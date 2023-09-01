Ex-Scottsdale rocker gets a second chance

A year after the band played its first-ever show near its hometown of Mesa, metal band Bury The Darkness is returning to the stage to support its debut album.
The album, named “Dead Inside” after its lead single, hit streaming platforms Aug. 25 with 11 tunes and is the band's first work with new vocalist Frankie Ghiloni and guitarist Brennan Davis.
The band plans an album release show Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Yucca Tap Room in Tempe and another Sept. 13 on The Nile Theatre’s underground stage.
“All of these songs have their own vibe live,” said Ghiloni, an alumnus of Horizon High School and former guitarist for another metal band, At My Mercy.
“Every song to me has something unique,” he said. "Whether it's a catchy chorus that gets stuck in your head or the aggressive energy that can be felt by just listening to a song like ‘Prey On The Weak.’ There's an emotion for everybody here.”
Before Bury The Darkness entered the studio to record its first-ever album, the band found itself in the market for a new vocalist.
That was when guitarist Marc Rosenfeld pleaded with Ghiloni, who produced Darkness’ four singles, to fill the void.
Ghiloni was reluctant at first, noting he had only ever worked as a backing vocalist.
“For me, it was such a weird situation because I had no traditional vocal training or anything like that,” Ghiloni recalled. “I knew that I could do backup screams and a lot of that just came from when I was a little kid. I used to listen to bands … that had gnarly screams and ride my bike and I’d just be screaming along.”
Ghiloni admitted that after At My Mercy went on an indefinite hiatus in 2020, he had no intentions of ever joining another band.
But after a friendship with the band, he wanted to do whatever it took to support the band.
“Marc and the rest of the guys have always been there for me through some of the hardest times I've had so far. I'm very blessed to have these guys around,” Ghiloni said.
Bandmates bassist Brandon Brantley and drummer Devin Bowers also supported him.
Ghiloni landed the job with his soft-melodic cadence from which he could seamlessly transition into gut-wrenching guttural growls.
With Ghiloni on board, the band in January holed out at the Mesa recording studio StudioGoest – owned by producer Ryan Daminson, who produced their album.
After its first few songs were completed, Bury The Darkness realized a recurring theme within its lyrics.
“The record really is about a lot of mental health problems,” said Rosenfeld, a Mesa resident who attended Mountain View High School.
“(This album is) lyrically a snapshot of how I was feeling at that time and how some of the other members of the band were feeling because we were all going through some hard stuff,” Ghiloni said.
“I’ve struggled a lot with depression and a lot of came out in some of these songs – especially because a lot of the times that we were locked in the studio, we didn’t have time to go through your emotional Rolodex. It really ended up being channeled into the music.”
But the songs aren’t entirely dreary.
“Some of the songs, if you listen, there will be sad stuff but there's a resolve within that song somehow,” Ghiloni said.
Although the record tackles tough subjects like depression, self-harm, heartbreak and feelings of being ignored, Bury The Darkness hopes that the album serves as a beacon of light for its listeners.
“A big message that I hope resonates with people is that everything is temporary,” Rosenfeld said. “Bad situations are just temporary and it's going to get better. Don't make a permanent decision for a temporary issue.”
Ghiloni, on the other hand, hopes that listeners feel like the music strikes an empathetic chord with its listeners.
“As long as the listener feels like they were heard. That’s all I’m trying to accomplish,” he said.
Bury The Darkness also hopes to embark on a tour in the near future.
If You Go:
Bury The Darkness Album Release show
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
Where: Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
Cost: $10
Info: burythedarkness.com, yuccatap.com/events Must be 21 or over
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: The Nile Theater Underground, 105 W. Main St., Mesa
Cost: $18
