Historical Museum seeking more volunteers

As excited as the Scottsdale Historical Museum coordinator Terry Erickson is about to the fall season beginning Sept. 6, she’s also anxious to recruit more volunteers to aid the museum with daily operations.
Beginning this week, the museum at the Scottsdale Civic Center will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. am to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
“We are looking for anyone who is interested in Scottsdale and the history of our relatively young city,” Erickson said. “They can volunteer as often as every day throughout each month or as little as one day a month.”
Residents interested in volunteering at the museum can email Erickson at info@scottsdalehistory.org or terry@scottsdalehistory.org or call the museum at 480-560-3392.
No matter how much time they can spare, those volunteers can expect to see lots of curious patrons enter and exit the oldest brick building in the city, which used to be the Little Red Schoolhouse and now houses the museum.
“We meet people from all over the world who come to see our museum,” Erickson said.
Last year's attendance was compounded by one of the busiest tourism seasons in recent years, including the fanfare surrounding the Super Bowl, Erickson said.
That generated rave reviews about exhibitions like the display of relics from the 66 Scottsdale soldiers who fought in the two world wars.
And even with the sweltering heat this summer, the museum hasn’t seen a major lull in its attendance.
“I think we'll have a really good season regardless of whether the Super Bowl is here or not because we still have the WM Phoenix Open and Spring Training,” Erickson said.
“Even with the extreme heat of the last two months people are still coming to Scottsdale,” she said.
But this year promises even more exciting exhibitions for museumgoers.
“We just got some really nice items that belonged to former Mayor Herb Drinkwater,” Erickson said.
There are also the classic exhibits that display a classroom from 1910, artifacts from Helen and Winfield Scott and a display of a farm kitchen from Scott’s lifetime.
Erickson also teased that there could be an exhibit that displays football jerseys, pants and gear from Scottsdale and Coronado high schools and other schools within the city.
“That’s always a fun exhibit to put up because people will often point at it and exclaim ‘I went to that school,’” she said enthusiastically.
Erickson said seasonal exhibits that correlate with upcoming holidays are also on tap.
However, one exhibit remains a fan favorite.
“We have the original school bell from the Little Red Schoolhouse, and we let the little children ring it and then we give them a little pencil that says, ‘I rang the bell,’” Erickson said.
But older generations tend to enjoy the museum just as much.
“We once had a lady who came in and she knew all the people in our picture of the Little Red Schoolhouse since she had gone to school there,” Erickson said. “(Those moments) remind me of back in the day when we were a little more of a small town.”
Because of this, Erickson hopes to find volunteers who will maintain that friendly town feel Scottsdale is remembered for and be able to tell the story of how the once rural town in the middle of the Valley grew into a city renowned by tourists for its art, entertainment and dining scenes.
“I'm excited for the year,” Erickson said. “I think what I really realized this past year was that the volunteers are always super fun and super engaging.”
Info: scottsdalehistory.org
