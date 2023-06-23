First and Forever drops new EP

Local emo rockers First and Forever have returned to full-length releases with the release of its latest EP “If We Go Down.”
It features five songs and marks the band's first full-length release since March 2022’s “Til Death Do Us Part.”
Most of the tracks came from the writing sessions for the band's previous release.
“We had had a collection of songs on our last record ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ and we had basically two songs from that record which just didn't seem to fit that record specifically,” said vocalist and Scottsdale resident Alex Ryan.
“We knew we loved them. They were admittedly two of my favorite songs that (guitarist Marcus Leopard) has ever written but our last record was more of classic emo thing and (the songs) didn't seem to make sense on it.”
“Our last EP flows very well. We felt that those songs altogether were very cohesive and these ones were not as cohesive,” added Leopard, a Chandler resident and alumni of Gilbert High.
The tracks were “i’ve got a bad feeling about this,” an upbeat pop-punk tune that details a romance destined for tragedy.
Both offer a departure from the somber lyricism juxtaposed with punk-style rhythms that First and Forever fans have grown accustomed to.
“‘If We Go Down’ in some ways is a departure for our band and what we've done previously,” Ryan said. “This song has a much more positive message in the lyrics to where it's almost kind of that Romeo and Juliet or a Bonnie and Clyde type thing.”
The EP features the track “i’ve got a bad feeling about this” and Ryan said it's the song he and drummer David Pratt were most excited about releasing.
“David and I are in love with it and it's our favorite song that we had ever written because it has high energy and it activates this upper range of my voice,” Ryan said.
The band pushed to release the song as the second single off the EP in February.
Kicking off the release of the album was a single called “Eulogy,” which hit streaming platforms last September.
“’Eulogy’ is almost a pop punk/emo song but it’s a lot poppier than anything that we had previously done,” Ryan said. “We wanted that to be the introduction to the record but make it accessible to things that we've done before.”
Although the record features lighter sounds that will stand out in First and Forever’s discography, it will also feature perhaps the heaviest song in the band's catalog; “Bloody Mary, Bloody Mary, Bloody Mary.”
“That song is kind of our sweet spot. It’s a classic First and Forever song,” Ryan said. “We did a lot of screaming on this record but that song has got a really high energy, a mid-2000s emo chorus and a very heavy breakdown.
“That's going to be a song where if you're a fan of First and Forever, you're going to love that song.”
With five new songs entering the catalog, First And Forever teased that it’s not done making new music quite yet.
The band has 10 songs written with plans for a future release. It also plans to record a cover song and embark on a fall tour.
Although the band's members are eager to pursue rock stardom, they also hold full-time white-collar jobs, which they admit has partially hindered the band's plans.
Ryan is an investment banker and Leopard manages a team of financial analysts.
“All of us pretty much do the exact opposite of what you would imagine someone in an email band does for a living,” Ryan said with a laugh.
“But being in a band is also a full-time job and we would love to see what we could do if we were going to write and put out songs and go to the studio once a month. But for us, it just doesn't make sense.
“What we found to be the best thing for us is to write a bunch of songs, pick the best ones go out and dedicate two weeks of our lives to getting those songs recorded and then basically spend a year putting those out.”
But First and Forever has found that scarcity has been its recipe for success. Because of this, the band plans to announce tour dates and a hometown show in the near future.
Info: distrokid.comhyperfollow/firstandforever/if-we-go-down
