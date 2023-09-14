Event pairs chefs with interior designers

The Arizona North Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers will present its inaugural Crossing Palettes event Friday, Sept. 15, displaying the work of its members as well as local master chefs.
The chefs and ASID interior designers worked together to create eight innovative and unique pop-up restaurants.
The indoor/outdoor event will run 6-9 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium with one-of-a-kind menus and eye-popping interior design concepts for only that one night.
Among the designers is Scottsdale-based JL Coates Interior Design Studio, which partnered with the Taco Central food truck to create “an ephemeral pop-up dining oasis” called Savoré
Savoré will serve dishes inspired by traditional Spanish gastronomy and feature a salsa bar.
The intimate pop-up restaurant will also have vibrant backdrops for selfies.
Other design elements include a red brick wall, a U-shaped dining booth and a chic wall flowing with vinery.
“We really want this to feel like you’re in nature and surrounded by a lot of earth tones and organic materials,” said JL Coates Interior Design Studio co-owner Jennifer Coates.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Phoenix Dream Center, a local nonprofit committed to stopping human tracking, education and ending childhood hunger.
Tickets can be pre-purchased online for $125 or at the door for $150 with credit or debit cards only.
The admission covers appetizers and desserts, unlimited access to bites from participating restaurants, two drink choices and meetings with chefs and designers.
The event will also feature live music, entertainment, outdoor games, a wine pull and an auction of exclusive luxury packages.
“I’m looking forward to trying all the food,” Coates said. “I definitely am a foodie myself, so I can’t wait to test everyone’s food out and also meet new people during this inaugural event.”
Admission is limited to people 21 and over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.