While they're coloring, they can talk about whether or not they see butterflies in their backyard or discuss planting a butterfly garden to attract butterflies in our community,” Grimaldi said.
“A lot of dialogue can be done as a parent during this coloring contest that they can incorporate while they're coloring beyond conservation.
‘This could be a time to talk about what makes up the colors of the butterfly's wings and the scales.”
Hoping these conversations create a love for butterflies, Grimaldi is looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.
Only one entry per child will be accepted.
Participants must visit butterflywonderland.com/special-events/#color to choose one of four coloring pages to download.
Submissions can be dropped off at the guest services desk at Butterfly Wonderland or mailed to it in care of 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.