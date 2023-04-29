Faculty members from the Desert Hills Community School of Music will present a concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m., in the main sanctuary of Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road, Scottsdale.
The concert will feature pianists Vitaly Serebriakov and Svetlana Obregon, as well as saxophonists Jeffrey Anthony and Heather Baldwin.
They will performed selected pieces from “The Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saëns, “First Piano Sonata” by Johannes Brahms, “Gretchen am Spinnrade” by Franz Schubert and arranged by Franz Liszt, “Arabesque” by Claude Debussy arranged for piano and electric guitar, and “Aria for alto saxophone and piano” by Eugène Bozza.
While admission is free, donations to the School of Music will be welcomed.
Serebriakov is a critically-acclaimed pianist, teaching artist and recording engineer. He serves as artistic director and piano instructor at DHCSM.
He has performed in leading venues around the world and has won prizes in numerous international piano competitions. His recent CD “Infinitude,” a collection of piano music by Scriabin, Medtner, and Prokofiev has been highly praised by music critics.
Performing piano solos and duets along with him will be Svetlana Obregon.
She is a collaborative artist and educator who is also active in chamber music, working with many distinguished artists on two continents.
A prizewinner in several international competitions, including International Music Festival “Musica Classica” in Ruza, Russia and the 6th International Competition “Music Without Limits” in Lithuania, she has been heard in recitals and concerts around the world
She has been teaching for more than 20 years in both Russia and the United States and has been on faculty at Arizona State University’s School of Music and Community Music School.
Saxophonists Jeffrey Anthony and Heather Baldwin will perform duets. They perform regularly with the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet, a popular chamber group that plays throughout the Valley.
This group is serving in its second year as artists-in-residence at Desert Hills Presbyterian Church.
Anthony has also served as a member of the Joseph Wytko Saxophone Quartet, where he was on the roster of the Arizona Commission on the Arts and performed throughout the southwestern U.S. Since 2017, he also has served as the traditional music director at Desert Hills Presbyterian.
He and Baldwin, the school’s director of administration, co-lead the DHCSM Community division.
Info: deserthillsmusic.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.