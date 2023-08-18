Exhibit aims for specific audience emotions

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation is exploring artworks’ impact on viewers’ emotions with its new exhibit “Coming to Terms.”
The exhibit, which opened July 21, features 11 artworks that convey 11 emotions; challenged, enlightened, hopeful, swept away, intimately engaged, consoled, disgusted, compassionate, confused, humbled and upset. To make the exhibition as interactive as possible, viewers are encouraged to fill out cards listing those emotions and place them on shelves next to each work.
“I always like to grab the chance to help visitors explore aesthetic experiences and to ask themselves questions,” said Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation curator Laura Hales.
“The average time somebody spends looking at an artwork is about 30 seconds, so as a museum educator my goal is to help people just ask some good questions of themselves, be curious and consider different things when they look at the artwork.”
Hales cited research conducted a year ago by University of Pennsylvania Professor of Neurology Dr. Anjan Chatterjee and a team of aesthetic experts that includes research philosopher Alexander P. Christensen and cognitive neuroscientist Eileen R. Cardillo.
Their efforts to define the scope of aesthetic experiences piqued her interest.
Hales explained that the researchers came up with a list of 200 terms that could be used to describe the emotions that art evokes.
The team gathered a group of 100 volunteers to look at the works and whittle down the list of 200 terms. The end result after multiple trials comprised 11 different emotions.
Hales learned about the project while she was in talks with Chatterjee about another exhibition that is set to come to the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art later this summer.
She met with her colleagues at Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation and selected the artwork that will be shown in the exhibition.
The exhibition features works by Arizona-based artists Bill Dambrova, Binh Danh, Tom Eckert, Fausto Fernandez, Jill Friedberg, Carolyn Lavender, John Randall Nelson, Patricia Sannit, Diane Silver, Beth Ames Swartz and Ellen Wagener.
“Coming to Terms” features a variety of media, including sculptures, photography, paintings and woodwork.
But one of the works that piqued Hales’ interest was Fernandez’s submission, an abstract piece about world religions.
“At first it just looks abstract. But if you look a little bit more closely, you start to see faces. And if you look even closer, you might see some recognizable things like an elephant and some deities.”
Hales admits it was a challenge to curate the exhibition to make it feel cohesive.
“After I had chosen the work, I thought to myself, ‘Now I have to put it all together in a cohesive form,’” Hales said.
“But it was done with a lot of color and we were very careful to choose the colors in the room based on the artworks that we had. We wanted to unify things that way.”
The goal of the exhibit is to make viewers think about the way that the artworks make them feel.
“It gives us a focus to actually look at the artwork,” Hales said. “Sometimes people lose interest because they might not understand what the artwork means or they don’t really know what to look at but when there is a choice of ‘how does this make you feel,’ it focuses their attention.”
Hales hopes that this exhibit will cause casual art viewers to look at more art from a different perspective.
“I think that this offers an activity for people to do more than look at art,” she said. “I think that once they practice here with the interactors, they’re going to remember things and next time they go into a gallery, it’ll be a habit formed for them.
“Coming to Terms” will remain on display through April 29 in the Center Space gallery at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
If You Go:
“Coming to Terms”
When: Through April 29.
Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.